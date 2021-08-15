Stay-at-home mom, working mom body swap in Madison author Kelly Harms' latest novel

Q: Wendy’s job as a productivity consultant seems to speak volumes of how women are trying to “have it all.”

A: I wanted to make general fun of that, and at the same time acknowledge why it’s necessary. Why we can never do enough. Early in the book Wendy is sheepish about getting her kids McDonald’s for dinner. The “perfect” mom would never let kids eat McDonald’s. (Later in the book both moms) realize (the important thing is) they feed their kids. We’ve really come so far from what successful motherhood might look like. Our standards have gotten impossibly high.

Q: Both women also try to “fix” parts of the other mom’s life during the body swap. Is this need to “fix” something you find inherent in women?

A: We have to, it’s the other side of the judgment coin. It’s almost how we justify that level of judgment ... think of a way to make it better. The challenge for the women in the story ... is to remember every time you’re judging another woman you’re doing it 10 times worse to yourself. It’s 100% hurting you more than anybody else.

Q: I think many people, especially women, fantasize about living a neighbor’s or friend’s life. Do you agree?