Wisconsin original Charlie Berens grills up the Midwest with a side of ranch

Journalist. Author. Bluegrass musician. Podcaster. Comedian.
Milwaukee-area native Charlie Berens has entertained and informed people in a variety of ways about the Midwest. His first book “The Midwest Survival Guide, How We Talk, Love, Work, Drink, and Eat ... Everything with Ranch,” came out earlier this month. The book covers everything from popular Midwest speech, to recipes and clothing choices.
Berens will be doing stand-up comedy shows throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest for the next several months and promoting his book.
Q: “The Midwest Survival Guide” is your first book, but you’ve already had several careers. Can you give us a run down?
A: I started off in the news business. That was my career before I was doing comedy. Local news, YouTube news. Then I was not really thrilled with the job I was doing so I started doing stand-up comedy. When I was doing stand-up I developed a character based on my time in local news. Instead of changing everything about (the way I talked and acted) I kind of doubled-down on all the things people said were wrong with my professional news character. It did well on stage so I started doing it for videos and those took off. The “Manitowoc Minute” videos were my entryway into all this different content that we do now: TikTok, Reels, the Cripescast podcast. (The podcast) is one of my favorite parts of the deal. It allows you to have deeper conversations.
Q: How did the idea of the book come about?
A: The idea came from a lot of fans that would send in suggestions (like) “Hey, I need something, my in-laws are moving close because they have grandkids now.” Or “I’m moving to the Midwest for college, can you recommend any reading material or something?” Or “You should do a tips list about the Midwest.” If you get that recommendation from one person, OK, but if you get it from a few people you know there’s definitely something there. People organically wanted this thing.
Q: How long did it take to write?
A: It’s a long process. It probably took longer than it needed to. I was trying to wrap my head around how to write a book for a while. Of course a big part of writing a book is procrastinating. It took me about a year.
Q: You are from the Milwaukee area originally — do you live there now?
A: I live in Milwaukee. It’s home base, I have family here. I grew up in the area. Even as the weather turns I enjoy the snow and I enjoy what the rougher weather presents. You appreciate the rougher weather. It’s what prevents the population from exploding.
Q: Did you travel around the Midwest while writing the book?
A: We were writing during the pandemic, so travel was a little tough. I had already spent probably a year doing stand-up around the Midwest. Between that and over the years I’ve driven through just about everywhere in the Midwest for work or something.
Q: What is most challenging about writing about the Midwest — worrying you are going to offend someone?
A: I think if you put out a book called “The Midwest Survival Guide” you are representing a very, very large and diverse area. That coming from the perspective of one guy is difficult. I tried to reach out to different collaborators from different backgrounds. I tried my best to include other perspectives. There’s a section in the middle of the book called the “Midwest Gallery” (where there are pieces of art by representatives from each Midwest state). If a picture is worth a thousand words, this gallery is like a whole new book. It’s like a 2-for-1 deal. And if there’s one thing Midwest people love it’s 2-for-1 deals.
Q: A lot of what you’ve included in the survival guide are things I’m sure you’ve known all your life, but were there aspects about the Midwest that you found most surprising?
A: What’s surprising is seeing how the culture of the Midwest really stretches to the rest of the country. When you lay it all out on paper that becomes more apparent. Movies, film directors, actors ... all these people are coming from the Midwest.
Q: Part of your book’s title is “and everything with ranch dressing.” What is the significance of ranch dressing in the Midwest? Is there a specific state where people are particularly attached?
A: Ranch is just one of those things ... those punchlines about the Midwest that a lot of people know. We researched the origin of Hidden Valley Ranch (which was first made by a guy from Nebraska living in Alaska). They ended up testing it in a couple places in the Midwest and it just started to take off. It’s kind of one of those cliché things ... but it’s also true. At any bar tonight, I think you’ll find that to be more than true.
Q: I didn’t realize until toward the middle of the book that you’re one of 12 children. How has being from such a large family influenced your life?
A: Very early on you realize pretty quick it’s not all about you. If you’re not doing something for everybody else’s greater good, you’re kind of taking up some space. I think I got a good work ethic from my folks. (When you have) a lot of kids there’s a lot of stuff to do and you get it done. It’s also just great having so many friends around, which are my siblings. They also have a really good sense of humor. A long car ride with 14 people in a 15-seat passenger van, you’re either throwing out jokes or punches. Or sometimes both.
