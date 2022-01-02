Women pioneers of science and stage radiate in UW-Madison grad's first nonfiction book

UW-Madison graduate, author and scientist Liz Heinecke has written seven books on science experiments for children.
In February she published her first historical fiction novel and in a few months will publish “The Kitchen Pantry Scientist: Physics for Kids,” with possibly two other books anticipated for 2022.
She describes her nonfiction book, “Radiant: The Dancer, The Scientist, and a Friendship Forged in Light,” as her “passion project.”
“I wanted to write a book at the intersection of art and science,” Heinecke said. “I love writing about science, but it was so fun to dive into Paris in 1900 and into the culture and theater and the dance and the science. I think it’s really important for people to examine science and art in a cultural context.”
“Radiant” tells about the lives and friendship between scientist Marie Curie, famous for discovering the element radium and her research into radioactivity, and dancer Loie Fuller, who was known for her experimentation with chemicals and lighting effects during the turn of the century.
Q: How do you describe “Radiant”?
A: I describe it as a true story about Marie Curie and the American dancer Loie Fuller that reads like a novel. A lot of the dialogue is actually from Marie and Loie’s letters. I’m a huge fiction reader and Loie was a very unusual person and tried to do things in a new way. I was trying to write this book in a new way. Both of them accomplished so much and had such rich lives. I had to choose snapshots of their lives. I chose those scenes that were so visual: Loie dancing on top of the Eiffel Tower and Marie and Pierre in the lab late at night with glowing radium around them. I wanted to be able to describe things and imagine how Marie and Loie must have been feeling.
Q: You’ve written before about Marie Curie in the biographies for children you’ve done on female scientists. How did you learn about Loie Fuller?
A: My book agent wanted me to write a middle-grade book about women scientists. I started researching female scientists (and during that time) my son came home from school saying all the women represented on the periodic table either discovered a radioactive element or had one named after them. I was reading Eve Curie Labouisse’s biography of her mother and I stumbled across Loie Fuller. I love art and I love Paris. I started to dig up more about Loie Fuller. There are a couple of biographies on her. I went to the New York Public Library, which has the most expensive collection of Loie Fuller letters, documents and journals. I was reading about her going to Thomas Edison’s lab ... and that’s how she became fascinated with luminescent chemicals. She writes a lot about Marie Curie. She writes on and on about radium.
Q: Before “Radiant” you had written only nonfiction, mostly science experiment books for children and their parents. What was it like to write historical fiction and dialogue?
A: After doing a year of research ... I sort of felt that I knew them. They told their stories in letters and journals. I knew about Marie’s depression at certain times. I knew about Loie’s constant drive to make new things. I was familiar with their obsession and their worries. It was easy for me to write the dialogue because I knew the story. It came naturally to me. As I got to know them, I went through periods of really liking them and not liking them. They were human. They were brilliant and did great things, but they made plenty of mistakes.
Q: Did you travel to Paris as part of your research?
A: I did. I had been to Paris several times, but wanted to go and see the places I was writing about. We went to see “The Little Prince’’ at the Folies Bergere (where Fuller performed). The theater really hasn’t changed much. I saw where Loie sat the first time she went there. We went to the Rodin museum in Paris and the one in town just outside of Paris where they took his studio used in the 1900 exhibition. That’s the same place where Loie took Marie and Pierre to meet Rodin and see his work. I saw where Marie and Pierre were buried. I went to the Curie museum at the Radium Institute. Just being in those places makes it much easier to write about them.
Q: You have a background in science; why is it important to highlight these female scientists?
A: Marie Curie ... is a living example of how important mentorship is. The fact that every woman on the periodic table is associated with radioactivity ... shows how she was in the public eye. The element francium was discovered by a woman who (Curie) hired to work in her lab. This woman had no scientific training (and) ended up discovering an element. She’s a living symbol of the importance of role models in science, in particular.
Q: What’s next for you?
A: Right now I’m working on a book about the wife of a famous author. I’m going to write it as historical fiction ... they burned all their letters. It’s going to have a science-slant, too. I’m researching it as if it were nonfiction, but I’m going to take more liberties. In addition I have two, probably three kids’ books coming out next year. “Physics for Kids” is coming out in February with biographies on experts. Next summer (I’ll have a book) on sheet-pan science ... all projects you can do on a sheet pan.
