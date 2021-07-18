Wisconsin's infamous Playboy Club serves as setting in Christina Clancy's second novel

A: It’s hard when you write fiction … you want enough details to anchor your story in reality, but you also want to be able to invent things. You almost don’t want to learn too much. I really learned a lot about the reason why (the bunnies) took those jobs and the money they could make. I talked to the bunnies who were willing to talk to me. The golf pro at the current resort, the Grand Geneva, had been a manager at the Playboy resort in the ’70s and ’80s. He told me a great story about the members of Fleetwood Mac skinny dipping at 3 a.m. Everybody loves to talk about the Playboy resort. People light up when they hear about it.

Q: How did you find the former bunnies to interview?

A: At first it was kind of hard. A lot of them changed their names, or got married and had different names. It was fun to realize how many former bunnies there are all over Wisconsin. They have all kinds of interesting jobs now. They all had such interesting stories. They have Playboy bunny reunions, and the news stories about the reunions helped lead me to some of the women I interviewed.

Q: “Shoulder Season” is your second novel. Your first “The Second Home” came out last year — that’s a lot in two years. Have the past few years seemed like nothing but writing?