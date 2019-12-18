The Week Ahead: Jackie Kashian, Ben Ferris Octet and “Full Light”
FRIDAY, DEC. 20
Gospel Carols

Joy to the world

Come to the Alliant Energy Center at 7:00 p.m. Friday to hear Gospel Carols, featuring popular Christmas carols arranged into stirring gospel renditions by Leotha and Tamera Stanley, performed by a choir of singers from Madison and surrounding communities and backed by a full orchestra (including members of the Madison Symphony Orchestra). It's a guaranteed shot of holiday spirit. Tickets are $20-$50.

madison.gospelcarols.com

THURSDAY, DEC. 19 - SATURDAY, DEC. 21
Jackie Kashian

Cashing in with Kashian

Stand-up comedian Jackie Kashian got her start while attending the UW-Madison and has now become one of the best comics working today. She’s co-host of “The Jackie and Laurie Show,” in which she and comedian Laurie Kilmartin provide a hilarious and unvarnished look inside the world of comedy. Kashian is coming back to the Comedy Club on State, 202 State St., Thursday through Saturday. Tickets are $15-$20.

madisoncomedy.com

THURSDAY, DEC. 19
Ben Ferris

What the heck is a “jingle hop” anyway?

The Ben Ferris Octet is turning its annual holiday party into a choose-your-own-Christmas-adventure kind of night. At North Street Cabaret, 610 North St., from 7-10 p.m., the octet will be taking audience feedback. Love “Last Christmas,” but deeply loathe “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Wonderful Christmastime?” Drop a few dollars in the “ho-ho-ho” or “no-no-no” tip jars and make your Grinchy voice heard. The event features guest vocalist Rose Heckenkamp-Busch and tickets are $10, or $60 for a reserved table of four. Surprise presents while supplies last.

northstreetcabaret.com

FRIDAY, DEC. 20
Full Light

Let there be light

Hallelujah! Choreographer Abigail Henninger was so moved and inspired by Handel’s “Messiah” she made a full-length ballet to the work for her company, Magnum Opus. Performing this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Play Circle at 800 Langdon St., “Full Light” features 10 dancers who want to “help you focus your heart and soul on the reason for the season.” Tickets cost $22, with discounts for seniors and youth ($15).

magnumopusballet.org

SATURDAY, DEC. 21
Waylan St. Palan

Christmas with the lounge lizards

The holidays have never been cheesier or sleazier than with Waylan St. Palan and His Magic Elves, the long-running and beloved show returning to the High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave., at 8 p.m. Saturday. Palan (the alter ego of former Hometown Sweethearts frontman Nate Palan) leads his pack of likely-inebriated elves through some spiked holiday chestnuts. Tickets are $12.

high-noon.com

SATURDAY, DEC. 21
Snowflake ornament

Silver and gold

Melt down some Christmas memories this Saturday at an ornament workshop hosted by American Skillet Company. For $30, participants can cast two pewter ornaments out of 15 holiday molds — hearts, candles, manger scenes and more — and engrave something special on the back. The Holiday Ornament Workshop is at Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green, and runs from noon until 4 p.m. The event is first come, first serve. Each set of ornaments takes 30 minutes to make and 15 minutes to engrave.

americanskilletcompany.com

 

