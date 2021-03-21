Wisconsin set 'Raft of Stars' weaves a coming-of-age tale of life on the run

Two young boys are on the run in Wisconsin’s Northwoods after thinking one has killed the other’s drunk, abusive father. They are being searched for by two men and two women — all of whom are looking for answers in their own lives.
That’s the setup of author Andrew J. Graff’s “Raft of Stars,” a coming-of-age novel filled with multiple journeys. Graff, who grew up in northern Wisconsin and now teaches at Wittenberg University in Ohio, will speak with fellow Wisconsin-author Nickolas Butler during a Wisconsin Book Festival virtual event later this month. “Raft of Stars” comes out March 23.
Q: You are from northern Wisconsin, where the book takes place, and have said that you spent your childhood hunting, hiking and fishing in the Northwoods. You’ve also done a tour of duty in Afghanistan, as has one of the book’s characters. How personal is this book for you?
A: It is a personal book. I started writing “Raft of Stars” during a time I felt home for the first time in a long time. I grew up in Niagara (near the Wisconsin/Michigan border). After high school I went into the Air Force and did a tour in Kandahar Afghanistan (after which) I finished my bachelor’s degree and went to grad school. I returned home for my first teaching job (and we lived) on the banks of the Peshtigo River, which is a sibling of the Menominee River. It felt good to be writing about a place that I loved. I think my time in the military and on the deployment helped me write the (military) character.
Q: The beginning of the book, set in fictional Claypot, Wisconsin, has the two young boys involved in a murder they believe one of them committed, yet it turns out the man isn’t dead. But the boys remain on the run for days not knowing, thinking themselves guilty while trying to escape by floating down river. Why did you decide to write it that way?
A: Part of it is I wanted a big event to get the boys and all the cast of characters far out into the wilderness. It began to make sense that this was going to happen and it was going to be a story of the boys taking things into their own hands. One of the major themes in the book for me is the balance of personal agency and acquiescing to the wilderness. I didn’t know while writing it that (main character Dale “Bread” Breadwin’s) father hadn’t been killed. At first I thought “Yeah, these boys really did it.” And then I realized he’s not dead and that’s going to be wonderful. I wanted to let (main character Fischer) “Fish” off that hook. And it also added some complexity — it gave them a second chance.
Q: There are six main characters in the book, but the story is only told through three — Fish, the boy who thinks he killed a man; Sheriff Cal, who is new to town from Texas; and Tiffany, a deep but directionless girl who’s in love with the sheriff. Why tell the story from their perspectives?
A: I think those three characters are going through moments of transformation perhaps more so than the others. It’s kind of natural to write from those points of view. Beyond identifying a little bit with each of them … I think I eventually chose Fish because I could identify more realistically with him. I wrote the very first draft of the very first chapter from Bread’s perspective — the boy with an abusive father. But it quickly became apparent to me that I haven’t lived that life. I thought … that’s too important of a story to tell perfectly and I don’t think it’s mine to tell. I have been in the shoes of Fish, seeing (that abuse) happen to people close to me.
Q: Those opening chapters, when you’re reading about Bread’s fear of going home and then witnessing his abusive father were compelling, but hard to read. I’m assuming they were even harder to write?
A: It was hard to write and it is dark and I didn’t want to set out to write a dark book and I don’t think “Raft of Stars” is. I really admire books that I have read that take care of my heart at the end. I like books that can take me through something serious and, like much of life, also say: “We’re going to make it.” I didn’t want to shy away from the reality of Bread’s situation, but I didn’t want to stay there. I wanted Bread and Fish to get out. We went there, the boys took things into their own hands, and were out into the wilderness.
Q: I enjoyed the love story aspect of the plot. It added some levity and a certain amount of hope. Is that why you included it?
A: In the very first scene when Sheriff Cal walks into the gas station and Tiffany is there with her purple hair I thought, “Yeah, they are going to like each other.” Cal thinks he needs to remain aloof to be a good cop and Tiffany has been burned enough by relationships. It just made sense: Here’s something that both of these people want. I wanted to give it to them. I also enjoyed having their relationship unfold primarily in their minds until the later chapters.
Q: I know Nickolas Butler will be chatting with you for the Wisconsin Book Festival event. I find your and his books to be similar in that they can, at times, be hard to read, but very compelling. What authors inspired you while writing “Raft of Stars?”
A: I’m really stoked to be talking to Nick Butler. We overlapped while I was at the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. I love his writing, too. I think a book like (Nickolas Butler’s) “Little Faith” demonstrates that perfect balance of light and dark. There are serious, scary things happening, but there are also opportunities to relax and unwind and hope. Life’s going to get real, bad things occur, yet I want to balance that with a perspective of hope and joy. I spent my 20s thinking that any … art or writing had to be dark or moody or gloomy to be authentic. I think that’s an OK way to be authentic, but it also becomes unbalanced and it can be just as sentimental, pretending that joy doesn’t exist. Other books were certainly on my mind (while writing “Raft of Stars.”) I’m definitely nodding to the “Adventures of Tom Sawyer” with two boys building a raft out of cedar and heading down river.
Q: What’s the next project for you?
A: I’m at work on a second novel that I’ll say is a family drama. This one is set on whitewater rivers and I really love whitewater rafting and river culture and exploring that and family at the same time.
Photos: Take a tour of Madison's Little Free Libraries
Little Free Libraries -- those charming boxes of free books with a ubiquitous presence in Madison -- launched here in 2010 and are now found in all 50 states and more than 85 countries. By one estimate, Madison has more than 400 of the modest neighborhood boxes. Here's a sampling, looking at various parts of the city. See if your neighborhood is represented.
Little Free Libraries — those charming boxes of free books with a ubiquitous presence in Madison — launched here eight years ago and are now f…
Little Free Libraries -- those charming boxes of free books with a ubiquitous presence in Madison -- launched here eight years ago and are now…
Little Free Libraries -- those charming boxes of free books with a ubiquitous presence in Madison -- launched here eight years ago and are now…
Little Free Libraries -- those charming boxes of free books with a ubiquitous presence in Madison -- launched here eight years ago and are now…
Little Free Libraries -- those charming boxes of free books with a ubiquitous presence in Madison -- launched here eight years ago and are now…
Little Free Libraries -- those charming boxes of free books with a ubiquitous presence in Madison -- launched here eight years ago and are now…