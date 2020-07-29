The Week Ahead: Democratic debate, National Mustard Day and Duck Pond Drive-In

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29
Democratic debate
Join Cap Times political reporter Briana Reilly at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29 for a debate among the seven Democratic candidates seeking to take over what has been Fred Risser's seat in the state Senate for decades. The candidates are: Brian Benford, Amani Latimer Burris, William Henry Davis III, Nada Elmikashfi, John Imes, Aisha Moe and Kelda Roys. Cap Times members can join the Zoom webinar, but everyone can see the forum live on the Cap Times' Facebook page. Voters will choose among the seven in the Aug. 11 primary and the winner will advance to the November election.
THURSDAY, JULY 30
Ready the reporters
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit investigative news outlet that has launched the careers of more than 40 journalists. Now, dispersed across the country and even internationally, many are reporting on the novel coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday at 5 p.m., Wisconsin Watch will host its next Speakeasy, a virtual conversation between managing editor Dee J. Hall and three alums reporting on the unfolding crisis. The free event will feature Rory Linnane, a USA Today Network-Wisconsin reporter based in Milwaukee; Alec Luhn, a Russia correspondent for The Telegraph based in Moscow; and Tegan Wendland, news director and reporter at New Orleans Public Radio.
SATURDAY, AUG. 1
All hail the King of Condiments
Middleton holds the distinction of being home to the National Mustard Museum, but the pandemic put the kibosh on the annual street festival honoring National Mustard Day (Aug. 1). Fear not, condiment-lovers: The show will go on(line). The celebration, themed “What the World Needs Now is Mustard, Sweet Mustard,” will be streamed live on Facebook on Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m. and will include singing, cooking demos, greetings from mustard aficionados around the world, an interactive tour of the museum and a glance at Mustard Day festivities of yore.
SATURDAY, AUG. 1
Baseball movie doubleheader
The Duck Pond Drive-In at Warner Park has been showing some great outdoor movies this summer, but aside from “The Sandlot,” not many movies about baseball. That changes this Saturday, Aug. 1, when the Mallards host a pair of modern based-on-a-true-story baseball classics. Tom Hanks and Geena Davis star in “A League of Their Own” at 5:30 p.m., a fictionalized tale of the real-life Rockford Peaches, while “42” at 8:45 p.m. stars Chadwick Boseman as Jackie Robinson, the first Black baseball player allowed to play in all-white Major League Baseball. Tickets for each movie are $25 for a car with two people or less, $40 for cars with three or more people. Snacks and drinks are available for purchase, and customers get a free bobblehead of former Mallard turned Mets star Pete “Polar Bear” Alonso while supplies last.
SATURDAY, AUG. 1
Step right up
The Dane County Farmers’ Market made a major shift for its outdoor season this year, offering pre-orders and drive-thru on Willow Island (1919 Alliant Energy Center Way) each Wednesday and Saturday. This Saturday, the DCFM is trying something new. Shoppers can still pre-order using the WhatsGood app and pick up in their cars from 7-9 a.m. From 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., they can also walk up and shop from 60 vendors, including vegetable growers with sweet corn and tomatoes, cheesemakers, bread bakers and more. For the walk-up portion of the market, park in front of the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in the designated market parking area. The DCFM notes that this plan was approved by Public Health Madison & Dane County. Safe shopper rules are posted on its website.
