The run-up to World War II through the eyes of an adventurous Wisconsin woman

Janet Newman, who splits her time between the Northwoods and the Virgin Islands, has been called a “story seamstress,” which accurately describes how she wrote “Letters From Clara, One Intrepid Woman’s Travels on the Eve of War, 1936-1939.”

The book, published this summer by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press, is a collection of letters along with insights from Newman, about Wausau native Clara Pagel, who embarked on a trip through Europe and Asia as World War II was unfolding.

Newman was inspired to write about Pagel after discovering a file folder of her letters shortly after Newman was named executive director for the Wausau YWCA in 1993. Newman will discuss her book during an event at Leopold’s Books, Bar and Caffe later in August.

Q: The way you learned about Clara Pagel is pretty amazing — can you start with that background?

A: I discovered her letters almost 30 years ago. This has been probably the longest gestation period for any book. At the time I found her letters, I did do some writing about her. Back in 1993-1999, I had a monthly YWCA column in the newspaper. I had written about her in one of these columns. I (later) got a phone call and the woman on the other end ... she said ... my mother was a friend of Clara’s. It was clear that people really did have this perception of her as someone who was very adventurous. It’s surprising that she did seem to be so well known, yet by the time I found her letters, no one knew who she was.

Q: How did you decide to write a book?

A: I always had it in my mind that I wanted to come up with a vehicle in which I could share her letters with others. I felt that I rescued her letters and (it would be) selfish if no one else got to appreciate them. At the time (the letters were discovered), there was no Google. What I knew was ... pretty much limited to what I could find in her obituary and what the letters revealed. It wasn’t until I retired seven years ago (I thought), “If you’re not going to get it done now, when are you ever going to get it done?” That’s when I joined a writer’s circle. That’s what gave me the discipline (to write a book). You begin to feel accountable to people. I felt like (Pagel’s) story had so many different dimensions of interest for a lot of different audiences.

Q: How did you research Clara Pagel?

A: Once I found her obituary, the Marathon County Historical Society had a couple leads. People who would have known her have of course passed away. One of the people that I was referred to was a guy named Bud Morgan. He was 10 years old when Clara left on her trip. I think my conversation with him was what got me really excited. He called her a woman of “derring-do.”

Q: Many of Pagel’s letters were written for members of Wausau’s Blue Triangle Club — a group of unmarried, working women who discussed social and political issues. What does that tell us about Pagel?

A: The fact that she had all of these friends in the Blue Triangle Club who were unmarried and employed outside the home, that was really a surprise. The YWCA of Wausau opened in 1920. Women had just won the right to vote. Wherever Clara went she was interested in the status of women. I think it’s a collection of letters that tells us a lot about that and ... inspires us and gives us a different idea of what women were thinking about and doing at that time.

Q: You mentioned that the more research you did, additional items and information from her life were discovered?

A: There was an excerpt from the book in the Wisconsin History Magazine in the spring edition. (After it was published) a (Wisconsin Historical Society employee) contacted the Historical Society Press (and said), “We have a scrapbook from Clara’s trip! It’s just recently been catalogued.” It was donated by a woman who bought a box of miscellaneous items at an auction and it was in there. That scrapbook covered from when she left Wausau and got to China, before the first letter I found.

Q: How do you describe the book? A collection? Biography? Memoir?

A: It’s really a character-driven story. It’s a collection ... I wanted people to read the letters. I wanted them to hear her in her own words and get a sense of her. I (have been called) a story seamstress. I really like that phrase. I’ve taken this collection of letters and I have tried to fill in the blanks and put them in context and elaborate what this tells us. The purpose as I see it is to preserve this woman’s story.

Q: Pagel’s trip is extraordinary in several ways, one of which is how uncommon it was for an unmarried woman to travel as extensively as she did in the 1930s. Why is her story so important to tell?

A: On the dedication page I talk about women whose stories are unfinished. Clara died at the age of 59. I felt her story was unfinished, but what I learned from her (is) it’s never too late to start out on this adventure that you want to embark on. You’ve just got to make the most of the opportunities that you have. She lived such a full life, even though it was so short.

Q: What else can “Letters From Clara” teach us?

A: I feel (the book) is looking closely at a character who had a lively independence of thought and had an adventurous spirit and embraced the unknown and wanted to broaden her horizons and I felt she was very inspirational. There are so many women whose stories have been untold. There are women who did amazing things. I think that she did see herself as different, but there is a section in one of the letters, (where she says), “Well, maybe I’m not so different after all.”

Q: Was it hard to read the letters? Were you worried about misinterpreting them?

A: One of my biggest concerns was that the letters had been retyped (and any errors that might have been inserted). I’ve been carrying her around for 30 years. I really do feel that I really did get to know her. After reading these letters over and over again, I began to see and question “is this the word she intended?” in some letters. Some of her expressions ... reading her letters made me more interested in what was going on in the world in this time period. If I ever doubted whether I understood Clara’s motivation, that was put to rest when I read what a correspondent wrote to her as she was about to depart on her trip: “Nobody I can think of deserves this trip more than you. This trip will always be of real value to you instead of something to boast about.”