UW-Madison grad writes her 'love letter' to the university in 'Charlie's Mirror'

UW-Madison grad and author Jennifer DeVries says her time at the university were some of the best years of her life.
Her first self-published novel “Charlie’s Mirror” takes place in Madison and is her “love letter” to the university. In the book, DeVries, who writes under the pen name Brenda Lyne, writes about a fictional bombing on campus that involves time travel and redemption. DeVries will be at Leopold’s Books Bar Caffé later this month to discuss the book.
Q: Tell me a little about your background.
A: I have been writing ... since I learned how to write. Stories have always been an integral part of my soul. (I always knew I wanted to be a writer), but when I got to college the practical side popped up. I ended up with a kind of compromise that would allow me to make a living and write at the same time: a degree in journalism and a minor in business. I was going to go into advertising. I’m from Minnesota, but I graduated from UW. That’s where the idea for “Charlie’s Mirror” was born.
Q: You thought of the plot while at school?
A: I lived in Lakeshore dorms and ... one day I was walking through the oldest part of campus and I was just hit by the realization that UW is such an old school. I wondered what it must have been like 50 or 150 years ago. What did it look like, what did it smell like? I realized ... there might be a story here. It took me about 22 years to finally write it. As so often happens, life got in the way. I started up with my career, got married, had kids. There was also the problem of confidence. I knew I could write, but I just wasn’t sure anyone would care about what I had to say.
In 2018, I finally had that last epiphany. In my marketing job I was being asked to write my future plans for my role in the company. I sat there (thinking) ... “I don’t even know what to write. This is not what I want to be when I grow up. I knew what I really wanted to be when I grew up, why wasn’t I doing that?” So I took a short story class ... and I haven’t stopped writing since.
Q: The book “Charlie’s Mirror” starts in Madison in 2019, but then one of the main characters travels back in time to Madison 1989. In your story, a bomb on campus kills dozens of people; a character time travels to prevent it from happening. When was the book published?
A: “Charlie’s Mirror” was originally published in December 2020. It was published by a small publisher based in Nashville. It was a terrible experience ... and (the publisher) folded in July last year. I republished “Charlie’s Mirror” on my own (and) the second edition was released in May 2021.
Q: You live in Minnesota now. Did you come back to Madison while writing “Charlie’s Mirror”?
A: Yes, one of my very best friends lives there. I have lots of excuses to get there two or three times a year. They were happy to take me to campus and let me stand there seeing with my own eyes the route Charlie would take (while walking around Madison). Madison is my second home. I just love it.
Q: Bullying is a central theme throughout the book, and plagues students across grades and even decades. Why was it important to choose this as a theme?
A: Bullying is something that I think everybody experiences at some point in their life ... and it is a problem. It’s a timely topic. No matter how old you are or stage of life. It seemed like the perfect catalyst for Charlie to push him over the edge and start making really bad decisions. He’s not very stable emotionally, so it’s easy for him to lose control. One thing I’m really proud of in the book was his capacity to evolve and understand there’s a better way to live. The concept of personal redemption and growth is really key for me. I really like to see my characters grow and not get stuck.
Q: What genre would you consider “Charlie’s Mirror”? The time travel makes it a little sci-fi, but it’s based in reality.
A: I personally think about it as a mystery, with a little bit of sci-fi bent and suspense.
Q: How about your second book?
A: “Sister Lost” is set in Minneapolis. It is a haunted house mystery, probably toeing the line of horror. In that story there is a very angry ghost haunting a house and the single mother who lives there with her daughter. Again, we’ve got that paranormal thing going on. The main character has issues ... But she also grows and evolves.
Q: Have you always wanted to write suspense novels?
A: Always. Those are the kinds of stories that fascinate me. Cold cases, mysteries, murder, true crime. Stephen King is my hero.
Q: From where do you get inspiration for your novels?
A: “Charlie” and “Sister” were both old ideas that I was finally able to get out on paper. This third book is new and is inspired by my fascination with abandoned places. This third book is going to be the first of a series. (The main character) starts out as a newspaper journalist and after she solves a 25-year-old missing persons case, she quits her job and opens a detective agency where she investigates cold cases.
Q: Are you writing now full time?
A: I wish! Can’t pay the bills with it yet, but eventually it is my goal.
