Stay-at-home mom, working mom body swap in Madison author Kelly Harms' latest novel

We all know that sangria can pack a punch, but in Madison author Kelly Harms’ new book, “The Seven Day Switch,” sangria causes an out-of-body experience, leading to some life lessons that moms anywhere can appreciate. This is the sixth book for Harms, which includes an Audible Original and another novel, “The Bright Side of Going Dark,” published last year.
Q: “The Seven Day Switch” is rather “Freaky Friday,” only two moms switch bodies, not a mom and a daughter. Where did you get this idea?
A: It’s nothing new. When I decided to write this book I hugely tapped the source material (the movie “Freaky Friday’’) and even alluded to it in the book. I had a lot of fun letting the characters act a little bit counterintuitive when they realized ... the switch.
Q: In the book each woman ends up working the other’s job — being a stay-at-home mom and a productivity consultant — and also caring for the other’s family, specifically the children. And both women end up caring for those children deeply. This struck me as a universal chord regarding motherhood. Was that the goal?
A: I would be very surprised if there was a Wisconsin mother that would read this book (and not be able to relate to) someone else’s kid winnowing their way into their heart. Most of us have a bottomless capacity for caring that seems to turn on when we meet our own children for the first time. ... (Main characters) Wendy and Celeste notice the very things that make the kids so much different from their own help them to appreciate their own kids more.
Q: Wendy’s job as a productivity consultant seems to speak volumes of how women are trying to “have it all.”
A: I wanted to make general fun of that, and at the same time acknowledge why it’s necessary. Why we can never do enough. Early in the book Wendy is sheepish about getting her kids McDonald’s for dinner. The “perfect” mom would never let kids eat McDonald’s. (Later in the book both moms) realize (the important thing is) they feed their kids. We’ve really come so far from what successful motherhood might look like. Our standards have gotten impossibly high.
Q: Both women also try to “fix” parts of the other mom’s life during the body swap. Is this need to “fix” something you find inherent in women?
A: We have to, it’s the other side of the judgment coin. It’s almost how we justify that level of judgment ... think of a way to make it better. The challenge for the women in the story ... is to remember every time you’re judging another woman you’re doing it 10 times worse to yourself. It’s 100% hurting you more than anybody else.
Q: I think many people, especially women, fantasize about living a neighbor’s or friend’s life. Do you agree?
A: I 100% have. I have liked to look back on choices I’ve made and (wondered) if I picked the best possible path. All of us mothers, when we write the story of our lives, we have a version of why we work (or become a stay-at-home mom). As you get farther and farther away from that decision, you see all the different factors that carried you along. But really ... some of the decisions aren’t conscious ... life just takes us. Both of these characters, their heels are really dug in about the choices they made.
Q: This applies to not only the character’s parenting styles, but also their spouses.
A: We give ourselves a lot of credit when we pick a partner that works out. Most of us kind of take a wild guess (and) hopefully the couple grows together. Almost all of my books, I don’t have a bad guy or villain. I really believe most of us are struggling against ourselves most of the time. (In the book) the women think the other is the villain.
Q: This idea of constant judgment and comparison is only amplified by social media, much like what you explored in your book “The Bright Side of Going Dark.” Why is that important to look at?
A: That’s my big experiment on social media. I still struggle. My particular challenge with social media is how I interact as a public figure. I do have a responsibility to my readers that I have trouble navigating all the time. I think of social media as a portal into my home. My phone is a tiny window and people can always come in and shout “I hated your book!” I’ve learned a lot while writing “The Bright Side” about how to use the phone as a tool as opposed to an entertainment device. Marketing is always part of an author’s job. I will never be free (of social media). Yet I can improve my response to it.
Q: It seems that your books often take a common stress in the female world — pressures of social media, being the perfect stay-at-home mom, being a working mom and having it all — and presents them in a way that’s both funny and eye-opening.
A: That is what I’m trying to do. I do believe in the transformative powers in female friendship. When I set these women up with these situations rife with conflict, their network is going to be the extra push that they need to get through and survive the challenge. What they learn about themselves is going to make them a better friend. I also think women’s stories are worth telling, over and over again. As long as they’re going to keep listening to me, I’m going to keep telling what it’s like being a woman right now. My readers have changed my life, that’s what I want people to know. Especially Wisconsin (readers). Reading local has absolutely changed my life.
Q: What can you tell us about your next book?
A: I’m delivering it soon. It has a more prominent love story than usual. I’m going to be really cagey about it. (In this book) I really learned how this particular relationship changes this person’s life. I think what I want to deliver to readers every time (I write a book) is something that has a little bit of escapism to it. That’s what I need in the hard moments.