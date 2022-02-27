'The Happy Zone' author puts the selfie in self-help books

Steve Gehrmann knew that taking selfies made him happy, but it wasn’t until he interviewed an expert for his new book, “The Happy Zone,” that he understood that one of the keys to happiness can be acting goofy.

That realization and other thoughts on happiness are all part of his book, which he wrote after interviewing more than 100 people on the subject. Gehrmann will discuss and sign his book, self-published last year, at an event at the Prairie Athletic Club in Sun Prairie early next month.

Q: Congratulations on the book, “The Happy Zone.” What is your writing background and what inspired you to write this book?

A: Really none, (when it comes to writing). I went to UW-Platteville and majored in radio and TV broadcast, but really I was the play-by-play guy. I’m going on 53 years old and every position I’ve been in … I’ve always helped people. (In my job) I help people be a little smarter with their money. In the back of my mind I’m always thinking … “How can I help more people?” I think everybody would want to be happier in some part of their lives. I thought (a book could be centered around) careers, relationships, faith, health and wellness and finance. I’m not an expert, though, on any of these subjects. I thought, “How about if I interview people?”

Q: How long did it take to write the book?

A: It was almost exactly four years. My first interview was in June 2017. I also have a 40-hour a week job. There would be weeks or months that I didn’t do anything because I didn’t have time or was burned out.

Q: What is your day job?

A: I work for Summit Credit Union. I’m a loan underwriter. I’ve been there for 16 years.

Q: How many people did you interview for “The Happy Zone”?

A: Well over 100. The neat thing about it is I got every age, from teenagers to someone 100 years of age … the gamut from young to old. Every type of career person is there: housewife, carpenter, doctor, Olympic athlete, every kind of person you can imagine.

Q: How did you find these people?

A: I interviewed a couple friends that I knew who were really happy, and every person I asked to be interviewed said yes. They referred me to other people. Then, sometimes I would reach out via email or mail (to someone) I’d seen (featured) in the State Journal. Every person I asked the same six or seven questions. The same answers are coming up in all the interviews and I incorporated them in the book.

Q: I understand you enjoy running, and it seems like exercise can be a factor in keeping us happy. Is that what you found?

A: Part of the book is health and wellness. One misconception I had … I always thought what makes you successful and happy with running was the cardiovascular (benefit), but it was also about my mental health. That was an eye-opener for me. I got in a running group. It keeps you healthy. You sleep better at night.

Q: What are some of the other important ideas your research found?

A: I reached out to a couple experts. One person, a psychology professor from Yale … she taught the most popular course “Psychology and the Good Life.” She found spending your time and your money on other people versus spending that same money and time on yourself makes you happier.

Q: Was publishing a book what you expected?

A: It was probably harder. The hardest part was just the time. I would take maybe an hour before work and a little after work (to work on the book). If I can write a book, whatever you want to do, you can probably do. It came out at the end of July and is self-published. It’s available on Amazon and also places like the Budding Butterfly shop in Sun Prairie, UW-Oshkosh bookstore, University Book Store on State Street and Hilldale in Madison.

Q: What have you learned that makes you happy?

A: It’s got to come from you — even if it’s goofy or outside the box. One thing I like to do is take selfies. (Academics) at the University of California Irvine did a study on selfies (and why people take them). I was able to incorporate my love with selfies into the book.

Q: Do you think most people think of themselves as “happy”? Do you think they feel they need to read this book?

A: (People might think) “I’m not into self-help books,” or “I know all this stuff.” (But) every once in a while we need a little pick-me-up … a little boost of happiness. One thing I think the book is good about is that you can read it once, or you can read it 50 times. It just has these little happiness boosts. Even reading just one part of it (can make you feel good).

Q: The book also includes a 52-week “Happiness Challenge.” What’s that?

A: What I found that makes us the happiest are the little things that are taken for granted. We miss a lot of those (little things) because they are not as intense as buying a new home or getting a new car. The Happiness Challenge is 52 ideas to hand out kindness and make others happier, which in turn makes you happier. Some of the stuff is super simple. With happiness and life — it’s pretty easy, but we complicate it. I want more people to be more happy, more of the time, and maybe the world will be a better place. A happier place.