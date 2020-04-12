Staying in? Find a good book to read

Air of mystery

Joanne Berg, owner of the Madison bookstore Mystery to Me, said the Wisconsin Book Festival’s decision to hold virtual author events is a good plan for the time being. “Even after all of this is lifted and people attempt a return to normal life, I think it’s going to be a while before people will want to be in enclosed spaces with a crowd,” she said.

Since the quarantine, Berg said, she’s spent the past couple weeks filling the store’s orders of “Mystery Stock Boxes,” a hand-picked collection of books gathered by her and her staff based on a reader-preference form filled out by customers.

“The whole mission of being an independent book seller is to offer recommendations to people about books they may not know about,” Berg said. “To match that perfect book with the person. We took it very seriously. It was time consuming, but it was fun.”

Berg completed more than 50 boxes, which were available in $30, $50 or $100 options, before she ran out of shipping supplies and had to suspend the program. “We might bring the program back, but we needed to suspend it for the time being,” Berg said. “I just couldn’t keep up with the mail orders. I can’t even begin to say how appreciative we are to the outpouring of support we have received from the community.”