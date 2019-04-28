One by one on Thursday night, bejeweled and bedizened models encased in magical ensembles topped with phantasmagorical hairpieces descended the iconic glass staircase at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. For one night, the wildly colorful and dazzling fundraiser entitled “Hair Affair: The Art of Hair” transformed the museum.
The sixth biennial Hair Affair, themed “Zodiac,” featured interpretations of celestial mythologies and multi-cultural zodiacs: Western, Chinese and Druid.
“Hair Affair is a fantastical and imaginative event which showcases the creativity of our community and beyond,” said Erika Monroe-Kane, the museum's director of strategic communications and engagement. For the first time, “Emerging Stylists,” students mostly from cosmetology and beauty schools in Milwaukee, were among those presenting awe-inspiring creations.
It was also the debut for Hair Forum’s veteran hair designer Lisa Gross.
“I don’t usually like to show off, but I thought this might be fun, and it sure has been,” Gross said. “Especially to create a not-marketable look.”
Gross, the only stylist entered who managed hair, costume and makeup solo, followed her muse. She chose the astrological sign Libra. From head to toe, symbolism abounded in her design, a mythological-astrological “mish-mash,” she said: Western, Ancient Egyptian, African.
“In Egyptology, golden vultures symbolize the feminine, the goddess Mut,” Gross said. For the prominent vulture on the headdress, Gross incorporated golden-hued human hair to create a feathery look. For the tailfeathers, “I made hair bacon,” Gross quipped. “Hair covered in glue, then woven.”
Braided blue synthetic hair accented with copper completed the headdress. For Libra, blue is the birthstone color, copper is the sacred metal, and air is the element, Gross said.
While contemplating how to make air visible, Gross said she considered helium balloons, a fan, and even a drone. Then she noticed wind warnings on her weather app represented by swirly lines and had her "Aha!" moment: twisted wire with white netting.
Gross also integrated a representation of Libra from some African cultures, the antelope. For authenticity, she had her sister in Wyoming ship her some pronghorn antelope antlers. Taking pity on her model, Gross used the weighty antlers only as a model to form lighter rhinestone-encrusted papier-mâché replicas. Faux-fur boots with golden-glitter hooves and metallic “antelope face” makeup completed the mammalian theme.
Allegra Chell Lewis, who modeled Libra, employed a “hoof walk” to mimic the galactic beast as she strutted the runway, her torso lit up with an LED constellation. “I am thrilled to be here!” she gushed. “Everyone is gorgeous, fantastic and so pumped!”
Veteran stylists with William Jon Salon, John Wappler and Jekaterina Agaponova, teamed up for a second time. Agaponova, who has participated in every Hair Affair but one, said teamwork has its advantages: brainstorming ideas and workload division. Wappler handled the ensemble, Agaponova created the hair and makeup.
After collecting images for two years, Wappler said, the pair were inspired by “a pretty remarkable picture of a head of a snake.” They entered “Chinese Cobra” for their design.
“We wanted to create a shape really different from what we’ve done before,” Agaponova said. “It was really complicated, but very fun.”
The pair used chicken wire and a mix of 25 packs of synthetic and human hair extensions for the hairpiece, spray painted their model, Yulia Slesareva’s, body green, laid fishnet tights across her face and hands, and then applied various shades of eye-shadow to create a snake-scale look. Over 10,000 black and iridescent purple-green stones completed the hairpiece and ensemble.
“I thought John was nuts,” Agaponova said, laughing. “It took me five hours to do the hairpiece stones alone.” She estimated she placed hundreds.
Wappler hand-attached thousands to the holey latex body suit, and cut myriad circles from boxes to create the form for the huge glistening snake that wound around Slesareva’s torso.
“I feel amazing!” Slesareva exclaimed. “This body suit is really comfortable, and even though I have 10 pounds on my head, the weight is evenly distributed. They did a fantastic job!”
Over 500 spectators agreed, vociferously expressing their appreciation for the creative genius behind the 19 bedazzling entries parading before them. Annik Dupaty, museum director of events and volunteers, exclaimed: “This event gets more exciting, more mind-blowing, with each iteration!”
As a key fundraiser, “Hair Affair is a wonderful way to support the museum and all the ways we connect people to the transformative power of art,” Monroe-Kane said.
Annually, MMoCA serves a half-million people, Monroe-Kane said, much outside museum walls. From youngsters to those experiencing Alzheimer’s, a plethora of people benefit, she said.
The avant-garde designers said they participate to support “a good cause,” and for the chance to let their imaginations run rampant and dabble in the extraordinary.
“It’s nice to create something you’d never create in real life,” Agaponova said. “It’s kind of like a game to put it together, and see how it comes to life.”
For Adelaide Rafter, age 12, Agaponova and Wappler’s serpent certainly felt lifelike. “I love the hair, it’s very cobra, and the pattern on her face is really cool,” Rafter said, adding, “I think snakes are pretty great!”