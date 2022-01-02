Women pioneers of science and stage radiate in UW-Madison grad's first nonfiction book

A: I did. I had been to Paris several times, but wanted to go and see the places I was writing about. We went to see “The Little Prince’’ at the Folies Bergere (where Fuller performed). The theater really hasn’t changed much. I saw where Loie sat the first time she went there. We went to the Rodin museum in Paris and the one in town just outside of Paris where they took his studio used in the 1900 exhibition. That’s the same place where Loie took Marie and Pierre to meet Rodin and see his work. I saw where Marie and Pierre were buried. I went to the Curie museum at the Radium Institute. Just being in those places makes it much easier to write about them.