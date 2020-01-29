The Week Ahead: Nerd Nite, "The Princess Bride" and Puppy Bowl Watch Party

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29
Nerd out
The more or less monthly tradition of combining presentations with drinking continues with the next Nerd Nite at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the High Noon Saloon, 701A E Washington Ave. Speakers will discuss how lawyers are disciplined, what makes mangroves marvelous and why we’ve never again seen a truce like the Christmas Truce of 1914. Admission is free, ages 21 and up.
THURSDAY, JAN. 30
‘My name is Inigo Montoya …’
Prepare your lines, because at Thursday’s Brew ‘N View screening of film classic “The Princess Bride” at the Majestic (115 King St.), audience participation is in the script. The “party and celebration” will include tiaras and swords, themed drink specials, a costume contest and opportunities to guess the next line. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $6 in advance and $8 at the door.
FRIDAY, JAN. 31-SATURDAY, FEB. 1
Sculptures come to life
Don’t touch the art, but do dance around it! Li Chiao-Ping Dance brings its “7DaysDancing” site-specific series to the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Ave., this Friday and Saturday for Dancing the Chazen. Starting in the Elvehjem wing, on Friday the company will “activate and articulate the size, weight, dimension, properties and materials of various spaces throughout the building.” Friday’s program, starting at 6:30 p.m., will be shortened, with a full program on Saturday at 6 p.m. featuring guest artist Seán Curran and others. These performances are free and open to the public.
SATURDAY, FEB. 1 and SATURDAY, FEB. 8
Win that Oscar pool
It’s only 11 days until the Oscars, but don’t worry. You can catch up on a lot of the nominees at the Best Picture Showcases on Saturday, Feb. 1 and Saturday, Feb. 8. Marcus Point, 7825 Big Sky Drive, and Marcus Palace, 2830 Hoepker Road, are showing seven of the nine Best Picture nominees (excluding the Netflix films “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story”) along with the Best Live-Action and Animated Shorts, while New Vision Fitchburg 18, 6091 Big Sky Drive is showing all nine Best Picture nominees, individually and as a package deal.
SUNDAY, FEB. 2
Play catch
For the second year, the beer-focused northside tavern Bierock is skipping the pregame “tail-gate” before the Super Bowl in favor of some floppy canine cuteness. The Puppy Bowl Watch Party starts at 1 p.m. at 2911 North Sherman Ave., with 10% of sales going to the Dane County Humane Society. They’ll have Chocolate Lab Porter by Wisconsin Brewing Company on tap and specials on Greyhound and Salty Dog cocktails. Screens will switch over to football around 5:30 p.m. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed inside the restaurant.
SUNDAY, FEB. 2
No limits
In addition to being an acclaimed violinist and singer-songwriter for her hauntingly poetic songs, Gaelynn Lea is a fierce advocate for disability rights in the arts, and is writing a book about her experiences. Lea, who performs in an electric wheelchair, will appear at the High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. Tickets are $10.