'Restaurant Inspector' finds pettiness and humor in small-town Wisconsin
'Restaurant Inspector' finds pettiness and humor in small-town Wisconsin

Alex Pickett

Wisconsin native Alex Pickett's first novel "The Restaurant Inspector" was inspired by his experiences as a New York City parks inspector. 

 UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN PRESS
In retrospect, maybe 2021 wasn’t the best year to publish a comedic novel that features a mysterious illness invading a small town.

But Alex Pickett had already finished “The Restaurant Inspector” back in 2016, when its references to people wearing masks and worrying about infection didn’t quite have the cultural significance that it does now. (And, in fairness, the illness in the novel is quickly determined to be foodborne, not airborne.)

“It was in the can by the time the masks came out,” said Pickett, who was raised in Wisconsin and now lives in London. “I thought I had gone way too far. And then it turns out I didn’t go far enough. I could never undo it, so I didn’t change anything. I got texts from people who read it and said, ‘You’re such a jinx!’”

In fairness, “The Restaurant Inspector” is so witty and richly drawn that it ends up providing an escape from real-world woes. The book was published in April by University of Wisconsin Press, but because of COVID-19 flight restrictions, Pickett couldn't come home to Wisconsin to promote the book until this month.

The book follows Arthur Reilly, a hapless restaurant inspector in the fictional town of Millsville, Wisconsin. When Reilly falsely blames a local Albanian-owned diner for an illness in the town, his mistake sets in motion a disastrously funny chain of events.

One of the recurring comic themes of the book is watching low-level officials like inspectors, newspaper editors and county commissioners abuse what little power they hold for personal advantage. It’s a theme that makes the book feel like a Coen brothers movie, akin to “Burn After Reading.”

The Restaurant Inspector

In "The Restaurant Inspector," an inspector in a small Wisconsin town sets off a chain of events when he mistakenly links a local diner to a mysterious illness.

“It’s about petty people exploiting trivial amounts of power,” Pickett said. “That’s my favorite. I love pettiness.”

Pickett got a taste of that trivial amount of power when he worked as a parks inspector for New York City, inspecting restaurants, stables and marinas, meeting bewildered owners who didn’t even know the parks department had inspectors.

He freely admits he was disastrous at the job, and is now hard-pressed to decide which was worse: the time an angry food cart vendor spat on him, or the time a pleading food cart vendor began kissing his feet in front of a crowd gathered at the National History Museum.

“Thinking about how untrained I was ... I could seriously impact people’s lives and get their livelihood shut down,” Pickett said. “I was not a good inspector. I wouldn't be able to manage my emotions. You know, if something annoyed me, if I was in a bad mood, or if I was tired, I might be a little harsher or a little vengeful. And eventually I was like, “I’ve got to stop doing this.’ And then I was the nicest inspector in the world.

“I remember the New York Times wanted to interview us,” he said. “I turned them down, because I didn’t want them to know how wrong I was probably doing my job.”

While Reilly is the protagonist, Pickett digs deep into the comic backstories of almost every character in “The Restaurant Inspector,” from the right-wing newspaper editor who believes in the mystical properties of copper to the scheming county commissioner who hopes to parlay the strife into a run for Congress.

Pickett said he loved diving deep into each of the characters and their obsessions. The first draft of “The Restaurant Inspector” ended up running over 400 pages.

“It was super fun to write the first draft, he said. “I could be halfway through a chapter, and I’d be like ‘Oh, this is going to be the next chapter.’ I couldn’t wait to get started on the next chapter. It was just so much fun.

“But then I had to edit and edit and edit to get everything down. The editing was so exhausting. If I have to change this thing on page 47, then I have to change these eight different storylines. If they think this, then they can’t think that 72 pages later. I was going crazy.”

An interest in the glories of minutae may run in the family. Pickett's brother is Joe Pickett, who started the Found Footage Festival with his childhood friend Nick Prueher. The festival finds comedy in old VHS tapes found in thrift stores, instructional videos and workout tapes in which the subjects clearly think they’re bigger stars than they are.

Alex used to go out on the road with them when he lived in the United States. “It’s super fun, just like a free, really long, tedious vacation,” he said. “When Joe’s bored, it’s hilarious.”

“The Restaurant Inspector” is available from UW Press and bookshop.org, among other places. Find more info at rapickett.com/the-restaurant-inspector. 

Megan Thee Stallion wins legal battle against her own record

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic. He joined the Cap Times in 1999 and has written about movies, music, food and books.

