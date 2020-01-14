Mexican art, aerial dance, music and more benefit from $610K in Community Foundation grants

On Monday afternoon at Madison’ Central Library, the Madison Community Foundation announced $610,000 in grants to 22 local organizations drawn from a widening applicant pool.
“We had 80 applicants. Each year we’re getting more,” said Tom Linfield, vice president of community impact at the Madison Community Foundation. “I’d say five years ago we had maybe 40 applicants.
“There are now 3,000 501(c)3 nonprofits in Dane County and it’s growing every year, so the competition is going up and up.”
Grant amounts began at $10,000 for Cycropia Aerial Dance’s new space on the east side and Clean Lakes Alliance for “community listening sessions with under-represented groups.” The three largest grants, for $50,000 each, went to Omega School to build capacity, Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center for its senior-centered capital campaign and work with teens, and the Wisconsin Early Childhood Association (WECA) for a network of childcare programs.
WEAC was one of five first-time grantees for this end of the 2019 grant cycle. Others included the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin-Badgerland Council, to “increase access to Girl Scouts among ethnically diverse and low-income students,” the city of Middleton got $15,000 for a new downtown plaza, and the Monroe Street Arts Center.
MSAC board chair Julia Kerr said on Monday that the arts center recently finalized a construction contract. It hopes to begin work on its new space in February.
Bob Sorge, MCF president, said that in 2019 the foundation “achieved investment returns that placed us in the top 10 percent of community foundations across the nation,” giving out $18 million among some 1,100 funds.
Most of the Community Foundation’s money is endowed; it doesn’t go out and raise money. Even with a market correction potentially on the horizon, the MCF takes a long view.
“We average out how much money we have to give on an annual basis based on 20 quarters, so five years,” Linfield said. “So even if something really wonderful or really terrible happens, it evens it out so we don’t have a year where we go, ‘Oops! We have no money.’”
The grants announced Monday had five areas of focus: learning, community development, arts and culture, environment and organizational capacity building. Arts organizations that received funds included Arts + Literature Laboratory, which is working on a major expansion in the Capital East neighborhood, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, set to celebrate its 60th anniversary, and Kanopy Dance, which like the WCO is an Overture Center resident company.
The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art got $30,000 toward a project focused on Mexican Modernist art. MMoCA director Stephen Fleischman said there’s a substantial book project and a fall 2021 exhibition in the works.
The Madison Symphony Orchestra got $30,000 to expand its Up Close and Musical program, now in its 20th year. The Madison Children’s Museum will take some of its programming outside its doors with the “MCM Roadshow,” funded by $45,000 from MCF. There were grants to the Boys & Girls Club, Habitat for Humanity, the Madison Public Library Foundation and the Mann Fund, which supports African American high school students.
MCF does just one grant cycle per year for these specific Community Impact Funds. Judie Pfiefer, appearing with Bill Lunney on behalf of the Foundation for Dane County Parks, concluded a brief thank-you speech with a quote from John Muir.
“Everybody needs beauty as well as bread,” she recited. “They need places to play in and pray in. ... Thanks to MCF for your support, and all of you, come out to our parks!”
For a full list of grant recipients, visit madisongives.org/nonprofits/community-impact-grants.
