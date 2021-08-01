Sun Prairie author Pat Zietlow Miller follows up successful 'Be Kind' book with 'Be Strong'

Sun Prairie author Pat Zietlow Miller has her 12th book, “Be Strong,” out Aug. 10 and her 13th book, “What Can You Do With a Rock,” due out in October.
Formerly a writer who also had a full-time job at American Family Insurance, starting this summer Miller became solely a writer with plans for 10 more books to be published over the next two years. Her latest books explore what it means to be strong and how rocks can be so much more than what they seem on the surface.
Q: How has the transition gone from working two jobs to being a full-time writer?
A: It’s really nice to be able to just focus on the one (job). It was really hard to balance both things. I thought I’d have a little more free time, and I do have more control over what I do, and I sleep a little more.
Q: “Be Strong” is a sequel to your 2018 book “Be Kind” featuring the character Tanisha. In “Be Strong” Tanisha learns how strength goes beyond physical abilities. I like how the two subjects connect, because sometimes being kind requires emotional strength. Did you know you wanted to write this book soon after “Be Kind”?
A: (“Be Strong”) came about later. “Be Kind” did so well and had such a positive response that my editor and I started brainstorming ... and all the titles started with “Be” something. We thought “Be Strong” was a good follow-up because it overlaps with kindness. People usually think of physical strength, but there’s mental and emotional strength that we all need to be a happy and productive person. In “Be Kind,” Tanisha had the really bad day when she spilled her grape juice and in “Be Strong” she has a much better day.
Q: The book focuses on different ways to be strong that aren’t just about physical strength. Do you think children realize that strength goes beyond big muscles?
A: I think it’s something that they probably aren’t as aware of as they could be. In the book, Tanisha starts out thinking she’s not strong because she can’t climb the climbing wall at school. (As a child) I could never climb to the top of the rope (in gym class). I would just hang there and I thought I was not strong. Then, I thought, she needs to learn about other ways to be strong. How to speak up, show up and never give up. It took me a long time to speak up and never give up. Sometimes you only learn that over time. Kids, so much of their lives is decided by someone else: When to get up, what to eat, where they go. I wanted the kids to hopefully know at the end of the book that they can make some decisions and they can make some differences by seeing a need and suggesting solutions. You do have some power over the decisions in your life ... even if you never make it to the top of the wall.
Q: Your book “Be Kind” became a fixture in many elementary schools as the “be kind” movement really began to take off. Do you hope the same is true for “Be Strong?”
A: I do. “Be Kind” might have been a little more natural (fit) for school needs (because of bullying). I hope they realize that you also want to teach the kids how to be strong and how to capitalize on all the things in their lives they can take a stand on.
Q: When I read “What You Can Do With a Rock,” I felt it was written for me and my son. I am the mom whose pockets and purses are full after every hike or trip to the beach with “the coolest rocks” we can’t live without. Why did you decide to write about rocks?
A: My daughter is 19 now and she went through a period where she was an avid “let’s bring home all the cool rocks” collector. We had them on the outside window sills of the house, lining the stairs and boxes of rocks in the closet. We’ve winnowed it down now that she’s 19, but we still have a box of the “coolest.” When I wrote the book I definitely was thinking back to her and that amazingly awesome kid-way of looking at the world. I think most kids have gone through a period where they hang out with rocks. (My daughter) wasn’t that interested in the science part of it. It was just more about how rocks made her feel.
Q: I also liked how you connect rock collecting with friendship, which may not seem obvious, but for anyone who knows someone who really likes collecting rocks, they also really like talking about them.
A: I was very proud of that (connection). Rocks that can seem gray and lumpy on the outside, when you cut them open they can have sparkly crystals.
Q: I also enjoyed the primer at the end where you list some scientific information about rocks and also suggest other books about rocks. It was such a nice bonus, why did you decide to include it?
A: I don’t think I had it in my initial draft, (but my editor suggested adding it). I reached out to the UW Geology Museum. I asked them to review what I wrote. I had a lot of fun putting that factual matter together. It added an extra little layer.
Q: Do you think adding nonfiction material at the end of picture books is a trend? I’ve noticed it in several picture books published lately.
A: I think it is. I think a certain type of kid likes that (added information) and teachers like that. It puts picture books in perspective and gives them context.
Q: What other books do you have in the works?
A: I have 10 more (books) sold and I’m in the process of bringing those together. Five are coming out next year. I’m doing a lot of reviews of proofs and final tweaking. I do have new books that I’m working on that I haven’t sold. Right now it’s all picture books.
Q: How is it working with the illustrators for your books? It seems like seeing art attached to your words would be magical.
A: (Seeing the illustrations) is my favorite part. Some writers, they see the story in their head almost like a movie. When I write, I don’t; I focus on the words. When I see the sketches from the artist, it’s magical. They add so much. It goes from being a story to being an experience.