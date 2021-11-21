The state's supernatural: Chad Lewis brings his Wisconsin folklore talk to Sun Prairie

Chad Lewis knows people — himself included — like being scared, so he’s essentially written roadmaps on the topic through his various books on the supernatural throughout the Midwest. Lewis, who’s originally from Eau Claire and now lives in Sun Prairie, will present his lecture “Legends and Folklore of Winter” at an outdoor event at Sun Prairie’s Sheehan Park in early December.

A: I’m from Eau Claire and my background is in the field of psychology. I did my bachelor’s and master’s (degrees) at UW-Stout. (Since then) I’ve been traveling the world in search of the strange and unusual. Currently I reside in Dane County’s Sun Prairie and have for almost six years now.

A: I blame my interest in the unusual on Wisconsin. Not only do we have the UFO capital of the world in our state, we have three of them: Belleville, Dundee and Elmwood. Growing up near Elmwood in Eau Claire, I kept hearing people in high school talking about seeing UFOs. (I went on to study) why some people believe in (the paranormal). I ended up doing my master’s thesis in student beliefs in the paranormal. I started presenting at college research symposiums. People after it would come up and say, “Help, I think my home’s haunted.” When I finished grad school I had a real career. In 2003, I did a book on haunted places in Wisconsin. I scheduled so many speaking engagements I couldn’t continue doing what I was doing — a traditional career. I jumped over to this and tried it out and that was 20 years ago and I haven’t looked back.