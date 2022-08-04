Watch now: Chronicling the wild lakes of Wisconsin

MERCER — Scores of dragonflies rose as John Bates navigated his Subaru Ascent around potholes, over bumps and through the occasional puddle.

The ¾-mile dirt road to Sherman Lake is just wide enough for a single vehicle and a step up perhaps from a logging road.

Located just east of Highway 47, the 126-acre lake sits on the edge of the Powell Marsh and is bisected nearly evenly by the line that separates Vilas County from Iron County. There’s at least one beaver lodge on its shore, eagles and loons are common here, along with bullfrogs and, at times, common mergansers.

We were deep into the Wisconsin Northwoods on this day and it was clear that Bates was in his element as he showed off one of the discoveries that consumed nearly four years of his life.

“It’s just a wonderful adventure,” Bates said as we slowly bounced along the access road. “I always laugh because we pretended to be Sherlock Holmes, we’re going to analyze this lake for its various values. But really, most of the time, we were Inspector Clouseau. We got lost a lot.”

Bates was being modest.

By using plat maps, websites, data from the Department of Natural Resources and tenacious detective work, Bates, who was often joined by his wife, Mary Burns, has chronicled an exhaustive list of the 140 lakes out of more than 15,000 in the state that are fully surrounded by public lands.

Some have campsites or campgrounds, boat landings and even picnic areas. Several can only be accessed by foot, some require paddling across a different lake and then portaging, and some weren’t accessible at all, thanks to natural barriers like bogs, trees and shrubs that have overgrown trails and, in at least one case, a beaver dam.

The result of Bates’ efforts is his 240-page book, “Wisconsin’s Wild Lakes: A Guide to the Last Undeveloped Natural Lakes,” published through Manitowish River Press, which he operates out of his home along the Manitowish River just south of Mercer. He has seven wild lakes within 6 miles of his house, including Sherman Lake.

“I live in lake country, so I was very curious which lakes up here are still truly wild,” Bates said. “There are some lakes that (have private property) but don’t have any development, but I wasn’t going to put those in there because they could be developed tomorrow. We found quite a few lakes that had just one lot on an otherwise publicly owned lake, but I couldn’t do it.”

Decades in the wild

Bates, 70, has spent more than three decades working as a naturalist and educator and is the author of 10 books. One tells the story of the state’s old growth forests while another is a comprehensive and detailed look at the 42-mile Manitowish River, its headwaters at High Lake and which empties into the Turtle-Flambeau Flowage. The last 14 miles of the river, beginning at the Highway 47-182 bridge out Bates’ front door, is likely the longest stretch of wilderness river left in Wisconsin.

But most of Bates’ books are designed to inform their readers about the plants, birds, animals and insects that call northern Wisconsin home.

“It utterly enriches your experience up here if you know what these species are and you know their life stories, so that when you go outside you’re not just a tourist blind to what’s around you,” Bates said. “Then you feel like you belong. You don’t feel like you’re just wandering through an aesthetic blur.”

For his lakes books, Bates arbitrarily decided that to qualify for the book, they had to be at least 30 acres, which eliminated ponds. The lakes also had to be natural, which cut out any lake formed by a manmade dam such as Hay Lake in Price County, Straight Lake in Polk County and Black Lake in Sawyer County.

Bates’ book lists his top 50 lake sites, some of which have multiple lakes, like the Nature Conservancy’s Catherine Wolter Wilderness near Boulder Junction, home to eight lakes with names like Knife, Bug, John and Canteen. Each site in the book has a map and detailed descriptions of the lake’s size, depth, water clarity, watershed and nearby recreational opportunities. Another 64 wild lakes get just a paragraph or two, while Bates has kept 10 lakes secret in an effort to preserve their wildness.

All of the lakes in the book are in 16 counties in northern Wisconsin, although Bates believes there may be one or two in southern Wisconsin. But revealing the locations of those lakes could be detrimental.

“One would be worried that we can love places to death,” Bates said.

The book, sprinkled with colorful and detailed wildlife illustrations by Rebecca Jabs in Manitowoc, also lists those lakes with campgrounds, like Sandy Beach Lake in Iron County, and those with walk-in or paddle-in campsites, such as Bastile Lake in Forest County and Lauterman Lake in Florence County.

“What was intriguing to me is that when I did the old growth book I didn’t have a single person say to me, ‘I wish you hadn’t told people about these places.’ Everyone was thrilled to find out about them,” he continued. “And I the think difference is you can be hiking in a woods and you can’t see people five minutes away, but on a lake you can see everyone. There’s a sense that if there’s someone out there it’s really disappointing. Whereas, you can be in the woods and still feel alone even though there might be somebody else there. It just has a different feel to it.”

‘Total adventure’

Bates, a Pennsylvania native who in 1971 dropped out of Dartmouth College in New Hampshire when he was a sophomore and began hitchhiking across the country, later earned an English degree at UW-Green Bay, where in the late 1970s he met Burns.

He taught in an alternative school for a time before getting a master’s degree in environmental studies in the early 1980s at UW-Green Bay. That led to working with at-risk students in three northern Wisconsin high schools and 19 years working with students with disabilities at Nicolet College in Rhinelander. He spent six summers working as a naturalist for the DNR in the Northern Highland American Legion State Forest before forming Trails North, his own naturalists guide service.

Bates has also served on the board of trustees for the Wisconsin Nature Conservancy, River Alliance of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Humanities Council, and is a board member for the Northwoods Land Trust.

Bates did about half of the trips in search of lakes by himself and was aided in the process with a 21-pound $3,000 Kevlar canoe sold to him for $500 by a Milwaukee man who wanted to support Bates’ work. On the remaining half of the trips, Bates was accompanied by Burns, an artist who uses a high-tech loom in her home studio to make detailed weavings.

Since 1984, the couple have lived in a home that was purchased by Burns’ grandparents in 1922. They share the home with their daughter, Callie Bates, a harpist and certified harp therapist, and the author of “The Waking Land” trilogy of books. Burns had no qualms about joining her husband to help him search out and explore bodies of water that hours before had been just a mark on a map.

“It was just a total adventure. You just never knew what was going to happen,” Burns said. “Finding these little lakes, it was just so special, feeling like we were blessed being in these wonderful places. To find some places that are set aside is lovely.”

A clear favorite

While most of the lakes in the book are under 100 acres, the largest was Totagatic Lake in Bayfield County, which checked in at 538 acres and is filled with wild rice. The most challenging lakes to access included Anderson and Flynn lakes in Bayfield County; Atkins Lake, which borders Forest and Oneida counties; and Blomberg Lake in Burnett County. Not surprising, Vilas County, home to over 1,300 lakes, led the way with 25 wild lakes while Bayfield County had 19 wild lakes.

As for his favorite lake, Bates considers Bass Lake in Price County as a true gem. The 93-acre seepage lake with a maximum depth of 45 feet is located west of Park Falls and requires a 10-minute portage from the parking lot to a landing that lies within an old growth hemlock forest. It was designated in 1983 as a wilderness lake by the DNR and sits within the 921-acre Bass Lake Peatlands State Natural Area, which is within the Flambeau River State Forest.

Bates notes in the book that the lake’s clear water encourages the growth of “small, specialized sterile rosette aquatic plants” while nesting birds include palm warbler, Lincoln’s sparrow and yellow-bellied flycatcher.

“It was just such a surprise. There was no information on this lake. I found it in the plat book and I didn’t know if we could get to it,” Bates said. “It’s probably one of the lakes we should have kept secret. I’m just totally in love with it.”