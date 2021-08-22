William Kent Krueger's latest mystery investigates his lead detective's past

To many followers of Minnesota author William Kent Krueger, his latest book “Lightning Strike,” out later this month, is the 18th installment to his storied Cork O’Connor mystery series that the author’s been writing for decades.
But to the uninitiated, the prequel is an interesting way to start the series as readers see main character Cork O’Connor as a child and learn how the experiences of his youth influenced his decisions later in life.
Q: What made you decide to write a prequel?
A: I actually wrote the prequel at the insistence/encouragement of my agent who has wanted me to do this for a long time. In this series I have referred to events and people from the past that have been influential in shaping Cork. Finally, I didn’t have another idea and I thought, “OK, maybe it’s time to do that prequel.” I just had a delightful time … discovering who everyone who’s important in the series was 40 years ago.
Q: How long have you been writing the series?
A: I began the first manuscript in 1992. I had been trying to write the “great American novel” … went through a midlife crisis … and decided I would write a mystery. Before I began writing them I didn’t read mysteries. My father was a high school English teacher and convinced me that mysteries were the poor stepchildren of literature. Tony Hillerman was an icon in the mystery genre writing about the Four Corners area of the Southwest and dealing with the Navajo. I was impressed with how he wove that intriguing cultural information into his stories. I realized no one was doing that in northern Minnesota.
Q: When you started writing your Cork O’Connor series, did you think the series would last this long?
A: When I was writing my first manuscript … all I wanted to do was write a manuscript good enough that someone might want to publish it. None of us writers think our stories will become series. Are you kidding? Eighteen books? No.
Q: And you’ve written outside this series as well, correct?
A: Yes, in the last eight years, I published two stand-alones in addition to the Cork series. “Ordinary Grace,” which won the Edgar for Best Novel the year it was released, and “This Tender Land,” which spent six months on the New York Times Bestseller list.
Q: From where do you find inspiration?
A: I believe that if you’re a storyteller … it’s like you open a door to yourself and stories start coming at you from all directions. Very often they come out of social issues that are important to talk about. At the center of some of the Cork O’Connor stories are issues involving hunting and fishing treaty rights; I’ve talked about the increase of the drug and gang cultures on the reservation; the tragic situation in the Twin Cities involving the sexual trafficking of vulnerable Native women and children.
Q: Characters in “Lightning Strike” experience firsthand fellow Ojibwe being forced to attend boarding schools and also families that were part of the government’s urban relocation program.
A: These programs were part of a concerted effort to disrupt Native communities. The Native American boarding school experience was part of that misguided belief. The relocation act was also part of that misguided belief.
Q: Much of “Lightning Strike” looks at the tensions of native Ojibwe people and white residents of a northern Minnesota county. Have you worked with or interviewed people from the Ojibwe tribe to hear their stories?
A: I have friends in the Ojibwe community who were affected by the Native American boarding school experience. Most are my age or younger so they weren’t affected by the program, but their parents or aunties or uncles were. But the older generation won’t talk about it because it was such a horrific experience, so I used a lot of secondary research and sources for the book.
Q: What has been their response to your books?
A: Ninety-nine percent of what I hear is positive about how they feel they’ve been portrayed and their culture. Every once in a while I get an email saying I’ve committed cultural appropriation.
Q: I felt I learned a lot about Minnesota’s Ojibwe community and its heritage. Is that part of your goal in writing these mysteries to educate?
A: A story can do a lot more than just entertain. A good story can enlighten you, it can educate you, it can give you hope. If you just go for entertainment, I think you’re missing so many of the positive things that a story has to offer readers.
Q: Your previous books have the main character, Cork O’Connor, as the sheriff, and then former sheriff, of Aurora, Minnesota. In “Lightning Strike” he is 12 years old and his father is the sheriff. What was it like writing a younger version of a character you’ve known as an adult for so long?
A: It was actually a breeze. The stand-alone books we’ve talked about are narrated by characters who are 12 and 14 years old. Going back and taking a look at Cork at age 12 and 13 years old was not difficult to do. I fully believe men don’t really mature much beyond that age.
Q: The Native American characters in “Lightning Strike,” specifically Cork O’Connor’s grandmother, Dilsey, were among those who were forced to attend non-reservation boarding schools. What kind of research did you do into these schools?
A: I’ve spent a lot of years researching and reaching out and finally getting the trust of those in the community. I have a lot of friends in the Ojibwe community and not all of them are full-blood Ojibwe. When you’re dealing with mixed heritage … as with any community of people, conflict arises. Dilsey really provides a clear-eyed view of the history of white interaction with the Ojibwe, which has been mostly one of deceit, theft, greed, and she’s willing to call a spade a spade. When you’re a writer of fiction, what you’re looking for is conflict highlighting the connections in communities in terms of heritage.
Q: Because this book is a prequel, it takes place in 1963. You don’t discuss other current events that would date the book, but the story is told with the absence of cellphones and other technology usually used to solve crime. How was that to write?
A: For a long time cellphone coverage up north in Minnesota was almost non-existent. Across the course of the series I’ve had to slowly bring in technology. It’s not something I’ve enjoyed doing because I’ve always enjoyed the natural world. I’ve dragged Cork O’Connor kicking and screaming.
Q: What is next for you? Is the Cork O’Connor series continuing?
A: Yes. Book number 19 in the series is called “Jawbone Creek.” It is contemporary and it will be out in the fall of 2022. I started the next stand-alone novel, but I put it on the back burner while I make revisions to “Jawbone Creek.” The next stand-alone is another companion novel to the original “Ordinary Grace” and “This Tender Land.”