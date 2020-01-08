The Week Ahead: DJ Logic, Oakwood Chamber Players and “Good References”

THURSDAY, JAN. 9
Wheels of steel
For over two decades, Bronx-based turntablist DJ Logic has been a pioneer in blending hip-hop and jazz, collaborating with artists as diverse as John Popper, Medeski, Martin & Wood and Vernon Reid. DJ Logic will perform at the High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave., at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, with Madison’s own DJ Vilas Park Sniper opening. Tickets are $15.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, JAN. 10-12
Inspiration for your fixer upper
If one of your 2020 resolutions involves better windows, a fence for your puppy, shiny wood floors or granite countertops, check out the Madison Home Expo this weekend at Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive. There will be tons of displays and, on Saturday and Sunday, seminars about landscaping, remodeling and more. Tickets for adults cost $5 and children under 18 get in free.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, JAN. 10-11
People are from Pluto
John Gray may have received his Ph.D. from a correspondence course, but the book he wrote had couples all over the country rethinking everything from “man caves” to conversation. “Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus” was a 1993 pop psychology mega-bestseller and now it’s a one man comedy show, touring to Overture Center for three performances on Friday and Saturday. Tickets in the Playhouse, 201 State St., cost $60 each.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15
There goes the neighborhood
Madison’s rising property values are a sign of the city’s collective prosperity, but the higher prices for homes and apartments make both unaffordable for many. What are the costs of gentrification and how should the city respond? The Cap Times has assembled an outstanding group to discuss that question for the latest free Cap Times Talk on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave., 7-8 p.m.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, JAN. 11-12
Chamber music for chilly days
Chamber music to warm a chilly soul marks Oakwood Chamber Players’ first concerts of the new year. Featuring winds and piano, the program includes works by a variety of composers, including an Appalachian folk tune-inspired piece and a lively work by Brazilian composer and conductor Julio Medaglia. Performances are set for Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Oakwood Village University Woods Center for Arts and Education at 6209 Mineral Point Road. Tickets, available at the door, cost $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $5 for students.
SATURDAY, JAN. 11
Silent partners
This year’s Duck Soup Cinema at Overture’s Capitol Theater, 201 State St., is a salute to female pioneers in the silent film era, both in front of and behind the camera. This weekend’s offering is “Good References,” a 1920 silent romantic comedy featuring Constant Talmadge as a woman who scams her way into a job as a socialite’s secretary, only to fall for the socialite’s son. It screens at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $3-$9.