Children’s Theater of Madison holding one-day sale of props, costumes and furniture

They can't take it all with them.

Children’s Theater of Madison is reducing its inventory of theater items before moving to its new Madison Youth Arts Center location.

The theater company is selling props, costumes and set furniture, and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at CTM's Scene Shop, 2825B Index Road in Fitchburg. Items will be sold by cash or check only.

The company advises shoppers to come prepared to take away purchases, although for certain large items, they may get 24 hours to arrange for pick up.

Items to be sold include: Antique couches; side tables, coffee tables, dining room tables; dining room chairs; upholstered chairs; a pair of iron wagon wheels; vintage cast iron stoves; antique trunks; wooden desks; an assortment of men’s and women's clothing, vintage and current; and a variety of theater costumes.

All items will be sold "as is" and COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place, with masks required, social distancing and capacity restrictions enforced.

A year after COVID-19 transformed life in Wisconsin, pandemic toll widespread “Truly every aspect of our lives has been turned on its head,” said Malia Jones, a UW-Madison infectious disease epidemiologist.