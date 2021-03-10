Children’s Theater of Madison holding one-day sale of props, costumes and furniture

They can't take it all with them.
Children’s Theater of Madison is reducing its inventory of theater items before moving to its new Madison Youth Arts Center location.
The theater company is selling props, costumes and set furniture, and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at CTM's Scene Shop, 2825B Index Road in Fitchburg. Items will be sold by cash or check only.
The company advises shoppers to come prepared to take away purchases, although for certain large items, they may get 24 hours to arrange for pick up.
Items to be sold include: Antique couches; side tables, coffee tables, dining room tables; dining room chairs; upholstered chairs; a pair of iron wagon wheels; vintage cast iron stoves; antique trunks; wooden desks; an assortment of men’s and women's clothing, vintage and current; and a variety of theater costumes.
All items will be sold "as is" and COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place, with masks required, social distancing and capacity restrictions enforced.
Children’s Theater of Madison has been a part of the Madison theater community for more than 50 years, and will move into the $35 million Madison Youth Arts Center once construction is completed on the 1000 block of East Washington Avenue.
01-Yonatan Kahsai, Black Hawk Middle School
02-Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya, Blessed Sacrament
03-Connor Krohn, Chávez Elementary
04 -Maya Jadhav, Eagle School
05-Vincent Bautista, Edgewood Campus School
06 -Dre Bloedorn, Emerson Elementary
07-Vera McHugh, Falk Elementary
08-Ellie Griffin, Holy Cross Lutheran School
09-Olivia Conway, Huegel Elementary
10-Emma Kidarsa, Jefferson Middle School
11-Ben Stevens, Kennedy Elementary
12-Rhyder Shultz, Lake View Elementary
13-Duncan Royalty, Leopold Elementary
14-Molly Horowitz, Lincoln Elementary
15-Kenzo-Samuel Watchou, Mendota Elementary
16-Henry Smith, Olson Elementary
17-Isabel Williams, Queen of Peace School
18-Rylee Elmer, Sandburg Elementary
19-Saki Kasahara, Shorewood Hills Elementary
20-Dhrithi Putti, Spring Harbor Middle School
21-Luke Zakrzewski, St. Ambrose Academy
22-Hugh Downey, St. Dennis School
23-Alyssa Larson, St. James School
24-Veronica Yoder, St. Maria Goretti School
25-Shabd Gulati, Stephens Elementary
26-Easton Janisch, Toki Middle School
27-Martin Lopez, Whitehorse Middle School
Past winners of the All-City Spelling Bee
The Madison All-City Spelling Bee has been held every year since 1949. Since 1968, the traveling trophy that goes to the champion’s school has been engraved with the name of that year’s winner:
2020 — Matthew Brock, Toki Middle School
2019 — Maya Jadhav, Eagle School
2018 — Frankie Bautista, Edgewood Campus School
2017 — Martius Bautista, Edgewood Campus School
2016 — Martius Bautista, Edgewood Campus School
2015 — Martius Bautista, Edgewood Campus School
2014 — Martius Bautista, Edgewood Campus School
2013 — Aisha Khan, Spring Harbor Middle School
2012 — Aisha Khan, Spring Harbor Middle School
2011 — Kira Zimmerman, Hamilton Middle School
2010 — Vishal Narayanaswamy, Jefferson Middle School
2009 — Brandon Dumas, Toki Middle School
2008 — Erich Wegenke, Holy Cross Lutheran
2007 — Isabel Jacobson, O’Keeffe Middle School
2006 — Isabel Jacobson, O’Keeffe Middle School
2005 — Isabel Jacobson, O’Keeffe Middle School
2004 — Isabel Jacobson, Marquette Elementary
2003 — Robert Marsland, Holy Family Home Schoolers
2002 — Aileen Wall, Blessed Sacrament
2001 — Andy Trevino, Jefferson Middle School
2000 — Diana Camosy, Eagle School
1999 — Jonathan Blanchard, Spring Harbor Middle School
1998 — Daniella Lisse, Spring Harbor Middle School
1997 — Jenna Kanter, O’Keeffe Middle School
1996 — Susan Moskwa, Cherokee Middle School
1995 — Laura Casey, St. Maria Goretti
1994 — David Byrd-Felker, Jefferson Middle School
1993 — Kyle Konop, Orchard Ridge Middle School
1992 — Anna Stirr, Jefferson Middle School
1991 — Dan Marshall, Gompers Middle School
1990 — Kyle Mothershead, Orchard Ridge Middle School
1989 — Benjamin Schroeder, Eagle School
1988 — Sekar Velu, Muir Elementary
1987 — Ryan Conners, Jefferson Middle School
1986 — Jacqueline Brooks, Orchard Ridge Middle School
1985 — Amit Bhargava, Van Hise Middle School
1984 — Amit Bhargava, Van Hise Middle School
1983 — David Phillips, Thoreau Elementary
1982 — T.J. Holter, Schenk Middle School
1981 — Andrew Kinney, Edgewood Campus School
1980 — Jennifer Nelson, Gompers Middle School
1979 — Steve Prestegard, Schenk Middle School
1978 — Sara Record, Cherokee Middle School
1977 — Steve Prestegard, Schenk Middle School
1976 — Bob Luby, Queen of Peace
1975 — Susan Strasma, Cherokee Middle School
1974 — Roger Inhorn, Jefferson Middle School
1973 — Mary Kay Ellis, Edgewood Campus School
1972 — Kathy Williams, Blessed Sacrament
1971 — Marcia Inhorn, Jefferson Middle School
1970 — James Wald, Cherokee Heights Junior High
1969 — Alan Coffman, Marquette Junior High
1968 — Taddy Kalas, Cherokee Heights Junior High