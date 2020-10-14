Comedian Shane Mauss gets seriously funny at Wisconsin Science Festival

Success came so fast that Mauss was a little thrown by it, wondering what to do next now that he had achieved his childhood dreams so quickly. With the rise in podcasting, he saw the chance to move into a different vein of comedy that more directly reflected his obsessions.

“Podcasts really made everything more genuine, more authentic, more conversational,” he said. “And I always loved having big, meaningful, philosophical conversations about, 'What’s the meaning of life?' or if there’s life elsewhere in the universe.

“I always liked new technologies and that sort of thing, and I just never thought of combining the two early on in my career. Reading science books was like my little hobby that I did to wind down at the end of the day before bed. I had never, ever seen anyone use science in standup. It just never occurred to me that it could be done.”

Mauss said he decided a while ago not to use his position to try and persuade those who take anti-science positions on climate change or COVID-19. Although he’s fairly pessimistic about humanity, even he was surprised that mask-wearing has become a partisan issue. But it takes too much energy to try and convince people set in their ways and making bad-faith arguments, and the reluctance of those naysayers to accept scientific progress is, in the end, irrelevant, he said.