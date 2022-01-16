UW-Madison grad writes her 'love letter' to the university in 'Charlie's Mirror'

UW-Madison grad and author Jennifer DeVries says her time at the university were some of the best years of her life.

Her first self-published novel “Charlie’s Mirror” takes place in Madison and is her “love letter” to the university. In the book, DeVries, who writes under the pen name Brenda Lyne, writes about a fictional bombing on campus that involves time travel and redemption. DeVries will be at Leopold’s Books Bar Caffé later this month to discuss the book.

Q: Tell me a little about your background.

A: I have been writing ... since I learned how to write. Stories have always been an integral part of my soul. (I always knew I wanted to be a writer), but when I got to college the practical side popped up. I ended up with a kind of compromise that would allow me to make a living and write at the same time: a degree in journalism and a minor in business. I was going to go into advertising. I’m from Minnesota, but I graduated from UW. That’s where the idea for “Charlie’s Mirror” was born.

Q: You thought of the plot while at school?