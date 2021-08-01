Sun Prairie author Pat Zietlow Miller follows up successful 'Be Kind' book with 'Be Strong'

A: I think it’s something that they probably aren’t as aware of as they could be. In the book, Tanisha starts out thinking she’s not strong because she can’t climb the climbing wall at school. (As a child) I could never climb to the top of the rope (in gym class). I would just hang there and I thought I was not strong. Then, I thought, she needs to learn about other ways to be strong. How to speak up, show up and never give up. It took me a long time to speak up and never give up. Sometimes you only learn that over time. Kids, so much of their lives is decided by someone else: When to get up, what to eat, where they go. I wanted the kids to hopefully know at the end of the book that they can make some decisions and they can make some differences by seeing a need and suggesting solutions. You do have some power over the decisions in your life ... even if you never make it to the top of the wall.