Q: I love it when I interview authors whose books I can share with my kids, which I was able to do with yours. My daughter’s question for you is: Of all the food and recipes you mention in the book, which is your favorite? And what’s your favorite cheese?
A: I like the cheese curds that you get in a bag at the gas station off the side of the road. They’re still fresh enough that you can squeak them. I’m a squeaky cheese curd kinda guy. I don’t care if (the curds are) white or yellow. I’m partial to the Old Fashioned recipe, but tell your daughter she’s too young for that. I also like my grandpa Bob’s potato pancakes.
Q: Anything else about the “Midwest Survival Guide” that you want to mention that I’ve haven’t asked about?
A: If you’re from the Midwest there’s a lot in it to laugh about. If you’re not from the Midwest, you’ll be clued in on all the jokes.
Tell yer folks: Comedian Charlie Berens asks what it means to be from Wisconsin — and Twitter delivers
Kicking it off with class
Tell me you’re from Wisconsin... pic.twitter.com/Tr9qZjGaQX— Charlie Berens (@CharlieBerens) January 4, 2021
Tyme travel truth
Hittin a tyme machine then goin to Kopp's— Latte With Extra Seth (@slazear1) January 4, 2021
Doin' the time
If the parking lot is open 3 hours before first pitch...— Mike Jehle (@THEKID_) January 4, 2021
...you tailgate for 3 hours 😉⚾️🍻 pic.twitter.com/Z4W6oYU2gx
Jeez ... quite a list ya got der
Adding...When a 1/2” of snow falls, you feel the need to shovel it off the driveway and sidewalk - even if it’s 8:30 p.m. (And then you do your neighbors walks because you’re out shoveling anyway der hey.)— Michael (@beerdazed) January 5, 2021
Just being neighborly
Oh my freaking God, so true! Wisconsin by birth, college (@UWBadgers), & first grown-up job (@WKOW). Moved around, settled in Chicago. Since #Covid, been spending more time in #Milwaukee area and holy F#CK I forgot how friendly we are. You plow each others' drives JUST BECAUSE.— Margaret Bogenrief (@BfullyComplex) January 5, 2021
What, ya never seen snow before?
It snowed last night, gotta clear the drive before the plow snows ya in and ya gotta do it over again. Gonna get out der by 7 a.m.— TL (@CAN1SAY) January 4, 2021
Hoan sweet home
January 4, 2021
Deck the halls with tasty treats
My hubbywoozle found KRINGLE at the Tacoma Trader Joe's and suddenly it was Christmas 🙆🏻♀️💖 even with no snow. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/MVDNuTd1OX— Peach McDouall 🌹🕊 (@mcdpeach) January 4, 2021
On the way
So I says to the bartender, hey, you puttin' on the Badger game or no an he tells me I'm drunk an go home cause the Badger game is tomorrow and I says it's 1 a.m. so it is tomorrow, so he says get out and so anyways I need you to come down and help me get my car out the snowbank.— Scott K. Petersen (@ScottKPetersen) January 4, 2021
Old fashion(ed) traditions
Brandy or whiskey? Sweet or sour?Garnish or no? Nice, that’s what Grandma drinks every Christmas when we play Sheepshead. What bar are we going to after this? I know a couple with good fish fry that we could snow mobile to.— Patrick (@PTracyWisco) January 5, 2021
Sometimes ya gotta take 'er easy
I don’t feel like drinking tonight, I’ll just have a few Miller Lites.— Abby Marie (@AbbyBrueggen) January 4, 2021
Sure, queso and fromage
I didn't know the drawer was for other things. 😂— KayZ 🌿 (@wisco_wahine) January 4, 2021
Never too young to learn
Happened this morning— Eric Conn (@emconn36) January 5, 2021
My son working on his math: "9+6 is easy, I know it's 15"
Me: "How do you know that?"
