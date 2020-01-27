Comedian Joel Kim Booster is thrilled to come to Wisconsin in January. Really.

Believe it or not, it’s been a longtime professional goal of Joel Kim Booster to come to Wisconsin at the end of January.
Ever since he was a comedian starting out on in Chicago, he had heard about how great the Comedy Club on State is in Madison. He’s previously booked dates twice at the club before having to postpone them because of other commitments, such as a regular role on the NBC comedy “Sunnyside.”
“This has been on my career bucket list since I was 24,” Booster said in a recent phone interview. “When I first got it, I was so excited, and then we had to keep moving it. I told my agent, Danielle, ‘Are they going to give me another date? They’re gonna be pissed!’ I really wanted it to happen. So, I’m so, so glad that finally my career is doing so poorly that I have time.”
Booster will perform at the club, 201 State St., Thursday through Saturday. The one downside? Booster gave away all his coats to Goodwill when he moved to Los Angeles.
A standup comedian for eight years, Booster said he appreciates the smart audiences for which the Madison club is known. A Comedy on State crowd won’t fall for the “low-hanging fruit” jokes that a less sophisticated crowd might go for.
“I think it’s known nationally as one of the best clubs in the country,” he added. “It sort of colonizes your brain really early as a young comic like that this is a sign of success... a sign that I’m doing the right thing in getting booked at Comedy on State.”
But as a gay Asian-American comedian, playing to a less enlightened crowd doesn’t bother him either.
“It’s fascinating to me, because I’ve been doing this for almost 10 years now, and I’ve only recently had the pleasure of performing to audiences who are mostly gay,” he said. “So I’m pretty well-versed in getting my viewpoint across, and being able to talk about my life, for an audience that is either sort of unfamiliar with it or actively hostile towards it.”
Booster said he’s evolving as a comedian, less interested in making sure his comedy is “relatable” to those audiences, noting that when John Mulaney (one of Booster's favorites) does comedy, nobody worries if it will translate to non-white, non-male audience. While the experience may be specific, the structure of a well-made joke is universal.
He’s also moving away from talking about his upbringing, as an orphan from South Korea who was adopted and raised by fundamentalist Christian parents in Plainfield, Illinois. At least half of the material on his debut comedy album “Model Minority," draws from that biographical well, and he’s ready to move on.
“I don’t want to do the old jokes about like, I’m gay, I’m adopted, blah blah blah,” he said. “Audiences do need to know some of that (background), otherwise some of my jokes sound insane when I talk about my family and stuff like that. But, yeah, I think I’m a little bit less interested in myself in a lot of ways, as a comedian.
"Or at least my authentic self. As the world has sort of gotten more insane, it's pushed me in a direction where I want to go to the most absurd place imaginable.”
Booster’s onstage persona can seem somewhat carefree and frivolous (a persona he’s nicknamed the “Hot Idiot”). ("I'm glad some of you understand that joke, because I didn't," he said in one bit. "I'm very stupid, but at least I own it.")
But it's just a persona, and in reality he said he’s very focused on his career, sometimes to the detriment of having a personal life. In addition to acting and doing standup, he’s been a writer for TV shows like Netflix’s “Big Mouth” and hosts the comedy advice podcast “Urgent Care” with Mitra Jouhari.
“I’ve always worked really, really hard. I give my parents a lot of s--- in my act, but that’s one thing they really taught me. I grew up poor, and I’ve had a job since I was 14. Working a lot has always been in my bones, and I feel weird when I don’t have work.”
Booster said he isn’t working toward any particular goal in his career — which, in a way, is a blessing that keeps him moving forward.
“I just keep moving the goalposts on myself,” he said. “I remember when I was a young comic, like the idea of getting on ‘Conan,’ it felt so far away and so impossible. Something that I wouldn’t see until I was very, very deep into this, if ever. And then that happened, fairly early in my career, and suddenly it was like, ‘Oh, that’s over with,” and I was onto the next thing. Before I was even offstage. And that keeps happening. I think I’m lucky.”