'Wisconsin Wednesdays' gives local authors a platform to connect with their audience

Intimate book readings in a cozy coffee shop are not pandemic-friendly.
So UW-Madison’s Program in Creative Writing and the Wisconsin Book Festival have teamed up to offer a virtual reading series called “Wisconsin Wednesdays” that centers around authors who are UW-alumni or have a Wisconsin connection — often promoting their debut novel.
The advantages have been not just safety, but also the ability to reach more people in Madison, across the country and the globe.
Amy Quan Barry, a writer, poet and UW-Madison professor who helps coordinate the program, said the Wisconsin Wednesdays format centers around a conversation between two writers with one who happens to have a new book, as opposed to a straight-forward reading and question-and-answer session.
There’s been a trend with events in general, even before the pandemic, of more and more writers promoting their book by being in conversation with someone else, Barry said.
“I think that has helped the Zoom reading format,” she said.
In addition, the chat feature in Zoom allows people who might have been too nervous to participate to interact and ask questions, she said.
Barry explains UW’s Program in Creative Writing always has had a reading series, with three or four people a semester coming to Madison to read from new books and mentor graduate students in the program, which benefits both the students and authors.
“The truth is, it’s hard for non-established authors to get readings in bookstores,” Barry said, adding the reality of fewer bookstores means fewer venues for new authors.
Wisconsin Wednesdays, which has been happening since September, plays into the Wisconsin Idea — that the boundaries of the university are the boundaries of the state and likewise people — and bookstore owners and writers — throughout the state should be supported, Barry said.
By holding these readings virtually, “now you can attend readings by people you might not normally get to see,” Barry said.
So many authors
Virtual programming — at least to some extent — is a feature that Conor Moran, director of the Wisconsin Book Festival, said he expects to continue, even when the book festival returns to limited in-person events.
“It’s looking increasingly like there will be a virtual festival in the fall, if not completely virtual, at least heavily virtual,” Moran said, adding that continued virtual events is a reality that book festival organizers around the country are discussing.
To that end, Moran said he expects that Wisconsin Wednesdays readings to continue, although there could be fewer events per semester.
It’s a testament to the work being done by the creative writing program that the Wisconsin Wednesdays series had so many authors to highlight, Moran said. “There actually weren’t enough Wednesdays to get everybody in for the spring,” he said.
Two UW Program in Creative Writing alumnae, Ladee Hubbard and Dantiel Moniz, will be featured Wednesday as part of the reading series. Hubbard’s second book, “The Rib King,” was released last month — a process that she said is much different from when her debut novel was published in 2017.
“I was traveling a lot,” Hubbard said of the book tour for her first novel. “It was great to meet people and interact, but it was kind of exhausting, too,” she said, adding it also was hard being away from her three children.
Hubbard said people also are becoming more conditioned to virtual programming.
Events like Wisconsin Wednesdays “doesn’t seem so strange as it might have a year ago,” Hubbard said.
Now, “I appreciate that I can participate in things that are physically very far from me, but I can open my computer and interact with people,” Hubbard said.
Mishka Ligot emcees the Wisconsin Wednesdays series and said the authors have taken to the virtual platform very well.
“The people we’ve been having are fantastic,” said Ligot, a UW creative writing alum and current masters in library science student. “They are such seasoned readers.”
Ligot, who also helps coordinate the program’s logistics, including scheduling, contacting authors and establishing partnerships with local bookstores, said interacting with authors during conferences and readings was an “incredible experience” as a graduate student.
The virtual Wisconsin Wednesdays reading series is an attempt to “translate that type of vibrant energy that they had with all these in-person events,” Ligot said.
Beyond Madison
Part of the program’s success has been the percentage of total viewers who are tuning in to watch a “replay” of the reading, Moran said, indicating that number is usually between 25-30%.
“That’s invaluable,” he said. “That just shows the power of this (reading series) but also the need for a little more accessibility for these events.”
And the viewership of the reading series is extending far beyond Madison.
“We know from the data that the audience we’re serving is very Madison and very Wisconsin-centric,” Moran said. However an event last fall that had 300 people attend, 134 of which were from across the United States and as far away as Taiwan, Sweden and Canada, he said.
“It’s definitely reaching well beyond the Madison Public Library service area and definitely encompassing the Wisconsin Idea,” Moran said.
“In a regular in-person event, my success threshold was different for each event,” Moran said, however “if I get 40 people I feel happy, regardless of what (event) it is.”
Little Free Libraries -- those charming boxes of free books with a ubiquitous presence in Madison -- launched here in 2010 and are now found in all 50 states and more than 85 countries. By one estimate, Madison has more than 400 of the modest neighborhood boxes.
