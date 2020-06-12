Citing 'racist and sexist material,' WPR cancels 'Old Time Radio Drama' after 31 years

Gasser said that the fact that the classic radio shows of the 1930s and 1940s have endured as long as they have is a testament to the power of audio drama.

“These historic recordings lasted for much, much longer than their producers could ever have imagined,” Gasser said. “I want to thank fans of the show and remind them that the art of radio drama is alive and well today featuring contemporary stories on podcasts and websites across the world. We'll be sharing links to a few of them on wpr.org.”

Michael Arnold, director of content for WPR, said the decision was of a piece with the network's push over the last few years to diversify its airwaves.

"We have been working on these issues for many years – through staff training, our hiring practices, more inclusive sourcing for guests and experts, community engagement, and other efforts – but we know we have much more work to do," he said. "We are committed to serving all of Wisconsin and we have work to do if we are going to live up to that commitment. The decision to end production of 'Old Time Radio Drama' is just one part of that work and of our commitment to action."

