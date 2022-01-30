Wisconsin author finds poetry in the everyday experiences

Wisconsin native and author Carrie Voigt Schonhoff says there’s a poem for everyone in her latest volume of poetry, “The End of the Beginning,” published in November. The poems in her book touch on nature, relationships and everyday experiences relatable to many readers. She will read from “The End of the Beginning” during an event at the Sun Prairie Public Library later this spring.
Q: Talk to me a little about your background. Where do you live in Wisconsin?
A: I grew up in Cedarburg and I went to UW-Oshkosh. I majored in journalism and worked at the newspaper (The Advance-Titan) and really enjoyed it. When I graduated from college, it was challenging to find a journalism career so I went to work for a printing company based in Chicago. I moved to Dallas and back to Waterloo in 2000. I married my husband that year and he worked and lived in Waterloo. I’ve been here ever since 2000. My husband passed away in 2012. I have two children, Austin, 16, who is at Waterloo High School, and Sydney, 19, who attends Edgewood College. Sydney also is the artist for the cover of “The End of the Beginning.”
Q: Have you always enjoyed writing?
A: I have worked for an insurance company, QBE Insurance based out of Sun Prairie, for 18-plus years and it’s been very fulfilling. When I was younger, I loved writing. I went to college and enjoyed writing at the newspaper. After college, I really didn’t pursue any writing until around 2011. My first book of poetry, “The Liminal Space,” came out in 2019.
Q: What are some aspects of your writing process?
A: I work with an editor, Simon Van Booy. He’s an author (“Night Came With Many Stars”) and lives in New York. We talk once a month and he helps me edit. I self-publish with a printer in Washington state called Gorham Printing. My editor said, “I want you to have a book that illustrates your emotional journey.” When “The Liminal Space” was released, I didn’t expect the impact it would have on people. Writing is now a passion of mine and I do feel like the poems create an amazing connection with other people.
Q: When was your second book, “The End of the Beginning,” published?
A: November 2021.
Q: And now you’re writing your third book. Will it also be poetry?
A: Yes, I think it will be poetry as I’ve already started writing new poems. I’m just used to that format. Someone told me the other day that each of these poems could be a novel. I would love to someday explore writing other types of books, even children’s poetry.
Q: How did you come to write poetry?
A: Before I published my books, I’d just write for myself. In 2011, I had reconnected with a friend and that really helped remind me that I was a writer. When we are married and have kids, we kind of lose track of what we like to do as parents because we’re so focused on keeping everything going, mainly for others. It’s a classic example of me deciding that this is something I would like to do or pursue for myself.
Q: I’m wondering if you could talk to me about the title, “End of the Beginning,” and what that represents.
A: There is a poem, at the end, called “End of the Beginning.” The first book of poetry I wrote was “The Liminal Space,” indicating I was in a space before transformation. And now I’m in a new place. It’s a new chapter for me and it’s the end of the beginning of that chapter. I’ve started a new journey. I’ve used the butterfly on the cover as an example. As someone who was in a cocoon, has come out and is spreading their wings.
Q: Many of your poems start out sweet, then slay you at the end. I’m thinking specifically of the one titled “Cherries” and the line: “I’m taking some home to freeze for a pie I dream you’ll one day deserve.” Do you try to end your poems in a certain way?
A: I love Door County and I love cherries. This is about me being in a relationship and then thinking that I would make somebody a pie or do something nice for them. And then thinking “did they deserve that?” It’s a little bit sensual as a poem and I’m drawing you in and we’re talking about pie and then ... it’s a little sassy; there’s a little humor in it. Oftentimes as a people pleaser we do things for people; we want people to like us; but sometimes we need to set boundaries. That’s a lesson I’m learning. And there are secrets with every poem.
Q: Has Wisconsin influenced your poetry?
A: Definitely. I find inspiration everywhere: people, places that I visit, and landscapes. I like the connection that we have with nature ... that sometimes we understand, sometimes we don’t. I live on 26 acres. We used to have horses, my husband was the horse person. Now we just have two Italian greyhounds.
Q: Poetry seems simultaneously to be an accessible form of writing and also very daunting. What advice would you give someone who is interested in writing poetry?
A: My advice would be to read a lot of the types of poems you want to produce. My editor asked me to read the classics — “The Odyssey” by Homer — and some of the Greek literature. You have to fill yourself with reading in order to write. Try to write on a regular basis, whether it’s a journal or snippets. I also write haikus as it’s a great way to get into the groove. Those are the physical things. It’s important to notice the world around you and think about how things relate and how you’re experiencing them related to something that’s going on. I also believe in getting a mentor and having a writing group so that you can have feedback. It will help keep you on task. I think it’s critical that writers believe that they have stories to tell.