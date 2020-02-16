UW professor moves from poetry to field hockey with a bit of witchcraft

Q: What was your inspiration for the book?

A: Twenty years ago I wrote a short story about field hockey, but it had nothing to do with witchcraft. It just goes to show that field hockey has been on my brain for a long time. Basically, in this novel, I was interested in writing a book where girls aren’t “ladylike.” As a kid, there were definitely times when my mom or grandmother would tell me such-and-such wasn’t ladylike. In “Sticks,” I’m interested in telling a story that I typically think of as a men’s story. For example, stories about Vietnam are often about men, but my book (about Vietnam) was told from a woman’s perspective. Usually when you think of team sports you think of boys, stuff like “Friday Night Lights,” etc. I was interested in exploring a girls team and seeing what kind of issues would come up.

Q: This is not your first novel, but “We Ride Upon Sticks” is in many ways very different from your 2015 novel “She Weeps Each Time You Are Born,” which takes place in Vietnam and is about a girl who can hear the voices of the dead. However, this ability to communicate without words plays a central role in “We Ride Upon Sticks” as well, as all of the field hockey team players have a telepathic-type connection with each other. Is this type of nonverbal communication interesting to you?