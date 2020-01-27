Comedian Joel Kim Booster is thrilled to come to Wisconsin in January. Really.

Believe it or not, it’s been a longtime professional goal of Joel Kim Booster to come to Wisconsin at the end of January.

Ever since he was a comedian starting out on in Chicago, he had heard about how great the Comedy Club on State is in Madison. He’s previously booked dates twice at the club before having to postpone them because of other commitments, such as a regular role on the NBC comedy “Sunnyside.”

“This has been on my career bucket list since I was 24,” Booster said in a recent phone interview. “When I first got it, I was so excited, and then we had to keep moving it. I told my agent, Danielle, ‘Are they going to give me another date? They’re gonna be pissed!’ I really wanted it to happen. So, I’m so, so glad that finally my career is doing so poorly that I have time.”

Booster will perform at the club, 201 State St., Thursday through Saturday. The one downside? Booster gave away all his coats to Goodwill when he moved to Los Angeles.

A standup comedian for eight years, Booster said he appreciates the smart audiences for which the Madison club is known. A Comedy on State crowd won’t fall for the “low-hanging fruit” jokes that a less sophisticated crowd might go for.