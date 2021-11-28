 Skip to main content

Wisconsin original Charlie Berens grills up the Midwest with a side of ranch
AUTHOR Q&A | CHARLIE BERENS

Wisconsin original Charlie Berens grills up the Midwest with a side of ranch

The Midwest Survival Guide by Charlie Berens

Charlie Berens — comedian, Wisconsin native, "Manitowoc Minute" host and Emmy Award-winning former television reporter — joined Cap Times opinion editor Jessie Opoien (a northeastern Wisconsin native herself) on a Zoom chat to talk about journalism, his latest work (he has a new album out) and life up nort'.

Journalist. Author. Bluegrass musician. Podcaster. Comedian.

Milwaukee-area native Charlie Berens has entertained and informed people in a variety of ways about the Midwest. His first book “The Midwest Survival Guide, How We Talk, Love, Work, Drink, and Eat ... Everything with Ranch,” came out earlier this month. The book covers everything from popular Midwest speech, to recipes and clothing choices.

Berens will be doing stand-up comedy shows throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest for the next several months and promoting his book.

Q: “The Midwest Survival Guide” is your first book, but you’ve already had several careers. Can you give us a run down?

A: I started off in the news business. That was my career before I was doing comedy. Local news, YouTube news. Then I was not really thrilled with the job I was doing so I started doing stand-up comedy. When I was doing stand-up I developed a character based on my time in local news. Instead of changing everything about (the way I talked and acted) I kind of doubled-down on all the things people said were wrong with my professional news character. It did well on stage so I started doing it for videos and those took off. The “Manitowoc Minute” videos were my entryway into all this different content that we do now: TikTok, Reels, the Cripescast podcast. (The podcast) is one of my favorite parts of the deal. It allows you to have deeper conversations.

Q: How did the idea of the book come about?

A: The idea came from a lot of fans that would send in suggestions (like) “Hey, I need something, my in-laws are moving close because they have grandkids now.” Or “I’m moving to the Midwest for college, can you recommend any reading material or something?” Or “You should do a tips list about the Midwest.” If you get that recommendation from one person, OK, but if you get it from a few people you know there’s definitely something there. People organically wanted this thing.

Q: How long did it take to write?

A: It’s a long process. It probably took longer than it needed to. I was trying to wrap my head around how to write a book for a while. Of course a big part of writing a book is procrastinating. It took me about a year.

Q: You are from the Milwaukee area originally — do you live there now?

A: I live in Milwaukee. It’s home base, I have family here. I grew up in the area. Even as the weather turns I enjoy the snow and I enjoy what the rougher weather presents. You appreciate the rougher weather. It’s what prevents the population from exploding.

Q: Did you travel around the Midwest while writing the book?

A: We were writing during the pandemic, so travel was a little tough. I had already spent probably a year doing stand-up around the Midwest. Between that and over the years I’ve driven through just about everywhere in the Midwest for work or something.

Q: What is most challenging about writing about the Midwest — worrying you are going to offend someone?

A: I think if you put out a book called “The Midwest Survival Guide” you are representing a very, very large and diverse area. That coming from the perspective of one guy is difficult. I tried to reach out to different collaborators from different backgrounds. I tried my best to include other perspectives. There’s a section in the middle of the book called the “Midwest Gallery” (where there are pieces of art by representatives from each Midwest state). If a picture is worth a thousand words, this gallery is like a whole new book. It’s like a 2-for-1 deal. And if there’s one thing Midwest people love it’s 2-for-1 deals.

Q: A lot of what you’ve included in the survival guide are things I’m sure you’ve known all your life, but were there aspects about the Midwest that you found most surprising?

A: What’s surprising is seeing how the culture of the Midwest really stretches to the rest of the country. When you lay it all out on paper that becomes more apparent. Movies, film directors, actors ... all these people are coming from the Midwest.

Q: Part of your book’s title is “and everything with ranch dressing.” What is the significance of ranch dressing in the Midwest? Is there a specific state where people are particularly attached?

A: Ranch is just one of those things ... those punchlines about the Midwest that a lot of people know. We researched the origin of Hidden Valley Ranch (which was first made by a guy from Nebraska living in Alaska). They ended up testing it in a couple places in the Midwest and it just started to take off. It’s kind of one of those cliché things ... but it’s also true. At any bar tonight, I think you’ll find that to be more than true.

Q: I didn’t realize until toward the middle of the book that you’re one of 12 children. How has being from such a large family influenced your life?

A: Very early on you realize pretty quick it’s not all about you. If you’re not doing something for everybody else’s greater good, you’re kind of taking up some space. I think I got a good work ethic from my folks. (When you have) a lot of kids there’s a lot of stuff to do and you get it done. It’s also just great having so many friends around, which are my siblings. They also have a really good sense of humor. A long car ride with 14 people in a 15-seat passenger van, you’re either throwing out jokes or punches. Or sometimes both.

Q: I love it when I interview authors whose books I can share with my kids, which I was able to do with yours. My daughter’s question for you is: Of all the food and recipes you mention in the book, which is your favorite? And what’s your favorite cheese?

A: I like the cheese curds that you get in a bag at the gas station off the side of the road. They’re still fresh enough that you can squeak them. I’m a squeaky cheese curd kinda guy. I don’t care if (the curds are) white or yellow. I’m partial to the Old Fashioned recipe, but tell your daughter she’s too young for that. I also like my grandpa Bob’s potato pancakes.

Q: Anything else about the “Midwest Survival Guide” that you want to mention that I’ve haven’t asked about?

A: If you’re from the Midwest there’s a lot in it to laugh about. If you’re not from the Midwest, you’ll be clued in on all the jokes.

Charlie Berens

Berens

 MAXWELL LARSEN
