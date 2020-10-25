Madison Children's Museum sees future in outdoor play area

Gilpin hopes to have the play area ready by late May or early June. She said demolition should begin in February after the museum gets the city permits.

The project will be documented with time-lapse photography. Gilpin said it will be particularly fun for children to watch big machines chop up the concrete deck, and likened it to the video game Pac-Man.

The cabin will be lifted onto a flatbed truck and taken to a storage area that’s been donated to the museum for six months. Gilpin said she can picture children coming out to watch the cabin going down the road.

Wasn’t working

Museum spokesman Jonathan Zarov said the museum’s former two-level, 47-space lot at East Dayton and North Hamilton streets was never easy to use because of its triangular shape.

“You were always turning in and out awkwardly with other cars,” he said, adding that most museum visitors didn’t park there. No museums Downtown have their own parking, he noted.

In 2014, museum management determined that the cost to repair the parking area was too great, so they closed the top part of the lot and turned it into a “FunkYard” with inexpensive recycled materials such as pallets and cable spools. It had a stage, bicycles, tricycles and unusual wheel devices.