'Restaurant Inspector' finds pettiness and humor in small-town Wisconsin

“I remember the New York Times wanted to interview us,” he said. “I turned them down, because I didn’t want them to know how wrong I was probably doing my job.”

While Reilly is the protagonist, Pickett digs deep into the comic backstories of almost every character in “The Restaurant Inspector,” from the right-wing newspaper editor who believes in the mystical properties of copper to the scheming county commissioner who hopes to parlay the strife into a run for Congress.

Pickett said he loved diving deep into each of the characters and their obsessions. The first draft of “The Restaurant Inspector” ended up running over 400 pages.

“It was super fun to write the first draft, he said. “I could be halfway through a chapter, and I’d be like ‘Oh, this is going to be the next chapter.’ I couldn’t wait to get started on the next chapter. It was just so much fun.

“But then I had to edit and edit and edit to get everything down. The editing was so exhausting. If I have to change this thing on page 47, then I have to change these eight different storylines. If they think this, then they can’t think that 72 pages later. I was going crazy.”