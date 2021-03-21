Wisconsin set 'Raft of Stars' weaves a coming-of-age tale of life on the run

Q: I enjoyed the love story aspect of the plot. It added some levity and a certain amount of hope. Is that why you included it?

A: In the very first scene when Sheriff Cal walks into the gas station and Tiffany is there with her purple hair I thought, “Yeah, they are going to like each other.” Cal thinks he needs to remain aloof to be a good cop and Tiffany has been burned enough by relationships. It just made sense: Here’s something that both of these people want. I wanted to give it to them. I also enjoyed having their relationship unfold primarily in their minds until the later chapters.

Q: I know Nickolas Butler will be chatting with you for the Wisconsin Book Festival event. I find your and his books to be similar in that they can, at times, be hard to read, but very compelling. What authors inspired you while writing “Raft of Stars?”