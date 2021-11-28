Wisconsin original Charlie Berens grills up the Midwest with a side of ranch

A: I started off in the news business. That was my career before I was doing comedy. Local news, YouTube news. Then I was not really thrilled with the job I was doing so I started doing stand-up comedy. When I was doing stand-up I developed a character based on my time in local news. Instead of changing everything about (the way I talked and acted) I kind of doubled-down on all the things people said were wrong with my professional news character. It did well on stage so I started doing it for videos and those took off. The “Manitowoc Minute” videos were my entryway into all this different content that we do now: TikTok, Reels, the Cripescast podcast. (The podcast) is one of my favorite parts of the deal. It allows you to have deeper conversations.