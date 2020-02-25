Puppet masters: 'Mystery Science Theater 3000' brings cheesy movies to Madison

A lot of kids dream of running away to join the circus. For Nate Begle, it took 30 years, but it happened. Although it was a very particular kind of circus.
Begle became a fan of "Mystery Science Theater 3000" when he was 8 years old, watching with his father as creator Joel Hodgson and his robot friends, Tom Servo and Crow T. Robot, riffed on bad movies.
Thirty years later, Begle found himself in a room with Hodgson, a Crow puppet in his hands, auditioning for a role in the "Mystery Science Theater 3000" live tour.
“It was surreal, SURREAL in all capital letters,” Begle recalled in a recent phone interview. “I felt prepared. I felt confident. But underneath I was like, ‘Oh my God, what is happening?' I’m holding Crow, I’m doing a monologue and a song and impressions, bringing him to life as best that I can, in front of the guy that created him?”
He should have just relaxed. Begle got the role, and has been touring the country the last few months playing Crow in the “Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour.” The live show comes to Overture Hall, 201 State St., at 7 p.m. Sunday.
In a sense, Begle had been preparing his entire life for the part. Watching the show as a kid helped spark an interest in performing that led to a busy career that has included theater, improv, voice acting and, of course, puppetry. Begle recalls being in Madison in 2011 performing at the Capitol Theater as part of the “John Tartaglia’s ImaginOcean” show alongside University of Wisconsin-Madison grad Emily Tucker.
“Going into this audition, I felt the most prepared that I have ever felt,” Begle said. “It was like I had 30 years of preparation for this role. I know who Crow is, I know the show and how it works. Then add in all the training of doing puppetry and voice work and all the technical aspects, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m ready to go with this.’”
The show’s 30-year history has had more twists and turns than a bad B-movie, beginning life in the late 1980s on local television in Minneapolis before jumping to cable in the 1990s. After laying dormant, Godzilla-style, for many years, it resurfaced with two more seasons on Netflix and several successful live tours.
Netflix did not renew “Mystery Science Theater 3000” for a third season, and Hodgson, who turned 60 last week, has announced that the “Circus” tour will be his last live tour. But Begle cautioned that that doesn’t mean the show is anywhere near done, and that Hodgson has hinted at big plans for the future.
For “Circus,” the first live tour to come through Madison, Hodgson has reimagined what “Mystery Science Theater 3000” could be like on a stage. Past tours have recreated the show’s look onstage, with host Jonah Ray appearing behind a desk for brief sketches with the puppets, and then disappearing behind a curtain while the movie played.
For “Circus,” Joel and the ‘bots will be onstage for the entire show. Using the Japanese form of puppetry known as bunraku, Begle and fellow puppeteer Conor McGiffin, who plays Tom Servo, will manipulate full-body puppets of the characters around the stage.
“You see Joel and the bots live on stage watching the movie,” Begle said. “We’re all in the room together with them. That way the audience gets to see more of Joel, with this being his last tour, and we’re being interactive with the audience much more during the movie now.
“Conor and I are both stage performers, and have done a lot of live theater and improv,” Begle said. “Sometimes the audience is just giving you that fire and you play into that. Sometimes we do an ad lib, or just throw another joke in to make each other laugh.”
The movie that the “Mystery Science Theater 3000” cast will be riffing on in Madison should give them lots to work with. “No Retreat, No Surrender” is a 1986 “Karate Kid” knockoff starring a before-he-was-famous Jean Claude Van Damme.
It’s pretty bad, and at this point Begle has seen it on stage over 50 times. But, strangely, he’s not sick of it yet.
“’No Retreat, No Surrender,’ is such an exquisitely awful but so fun to watch karate movie,” he said. “Statistically speaking, we should want to gouge our eyes after watching it so many times. But we never get tired of it. We find more things to like about it the more we watch it. Or at least more times to say, ‘What is happening in this scene?’”