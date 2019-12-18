The Week Ahead: Jackie Kashian, Ben Ferris Octet and “Full Light”

FRIDAY, DEC. 20
Joy to the world
Come to the Alliant Energy Center at 7:00 p.m. Friday to hear Gospel Carols, featuring popular Christmas carols arranged into stirring gospel renditions by Leotha and Tamera Stanley, performed by a choir of singers from Madison and surrounding communities and backed by a full orchestra (including members of the Madison Symphony Orchestra). It's a guaranteed shot of holiday spirit. Tickets are $20-$50.
THURSDAY, DEC. 19 - SATURDAY, DEC. 21
Cashing in with Kashian
Stand-up comedian Jackie Kashian got her start while attending the UW-Madison and has now become one of the best comics working today. She’s co-host of “The Jackie and Laurie Show,” in which she and comedian Laurie Kilmartin provide a hilarious and unvarnished look inside the world of comedy. Kashian is coming back to the Comedy Club on State, 202 State St., Thursday through Saturday. Tickets are $15-$20.
THURSDAY, DEC. 19
What the heck is a “jingle hop” anyway?
The Ben Ferris Octet is turning its annual holiday party into a choose-your-own-Christmas-adventure kind of night. At North Street Cabaret, 610 North St., from 7-10 p.m., the octet will be taking audience feedback. Love “Last Christmas,” but deeply loathe “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Wonderful Christmastime?” Drop a few dollars in the “ho-ho-ho” or “no-no-no” tip jars and make your Grinchy voice heard. The event features guest vocalist Rose Heckenkamp-Busch and tickets are $10, or $60 for a reserved table of four. Surprise presents while supplies last.
FRIDAY, DEC. 20
Let there be light
Hallelujah! Choreographer Abigail Henninger was so moved and inspired by Handel’s “Messiah” she made a full-length ballet to the work for her company, Magnum Opus. Performing this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Play Circle at 800 Langdon St., “Full Light” features 10 dancers who want to “help you focus your heart and soul on the reason for the season.” Tickets cost $22, with discounts for seniors and youth ($15).
SATURDAY, DEC. 21
Christmas with the lounge lizards
The holidays have never been cheesier or sleazier than with Waylan St. Palan and His Magic Elves, the long-running and beloved show returning to the High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave., at 8 p.m. Saturday. Palan (the alter ego of former Hometown Sweethearts frontman Nate Palan) leads his pack of likely-inebriated elves through some spiked holiday chestnuts. Tickets are $12.
SATURDAY, DEC. 21
Silver and gold
Melt down some Christmas memories this Saturday at an ornament workshop hosted by American Skillet Company. For $30, participants can cast two pewter ornaments out of 15 holiday molds — hearts, candles, manger scenes and more — and engrave something special on the back. The Holiday Ornament Workshop is at Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green, and runs from noon until 4 p.m. The event is first come, first serve. Each set of ornaments takes 30 minutes to make and 15 minutes to engrave.
