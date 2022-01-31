City making successful Streatery program permanent

A successful pandemic program that lets restaurants and bars expand outdoor seating beyond what was allowed by city ordinance may become permanent.

Two new ordinances and two amendments are set to be introduced to the City Council on Tuesday that would allow for the expansion of sidewalk cafés into the road, keeping in place many aspects of the "Streatery" program that was authorized by the council on a temporary emergency basis starting in 2020, extended through 2021 and now until April 14.

The program began when restaurants were closed to in-person dining after city-county health department orders took effect to combat community spread of COVID-19.

Under Streatery, restaurants and bars were able to extend into private property and right-of-ways: public spaces including sidewalks, streets, terraces and some alleyways.

Noel Quintana, co-owner of 3-year-old Señor Machetes on East Main Street off of Capitol Square, said the program kept him in business.

Quintana said that with so many office workers working from home in the past 22 months, the help has been "tremendously important."

He said his lunch crowd evaporated and the patio was one area where they made money. "Basically, people don't want to be indoors in the summertime, so that's a huge help for us."

It let him increase the size of his sidewalk café from 12 seats to 22. In nice weather, it's rare when all the seats aren't full, he said.

Madison street vending coordinator Meghan Blake-Horst said the city accepted about 175 businesses into its extended Streatery program last year.

Since its start, 71 businesses were approved to expand onto private property, and 85 sidewalk cafés got Streatery approval to expand beyond their normal boundaries. Of those, 57 expanded their space on a sidewalk or terrace, and 28 of them are in parking lanes.

"It's had great support from both the public and our elected officials," Blake-Horst said. "I could see some tweaking or some requested changes perhaps, but for the bulk of it, I don't foresee any problems."

The ordinances and amendments making the program permanent are being sponsored by Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and City Council president Syed Abbas, 12th District; Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District; Ald. Patrick Heck, 2nd District; Ald. Gary Halverson, 17th District; and Ald. Nasra Wehelie, 7th District.

The name "Streatery" is not being used in the new licensing. Instead, the expansions will be called Roadway Café Expansion Licenses.

Heck said the measures are an "intersection of so many aspects of various ordinances." In some places, the city is repealing parts of the ordinances and replacing them, and with other parts it's adopting a new ordinance. "It's a complicated set of changes."

The new ordinances create a new permit, issued by the city's traffic engineering department, with input from the streets department and Metro Transit, to let sidewalk cafés occupy the parking lane of the road.

License fees will cover some lost meter revenue where meters are out of service for a roadway café permit.

The permit fee will be paid as part of a restaurant or bar's sidewalk café license fee.

When the Streatery program was enacted, all fees for the businesses were waived due to the duress restaurants and bars were facing. Under the expansion, license fees will be charged at full price beginning with the 2022 vending season.

The ordinances and amendments describe which roads are eligible and create safety and equipment rules to delineate the space. Licenses are based on the square footage of the road portion of the café, with higher fees for State Street and Capitol Square than for the rest of the city.

The license fees for "regular" sidewalk cafés, not in the road, aren't changing.

Under the new ordinances, all sidewalk cafés will be eligible to expand onto the sidewalk on either side of the establishment with written permission from the neighboring tenant and property owner or management company.

Eligible establishments will include restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and wineries regulated by the state. All must be in compliance with rules for alcohol service.

All the sidewalk cafés can use tents and heaters with approval of the Madison Fire Department. All sidewalk cafes can use electrical power if plugged into their own business, with certain safety requirements.

Amplified sound or music performance won't be allowed in sidewalk or roadway cafés.

Light boxes, planters and other decorative items popularized during "Streatery" will be allowed.

The introduction of the ordinances and amendments is a formality done without public comment, but the proposals are scheduled to be referred to eight city committees before going back to the City Council on March 15.

"From what restaurant operators and bar operators have told me, Streatery was a lifeline for them during COVID and without it, they would not have been able to survive," Blake-Horst said.

"It was one of the main pieces that kept many bars, restaurants and taverns alive over the last couple of years," she said.

"Many food and beverage businesses appreciated (the program) due to the financial stress of the pandemic, as well as the stress of following public health orders," Heck said.

The public also recognizes how well it has worked, he said. Streatery has contributed to "activating our streets and activating the city in general," he added.

If appropriately structured, facilitating outdoor dining "is something that everyone is in favor of," Heck said.

