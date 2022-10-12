'Watchmen' author Alan Moore a highlight of Wisconsin Book Festival

The Wisconsin Book Festival brings in leading contemporary authors from a variety of different genres, from non-fiction to poetry to graphic novels.

As the festival celebrates 20 years, a highlight of this year's festival is a hybrid event with renowned comic book writer Alan Moore. Moore is the author of "Watchmen," considered by many to be one of the most influential graphic novels of all time. "Watchmen" was adapted into a movie in 2009 and a limited series on HBO Max in 2019.

Moore, who lives in England, will be speaking virtually about his newest work, a collection of short stories called "Illuminations," on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Moore’s talk can be viewed online and will also be screened live at the Central Library, 201 W Mifflin St. The event will be shared with multiple bookstores across the country.

The festival, which will run Thursday to Sunday, will bring close to 50 authors from across the country to Madison as they discuss their work and meet readers.

“The longevity of a cultural festival like this is hard to overstate,” said Conor Moran, the festival’s director. “At one point, in the early 2000s, there was a book festival in every state and that’s not the case anymore.”

Some notable authors in this year’s festival include Steven Thrasher, author of “The Viral Underclass,” a non-fiction book that explores the intersection between inequality and disease and Laird Hunt, author of “Zorrie,” which was selected as a finalist for the 2021 National Book Award in fiction.

Moran has served as director of the festival since 2013. Every year, attendees can look forward to a fresh experience, he said.

“These are all new books. All new topics. All new conversations. Every year the Wisconsin Book Festival sheds its skin and starts anew,” Moran said.

Moran said that the festival typically attracts 2,500 to 5,000 people, and all of its programming is free and open to the public. Most of the events will be located at the central branch of Madison Public Library, with some programming taking place at the Discovery Building and the Wisconsin Historical Society.

One of Moran’s favorite parts of the festival is seeing the connections made between authors and readers.

“I’ve had so many authors who didn’t realize how people felt about their book, but going to an event like the Wisconsin Book Festival shows them that and really allows them to connect with readers,” he said.

Regardless of one’s love for reading or their knowledge of the featured authors, there’s something for everyone at the festival, Moran said.

“You don’t have to read the book to see someone talk about it. If it sounds interesting to you, it probably is,” he said. “You’re going to learn something, you’re going to think about the world in a different way and you’re going to ravish your cultural experience.”

If you go What: The Wisconsin Book Festival Where: Most of the festival's programming will take place at the Central Library, 201 W Mifflin St. When: October 13-16 More: wisconsinbookfestival.org/