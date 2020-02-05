The Week Ahead: ‘Orchid Escape,’ Agnes Varda and ‘Flippers and Flappers’

FEB. 1-29
Orchids on display
Olbrich Botanical Gardens’ orchid collection has grown over recent decades, and a new month-long show at the Bolz Conservatory, 3330 Atwood Ave., showcases the stunning and diverse flower family in scenes representing earth, water, air and fire. ‘Orchid Escape’ is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily throughout the month. Conservatory admission is $2; children 5 and under get in free.
FRIDAY, FEB. 7
A picture among a thousand words
Several new exhibitions are opening Friday in Madison’s Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St. In the large third floor gallery, collage artist and printmaker Mary Bergs’ “We Read Pictures” “examines ideas about visual perception and the ways we read the things we see.” On the second floor, photographer Maryam Ladoni explores her identity and her childhood in Iran in “A Window to See.” An installation by Amy Wencel and a video piece by Allison Roberts also open Friday and run through April 15. The opening, Friday Night Light, runs 7-9 p.m. and is free with a cash bar.
FRIDAY, FEB. 7
Her last bow
French New Wave director Agnes Varda, who died last March at the age of 90, gets the last word on her six-decade career with her final film, ‘Varda by Agnes.’ The playful documentary is like a guided tour through Varda’s life and loves, as she talks about her movies, her late husband Jacques Demy, and her beloved cats. The film gets its Madison premiere at 7 p.m. Friday at the UW Cinematheque, 4070 Vilas Hall, and is free and open to the public.
SATURDAY, FEB. 8
Festival on ice
Looking to spend Saturday outside? The Clean Lakes Alliance has a variety of family-friendly free activities at the Edgewater, 1001 Wisconsin Place, and on Lake Monona at the annual Frozen Assets Festival and Fundraiser, which last year raised $150,000 for the lakes. This year’s event will feature kite flying, s’mores roasting, a skydiving ice jump, an ice science lab and more. For $45, attendees can also register for the 10 a.m. 5K run.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, FEB. 8-9
A little big top
Celebrate a winter tradition with the Wild Rumpus Circus, a free-wheeling, high-flying group of performers inspired by vaudeville, silent film and of course, the circus. ‘Flippers and Flappers,’ set for Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., rounds up aerialists and stilt dancers, jugglers and tight-wire walkers for an ode to circuses past. This year’s production at Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., benefits the Wild Rumpus Circus Scholarship fund. A suggested donation is $12.50 for adults and $7.50 for kids.
SUNDAY, FEB. 9
Benefit with banjos
Some of the area’s best bluegrass outfits get together Sunday afternoon to beat away the winter blues and raise money for a good cause. The United Way Bluegrass Benefit at the Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave., features Dave Landau, Cork ‘n’ Bottle String Band, Cajun Strangers and more playing all afternoon, from 1 to 6 p.m. The event is very family-friendly, so drop in with the kids for a couple of hours and raise money for the United Way. Admission is $5 per person (free for kids under 5) or $20 per family.