Check out some county fair fun, free music and more this weekend

So much to do this weekend: The Dane County Fair is in full swing at the Alliant Energy Center, with loads of animals on exhibit, freestyle motocross, draft horses, vendors, carnival rides and much more. The fair gates open at 9 a.m. Friday through Sunday, and the carnival opens at noon. Activity and entrance cutoff times vary – for details, see www.danecountyfair.com. Youths under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian after 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for ages 12 and older; $5 for ages 6-11; and free for ages 5 and under.

The woodwind quintet con vivo! ...music with life presents a free chamber music concert at 7 p.m. Friday, featuring works by Stravinsky, Grieg, Debussy and Danzi. Bring a lawn chair for the performance by these Madison-area professional musicians at Rennebohm Park, 115 N. Eau Claire Ave. Details are at www.convivomusicwithlife.org.

On Saturday, celebrate the 25th anniversary of Monona Terrace with “Building on a Dream,” a free night of music on the building’s rooftop overlooking Lake Monona. The festivities kick off with the Extra Crispy Brass Band (playing at 5:30 p.m. on Olin Terrace), followed on the rooftop by the Dynamic Badgerettes (6:30 p.m.), Orquesta MAS (7 p.m.), DJ Pain 1 (8 p.m.), the People Brothers Band (8:30 p.m.) and a drone light show (9:30 p.m.). Rain date is Sunday. More information is at www.mononaterrace.com/25.

Free Shakespeare in the parks returns to the area as Summit Players Theatre brings the Bard’s “Much Ado About Nothing” to Lake Kegonsa State Park at 7 p.m. Friday and Mirror Lake State Park at 7 p.m. Saturday. Each free, family-friendly performance runs 75 minutes and will be preceded by a 45-minute educational workshop at 5:30 p.m. Admission to the state park requires a 2022 vehicle sticker or $8 daily pass for vehicles with Wisconsin plates. More information is at www.summitplayerstheatre.com.

A “reignited” Midwest Fire Fest invites visitors to explore all things forged in fire – with demonstrations and items for sale in media ranging from welding and clay to metal arts and hot glass. The festival – complete with music, fire dancers, a 7-foot clay sculpture and more -- runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in Westside Park, Cambridge. More information is at midwestfirefest.com.