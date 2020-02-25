Puppet masters: 'Mystery Science Theater 3000' brings cheesy movies to Madison

“Going into this audition, I felt the most prepared that I have ever felt,” Begle said. “It was like I had 30 years of preparation for this role. I know who Crow is, I know the show and how it works. Then add in all the training of doing puppetry and voice work and all the technical aspects, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m ready to go with this.’”

The show’s 30-year history has had more twists and turns than a bad B-movie, beginning life in the late 1980s on local television in Minneapolis before jumping to cable in the 1990s. After laying dormant, Godzilla-style, for many years, it resurfaced with two more seasons on Netflix and several successful live tours.

Netflix did not renew “Mystery Science Theater 3000” for a third season, and Hodgson, who turned 60 last week, has announced that the “Circus” tour will be his last live tour. But Begle cautioned that that doesn’t mean the show is anywhere near done, and that Hodgson has hinted at big plans for the future.

For “Circus,” the first live tour to come through Madison, Hodgson has reimagined what “Mystery Science Theater 3000” could be like on a stage. Past tours have recreated the show’s look onstage, with host Jonah Ray appearing behind a desk for brief sketches with the puppets, and then disappearing behind a curtain while the movie played.