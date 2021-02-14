'Wisconsin Wednesdays' gives local authors a platform to connect with their audience

“The truth is, it’s hard for non-established authors to get readings in bookstores,” Barry said, adding the reality of fewer bookstores means fewer venues for new authors.

Wisconsin Wednesdays, which has been happening since September, plays into the Wisconsin Idea — that the boundaries of the university are the boundaries of the state and likewise people — and bookstore owners and writers — throughout the state should be supported, Barry said.

By holding these readings virtually, “now you can attend readings by people you might not normally get to see,” Barry said.

So many authors

Virtual programming — at least to some extent — is a feature that Conor Moran, director of the Wisconsin Book Festival, said he expects to continue, even when the book festival returns to limited in-person events.

“It’s looking increasingly like there will be a virtual festival in the fall, if not completely virtual, at least heavily virtual,” Moran said, adding that continued virtual events is a reality that book festival organizers around the country are discussing.

To that end, Moran said he expects that Wisconsin Wednesdays readings to continue, although there could be fewer events per semester.