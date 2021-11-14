'Termination Shock' takes a techno-thriller look at climate change

“Termination Shock” is not just a sci-fi thriller, it’s also considered a “climate thriller” and “techno-thriller,” revolving around the issue of global warming and climate change in the not-so-distant future.

Author Neal Stephenson, based in Seattle, sets the more than 700-page novel in Texas with a cast of characters ranging from the Queen of the Netherlands to a Texas cowboy. Stephenson will speak as part of a Wisconsin Book Festival event later this month.

Q: What type of research, or where did you have to go intellectually or creatively, to picture the world you describe in “Termination Shock”?

A: It was very interesting because of COVID. I had a program of places I wanted to visit because of this book and I was able to hit a few of them in 2019 because the project was getting started. But then COVID just made it impossible to travel to some of the places I wanted to go. And that kind of ended up feeding back into the story of the book. I ended up crossing some of the locations off my list and making other decisions.

Q: COVID seems to play a small but consistent part throughout the book — multiple variants and mentions of deaths. How did you decide how large of a roll to give the virus?