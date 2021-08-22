William Kent Krueger's latest mystery investigates his lead detective's past

Q: I felt I learned a lot about Minnesota’s Ojibwe community and its heritage. Is that part of your goal in writing these mysteries to educate?

A: A story can do a lot more than just entertain. A good story can enlighten you, it can educate you, it can give you hope. If you just go for entertainment, I think you’re missing so many of the positive things that a story has to offer readers.

Q: Your previous books have the main character, Cork O’Connor, as the sheriff, and then former sheriff, of Aurora, Minnesota. In “Lightning Strike” he is 12 years old and his father is the sheriff. What was it like writing a younger version of a character you’ve known as an adult for so long?

A: It was actually a breeze. The stand-alone books we’ve talked about are narrated by characters who are 12 and 14 years old. Going back and taking a look at Cork at age 12 and 13 years old was not difficult to do. I fully believe men don’t really mature much beyond that age.

Q: The Native American characters in “Lightning Strike,” specifically Cork O’Connor’s grandmother, Dilsey, were among those who were forced to attend non-reservation boarding schools. What kind of research did you do into these schools?