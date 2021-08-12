A few years ago, when Sasha Rosser was a comedy fan and not yet a professional comedian, she went to the Wednesday open mic night at Comedy on State. The comedian who was headlining that weekend surprised everyone by hopping on stage and doing a five-minute set, as if he were any other comedian.

Afterward, Rosser got to talk to the well-known comedian for a little bit. “He was super down to earth and cool,” she said. “I liked talking to him.”

That comedian was Louis C.K.

In the years since, C.K. went from one of the top touring comedians in the country and the creator of his own acclaimed TV show, “Louie,” to a disgraced poster child for the #MeToo movement. He was accused in 2017 by several women of masturbating in front of them without their consent and then intimidating them to keep silent.

His longtime manager dropped him, he lost the TV show, and a movie he directed, “I Love You, Daddy,” was pulled days before hitting theaters and has never been shown. C.K. went into self-imposed exile, saying he had used his power "irresponsibly” and promised to “listen” to his accusers. But he began quietly resurfacing in comedy clubs in 2018, presenting himself less as apologetic and contrite and more as a put-on victim of “cancel culture.”

“How was 2018 and 2019 for you guys? Anyone else get in global amounts of trouble?” he rhetorically asked a crowd last year, according to a Washington Post review. Like many top comedians, C.K. requires that audience members put their phones in locked pouches during his show, so there is no audio or video footage of his recent comedy sets.

So when Comedy on State quietly announced via email that C.K. would return to play five shows at the club last month, the response was polarizing. The shows sold out immediately, showing that much of C.K.’s fan base endures and still supports him.

But it also sparked an immediate backlash on social media, and protesters picketed outside the club before and after every performance. The club is owned by the Paras family, which also owns the Orpheum Theater. They repeatedly refused to comment about booking C.K., and blocked several critics on social media. They did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

"It is absolutely disgusting that the Comedy Club on State is booking Louis CK for a weekend," comedian Alan Talaga, who moved to La Crosse last month, posted on Twitter when the shows were announced. "It is also disgusting that I only feel comfortable posting this because I never plan on performing there again."

Rosser, on the other hand, was conflicted. As a response, she and her producing partner Shauna Jungdahl organized Babe-Apalooza, an alternate all-female comedy event at Bos Meadery that took place during C.K.'s run. The event raised $340 for the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

“The #metoo movement erupted across the world almost four years ago,” read the Facebook post for the event. “Apparently not much has changed in our society, and some places are continuing to celebrate the sickos and dumbos that should no longer be celebrated.”

But Rosser said she also still respects C.K.’s comedy — so much that she said she asked club managers if she could open for C.K. at one of his shows. (She said she was told that C.K. handpicks his opening acts.)

“He’s a good comedian,” Rosser said. “I still am, to this day, a fan of his comedy. But he’s also done these unprofessional things that make a lot of people despise comedy.”

Rosser said she loves Comedy on State (she still performs at their Wednesday open mic nights) and thinks the owners have been committed to book a diverse lineup of comedians. Rosser is one of the organizers of Madison Comedy Week, which took place last week, and the club hosted two showcases for the festival.

Which makes the decision to book C.K. all the more mystifying to her. She said she feels it’s possible for disgraced men like C.K. to redeem themselves. But C.K. doesn’t seem to want to do that.

“Like any of these situations, it reignites these conversations that might have been happening more frequently in the past,” Rosser said. “There’s a fair point that for Louis C.K. there should be a path of redemption for him. For me, he made some of those steps, but then went backwards. Now he’s almost kind of leaning into it and making light of it.”

“There are so many comics who love being there. All we want is to feel safe and respected,” Jungdahl said in the story. “So this Louis C.K. thing is hard to stomach.”

Rosser said she envisioned “Babe-Apalooza” not as a protest event against C.K., but a way to create something that was a positive alternative for those who were bothered by his presence in Madison.

“We wanted to celebrate women in comedy, and give people who were upset by the Louis C.K. booking an event to focus on that wouldn’t make them feel like crap.”

But some of Louis C.K.’s fans certainly took it as a protest, and responded in a disturbing way, Rosser said. Bos Meadery, which hosted the event, received a barrage of angry anonymous phone calls.

“One guy called 20 times, angry that we had put on a show,” she said. “I don’t understand where this bile is coming from. The Louis C.K. shows were sold out. We weren’t taking any tickets away from him. It doesn’t make me feel great about Louis C.K. fans.”

Scott Gordon of Tone Madison said the silver lining of the whole affair was that it showed the city’s arts scene finally having an open, if painful, discussion about the power dynamic issues it faces, rather than succumbing to what he called "toxic positivity."

“This particular conflict highlights some divides that Madison's arts and culture community should keep exploring, because if we don't, it will just culminate in more business as usual: more propping-up and laundering of bad actors, more failures to address workaday problems that impact arts and culture in Madison,” Gordon wrote.

Going forward, Rosser doesn’t think much will change on the Madison comedy scene. She said she thinks Comedy on State will do their best to book diverse comedians, but is often limited by Madison having so few non-white comedians.

“I’m sure a lot of people will boycott that club and that’s what they’re going to do,” she said. “For me, it’s my home club and I’m going to keep performing there. I think there’s a little bit of friction, but I talked to the owner of the club and I think there’s an understanding there.”

But Rosser will also keep booking shows outside the club, such as her new monthly Mad Laughs showcase that kicks off Saturday at Bos Mead Hall, 849 E. Washington Ave. The showcase has a diverse lineup, which she thinks is important, but the bottom line is that all the comedians be funny.

“Diversity in comedy is something that’s really important,” Rosser said. “Comedy is one of those media that have the power to allow people to share experiences that not everybody has. But they’re relatable because they’re funny, where in other contexts it might seem preachy.”

Comedy on State, meanwhile, may be the last club that C.K. performs at under the radar. He announced last week that he is embarking on an international comedy tour this fall, starting this Friday with two shows at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.