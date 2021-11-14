'Termination Shock' takes a techno-thriller look at climate change

“Termination Shock” is not just a sci-fi thriller, it’s also considered a “climate thriller” and “techno-thriller,” revolving around the issue of global warming and climate change in the not-so-distant future.
Author Neal Stephenson, based in Seattle, sets the more than 700-page novel in Texas with a cast of characters ranging from the Queen of the Netherlands to a Texas cowboy. Stephenson will speak as part of a Wisconsin Book Festival event later this month.
Q: What type of research, or where did you have to go intellectually or creatively, to picture the world you describe in “Termination Shock”?
A: It was very interesting because of COVID. I had a program of places I wanted to visit because of this book and I was able to hit a few of them in 2019 because the project was getting started. But then COVID just made it impossible to travel to some of the places I wanted to go. And that kind of ended up feeding back into the story of the book. I ended up crossing some of the locations off my list and making other decisions.
Q: COVID seems to play a small but consistent part throughout the book — multiple variants and mentions of deaths. How did you decide how large of a roll to give the virus?
A: I sort of went back and forth on that a little bit. At the very beginning of (writing) the book (it was) pre-COVID, no one had heard of it. It started to take on a bigger role as I was working on the book in 2020, but as time went on I felt that I was sort of over-doing and beating a dead horse in a certain sense. Not that it’s not hugely important, I didn’t feel as though it was adding anything that people didn’t already know. The main way it informs the book now, it’s a thing that happened to some of the characters. One character loses a spouse, another character who participated in relief efforts for COVID patients and got the disease himself and lost his sense of smell. I think that’s a reasonable and accurate response to how people will (view the virus) five to 10 years down the road.
Q: The book opens with wild boars attacking people trying to disembark after a small plane crash in Texas. It sets the tone for the kind of world in which the book is set. Was it hard to know where to start such a complicated story?
A: I can’t remember when that exact sequence occurred to me. In general, as kind of a general rule of thumb to follow in storytelling, if you can take a big … abstract project like climate change and bring them to the surface in very concrete easy-to-understand ways, then it draws people into the story more than showing them a graph of CO2 concentration in the atmosphere. A lot of people, quite naturally, (think) “How is this going to affect me personally? What is the practical consequence to me?” That’s the kind of thing that I use to arrive at the way (the book) opens.
Q: You live in Seattle, which had an unprecedentedly hot three-day heatwave this summer. I’m sure this book was already written when that happened, but did this summer’s conditions continue to fuel your flame for exactly what you’re talking about in “Termination Shock”?
A: It’s a good example of the idea that when climate change happens, it’s not evenly spread out all over the world. It’s not the same thing every day. (Instead it’s) a larger number of weird anomalous weather events that happen at different times in different places. Those events by their nature when they’re that extreme can cause an outstanding amount of damage. In the … heat dome in Seattle we lost a couple hundred people over those days because we don’t have air conditioning here. We’re not adapted for that. Likewise, in some other parts of the world, it might manifest in a heavy downpour of rain that overwhelms the drainage system. Those are examples of weather anomalies that we’ll see more frequently as climate change continues.
Q: The book revolves around this idea that the main character, a Texas billionaire, has to use massive guns to blast huge quantities of sulfur into the upper atmosphere, which will theoretically bring down the Earth’s surface temperature and throw climate change into reverse. Is that similar to the concept of what has happened after some volcanic eruptions?
A: Exactly. It’s been understood now for a while that when a big volcano erupts, the whole world will see reduced temperatures for a couple of years afterwards. The biggest example of that was Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines in 1991, but there have been many, many examples of it throughout history. That’s been well understood for a long time and led to the speculations … that it would be possible to reduce global temperatures by creating an artificial volcano. That’s exactly what the characters in the book decide to do.
Q: There must be a fine line between entertainment and a call to arms with this book — and others you’ve written. Is it your hope that presenting these ideas in a fictional format will spur greater thinking about solutions?
A: I hope it will spur people to have this on their radar as a thing that might happen, which is a little different than saying we ought to do it. In the book, the building of this big gun is already a fait accompli. What the book is really about is the fallout from it. The way different people react in different ways. I’ve tried to show all of that in … a realistic way. The geo-engineering solutions like this tend not to get talked about because they are quite controversial and considered beyond the pale. I understand why, but I think even people who consider themselves very environmentally conscious and well-informed about climate change have trouble grasping how much carbon dioxide is in the atmosphere and how that number is growing.
Q: I read that at one time you consulted with Jeff Bezos’ spaceflight company, Blue Origin, for several years. In the book, the main character is a billionaire Texas oilman and truck stop magnate. While not directly similar, they are both private citizens using their wealth and knowledge to do extraordinary things. Was Bezos an inspiration at all for the character McHooligan? Or do you feel strongly that it will take private citizens to step-up to make these real changes?
A: I did sort of bend over backwards in writing the book to make it as obvious as I could that (the main character) was not Jeff Bezos or one specific billionaire. But it is a curious feature of where we are right now as a society (that) we tend to have this over-reliance on billionaires as problem solvers for the world.