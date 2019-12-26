Monroe Street Arts Center 'breaks ground' on new space in February

“Those after-school activities are valuable,” she said, but “we offer a little bit more here.”

That might mean studying cubism or doing a deep dive into watercolor and clay. It might mean private music lessons with a teacher to prepare for an audition with the youth symphony or a CTM show.

“We are developing a niche within the special needs community,” Wahlberg said, describing a program they run called Oasis. “We have students all along the autism spectrum, who have sensory disorders or are hyper-aware of certain things. We want to make sure they are as comfortable as possible.”

In the new building, Wahlberg hopes MSAC can expand its programming both in terms of schedule and scope. Right now, there’s a quiet period between morning sessions and after-school programs. Wahlberg wants to reach more home-schoolers and keep art opportunities going all day.

MSAC also wants to reach more high schoolers, adults and seniors. They want to expand programming to include theater and movement, made possible by a new “yoga-style floor.” MSAC could offer a poetry writing class that becomes a spoken word performance or ongoing open mic night. It would like to host a kids’ theater camp.