World traveling UW-Madison professor shares a new novel and play

Author, UW-Madison professor and world traveler Amy Quan Barry says she strives to have depth and range to her writing. Her releases this month of both a novel and play certainly seem to validate that goal. “When I’m Gone, Look for Me in the East,” is Barry’s third novel due out Feb. 22. A few days later, her first play, “The Mytilenean Debate,” begins its run at Forward Theatre. She will discuss both works during an upcoming in-person event through the Wisconsin Book Festival.
Q: Your last novel “We Ride Upon Sticks” featured teenage drama and high school field hockey. Your latest novel, “When I’m Gone, Look for Me in the East” is centered around reincarnation and couldn’t be more different. How do you describe your latest book?
A: “When I’m Gone” is set in contemporary Mongolia and follows a young Buddhist monk named Chuluun who is given the task of finding a reincarnation somewhere in the country. He sets out on this search with the help of a group of people including his identical twin brother, Mun, who is himself a reincarnation and has renounced his monastic vows. In addition to telling this story, I’m also interested in exploring both the history of Mongolia as well as Buddhist traditions in that country.
Q: How did “When You Are Gone” come about?
A: I actually wrote the majority of this book before I wrote “We Ride Upon Sticks.” Because my first book (“She Weeps Each Time You’re Born”) was set in Vietnam and was very lyrical and very sad, when I sent “When I’m Gone” to my editor, I also told her about my idea for a comedic book about field hockey and teen girls and witchcraft. She was like, why don’t we go with that book next to show a wider range of what you can do, so I actually ended up writing “Sticks” and publishing it as my second novel.
Q: I know you travel extensively. How did your time in Mongolia influence this book?
A: I’ve been fortunate to be able to travel to many countries in my time here in Wisconsin. Usually when I go somewhere, I’m not sure how I’m going to use it in my research. I was in Mongolia in 2008. A few years after that trip, I heard a news story that the Dalai Lama was very afraid that the Chinese government would politicize his death and install a puppet Dalai Lama after he passes. Consequently, the Dalai Lama was thinking about taking the unprecedented step of reincarnating while he’s still alive. I heard this story and my mind just exploded. Now, he’s decided he’s not going to go that route; instead he has very specific protocols in place for when he dies telling his council what to do. But years ago after I heard that story, I started thinking about reincarnation — how reincarnations are chosen, who they are, who they grow up to be, and the challenges of being one.
Q: When we spoke last time you talked about how most of your writing, including your novels, has a lyrical quality to it, which comes from the poetry you write. I felt that “When I’m Gone” certainly followed that pattern. Is that an intentional way of writing, or just how the words form in your mind?
A: It’s definitely not how they just come out. My last book “We Ride Upon Sticks” — that voice is much closer to my everyday normal voice. Informal, chatty, funny. In thinking about this other lyrical voice in “When I’m Gone” — I really had to be very conscious of how I created it because it’s first person. Chuluun is a monk, he’s Mongolian, a Tibetan Buddhist — all these things I’m not. I was very concerned about how to create an honest voice that’s authentic to who he is. Today many Buddhist monks have cell phones, even iPhones — they’re obviously not living in caves as some folks in the West sometimes imagine, but at the same time, Chuluun couldn’t sound too modern. I had to consciously figure out how to get this across. It was definitely a challenge to balance.
Q: The story is told in very short chapters, which seem like glimpses into Chuluun’s experience. Why did you decide to organize the book in this way?
A: Buddhism and many religious traditions often teach that we only live in the present moment, that the past and future are just illusions. I knew it would be challenging to write a whole book written in present tense even though the action isn’t all in the present. So I decided one way to make it easier on the reader is to have it presented in very short chapters.
Q: In addition to “When I’m Gone” you’ve also written a play called “The Mytilenean Debate.” How did that come about? Is this your first play?
A: It’s maybe a little bit unusual. I began my career primarily as a poet, then I branched out into fiction and eventually into plays. Often a writer sticks with one genre though happily that’s starting to change. For me, when I was a child and I thought about being a writer, I didn’t know people made distinctions. To me, it was just writing. I still maintain that’s what it means to be a writer. Some years ago I wrote a couple of plays; at the time, I didn’t know what one does with them — I didn’t know how the theater world worked. I’ve been a fan of Forward Theatre here in Madison for a long time, and I noticed they had a playwriting contest called Wisconsin Wrights. I submitted a play that was chosen along with a few others to be given a staged reading, though it was read online due to the pandemic. Lucky for me they decided they wanted to give “The Mytilenean Debate” an actual production in their 2021-22 season. It will open on Feb. 24 and run through March 13.
Q: I’m always excited to learn what you’re writing next. What can you share?
A: Right now I’m working on a new book I’m very excited to write. It’s sort of a grown-up version of the “Lord of the Flies.” A group of tourists gets stranded on a small island on the Antarctic peninsula. They come from different walks of life — different cultures, different races, some are extremely wealthy, some are crew members. Can they band together in order to survive or will their baggage from their everyday life tear them apart? Stay tuned!