Mexican art, aerial dance, music and more benefit from $610K in Community Foundation grants

The Madison Symphony Orchestra got $30,000 to expand its Up Close and Musical program, now in its 20th year. The Madison Children’s Museum will take some of its programming outside its doors with the “MCM Roadshow,” funded by $45,000 from MCF. There were grants to the Boys & Girls Club, Habitat for Humanity, the Madison Public Library Foundation and the Mann Fund, which supports African American high school students.

MCF does just one grant cycle per year for these specific Community Impact Funds. Judie Pfiefer, appearing with Bill Lunney on behalf of the Foundation for Dane County Parks, concluded a brief thank-you speech with a quote from John Muir.

“Everybody needs beauty as well as bread,” she recited. “They need places to play in and pray in. ... Thanks to MCF for your support, and all of you, come out to our parks!”

For a full list of grant recipients, visit madisongives.org/nonprofits/community-impact-grants.