Son: "Uh, because cribbage"
Fathers know best
I snowblow the curb along the road for about 30 feet before my driveway because my dad told me it keeps the snow from piling up when the plow goes through.— leprechaun kicker (@topher484) January 5, 2021
Never have, never will
January 4, 2021
Tree for one
The precious time of year I call the New Glarus trifecta. Getting Totally Naked, Spotted Cow, and Staghorn all in one sitting at the local Tavern.— Dan Haughian (@DanHaughian) January 5, 2021
Oh yeah, been there before
So to get there... you drive about 20 minutes down Cty trunk T then ya turn right at the big red barn. 🧀 If ya cross the railroad tracks, ya’ve gone too far.— Renee Zemlock (@RZemlock) January 5, 2021
No curds for you!
No! Not cheese nuggets or cheese balls. Cheese curds! They are called cheese curds. Just give me back the bag. You don't deserve them.— Dawn Wise (@DawnWis21183907) January 4, 2021
Planning ahead
I'm getting pretty drunk I'm gonna switch over to beer— floppy monopoly (@thedjjasper) January 5, 2021
It's a sacred right
Looking forward to the Lenten fish frys in Church basements, served with rye bread and a can of beer.— BSF (@UpNortWI) January 4, 2021
Always be prepared
I have both Korbel and Kessler’s in my cupboard.— Ann Elizabeth J.D. (@annelizabeth67) January 4, 2021
And we turned out (mostly) OK
When I was a kid, my parents would play bar dice or cards with my aunts and uncles. We could earn quarters by fetching beers, making drinks or giving back rubs.— KayZ 🌿 (@wisco_wahine) January 5, 2021
Forget your fountains!
People look at me funny but I still need to code switch to find their 'water fountains' pic.twitter.com/MvswMZsFqL— Peach McDouall 🌹🕊 (@mcdpeach) January 4, 2021
Livin' the dream
I get most of my meat from the meat raffle down at the Decoy while drinking Budweiser and shots of Jack.— John Spaight (@JohnSpaight) January 5, 2021
At the same time, right?
I eat handfuls of cheese for a snack and say “ope, lemme squeeze right past you there”— Kyah (@kyah_quast) January 5, 2021
Oh, thanks anyway
We were in Iceland in a snowstorm and cars were in the ditch. I told my brother, we are the kind of people who push cars out of the ditch so we did. The tow truck gets there and there is no one to tow! He kinda looked made. "Hey, tell your folks I say hey!"— Schmern (@schmern) January 4, 2021
There's no place like home
Walked into Total Wine here in AZ and asked “do you have any Tom N Jerry Mix or no?— Cactus Pete ⚪️ (@Real_CactusPete) January 5, 2021
They did not and said maybe Best Buy has them on DVD.
Oh no yeah, I know him
January 5, 2021
Ah, it's just a dusting
Aw jeez. It’s only 5 inches and pretty dry, there. Tell Ma to grab the shovels.— Paul Bitzan (@PBitzan) January 4, 2021
Anyone can pronounce 'Oconomowoc'
I can pronounce Chequamegon without thinking about it— mk mitty (@emkaymitty) January 5, 2021
If you're gonna twist my arm
Cripes I could go for a couple three brats right now. Need another brew or you good?— Jimi in Madsconsin 🤘😷 (@UncleLeaver) January 4, 2021
Learning life's greatest lessons
"Students, enjoy your week off for deer season"— Alan Blakstad (@apblakstad) January 4, 2021
Where'd the time go?
Let's stop for one— JustABitOutside1 (@BitOutside1) January 4, 2021
(then staying till 2) - 2am that is.
Yeah no I'm good
I'm heading into Dickeyville, ya need anything or no?— Renata (they/them) 🏳️🌈 (@RenataKaizen) January 4, 2021
It's the only way
Beer chaser with a Bloody Mary— Taunya Lynne (@earlscowgirl) January 4, 2021
Hitting the big time
I saved up my babysitting money to go to the mall in Eau Claire.— Laurel_Volk (@Laurel_Volk) January 4, 2021
Oh great, now I'm hungry again
Beer cheese soup with a side of cheese curds and a tap beer— featherplus (@featherplus68) January 5, 2021
'Tis the season
Hey, I see you tossed out your Christmas tree. You gonna keep it? Cause if yer not, I’d take it, gonna have a fire later if you wanna come over for one?— Benny (@brock331) January 4, 2021
... when you got a minute
C’mere once— Alex J. (@borealwoods) January 5, 2021
If there's time before kickoff!
You gonna get hot ham ‘n rolls on Sunday, er no?— Jessica Koth (@JessicaKoth) January 5, 2021