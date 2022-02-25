Chefs shop farmers' market, compete in special episode of 'Wisconsin Foodie'

Lauren Montelbano, a vegan chef in Madison, was honored to join two other accomplished chefs at the Dane County Farmers' Market last fall, even if, at first, she didn't know she would be facing off against them in a competition.

The chefs were tasked with picking ingredients for a dish to prepare for the PBS Wisconsin show "Wisconsin Foodie," which will air at 7 p.m. March 10. The program will also stream online at pbswisconsin.org.

The cooking event was pitched to Montelbano as a celebration of "all of the bounty that is available in Wisconsin via the farmers' market," she said. "That sounded like great fun to me. That's my jam, tons of fruits and veggies there. Then, we didn't find out until closer to the day of, that it was actually going to be a contest."

The competition was stiff. Her competitors were Gregory León, chef/owner of Milwaukee's Amilinda restaurant, who was named a semifinalist Wednesday in the category of Best Chef: Midwest for a 2022 James Beard Award; and Tarik Moody, the digital director, and DJ at 88Nine Radio Milwaukee. Moody also co-hosts a food segment called "This Bites."

Montelbano, was, for three years, the chef at Surya Cafe, and now runs her own personal-chef catering and meal service program, the Vibrant Veg, renting kitchen space from the owners of A Pig in a Fur Coat on Williamson Street.

She has 25 to 30 customers and makes 120 to 140 meals a week, she said.

Surya, the vegetarian restaurant in Fitchburg, is now primarily a meal service program. Before the pandemic, Surya also had a cafe at Garver Feed Mill.

The food made by the three chefs for "Wisconsin Foodie" was judged by Luke Zahm, the show's host, and L'Etoile chef/co-owner Tory Miller.

Zahm, who, with his wife, owns Driftless Cafe in Viroqua, was a Best Chef: Midwest semifinalist in 2017. He stepped away as executive chef when he took the television job.

"We gave everybody $60 and 60 minutes to shop, and prepare for a dish that represented them as a chef, but also reflected on the Dane County Farmers' Market," Zahm said. The chefs then had 60 minutes to create their dish.

Zahm, who is accustomed to a much smaller market in Viroqua, said it was a thrill to be at the high-energy market on the Capitol Square in September, with the huge crowds and the many impressive farmers.

"And to be able to walk around the market with Tory Miller is like walking around the market with Jesus," he said, "because everybody there is just out of their mind to see Tory and being a groupie for that, it was so, so fun."

Montelbano didn't want to spoil the show by commenting on how she fared, but said she enjoyed cooking with León and Moody in the L'Etoile kitchen. "They were both great," she said. "There was really no competitive spirit between any of us. It was just good fun."

What they cooked was up to them, but Montelbano said she made a main dish. "We all made different things, but they were all standalone dishes that all ended up being vegetable forward. I think by accident all of us made vegetarian or vegan dishes."

That worked out well for her, she said, because it can sometimes seem unfair as a vegan chef, to be judged "against the rest of the world, and all of the things that everybody else can eat. Sometimes that cannot bode well."

Moody did a mushroom dish, shrimp of the woods, in a Korean soul food style, which Zahm said had him dredging the mushrooms in corn starch and frying them, and then making a "really, really amazing" sweet and sour sauce.

"When he and Tory Miller were walking around the market, there was natural magic and chemistry there," Zahm said, "because, obviously Tory (who used to have the Asian-focused restaurant Sujeo) really loves Korean soul food."

León is a quiet chef, Zahm said, but as he watched him walking around the market, he could tell León had something in mind that he was building, and "it was definitely going to be built to his strengths."

Zahm said León's dish had some "very specific twists," including something Zahm said he had never seen executed: A chef putting mashed potatoes in an aioli to give it more consistency, which Zahm said is common in Spanish and Portuguese food.

"He really brought a lot of funk to the table," he said. "All three contestants cooked up really delicious, delicious meals."

Zahm said he got a kick out of how Montelbano approached the market, maximizing every cent of her allowance.

"She went, and she had like four bags of produce and she bought herself some flowers," he said. "It was really representative of Lauren's cooking and her own personality."

Her dish, with beans and a tamari base, had "a lot going on, a lot of big flavors," Zahm said. "It was very active and vibrant, which is definitely in her wheelhouse as a chef. She always brings the good energy and it really translated on the plate."

