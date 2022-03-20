Research lies at the heart of Erica Ruth Neubauer's Jane Wunderly mysteries

All of Milwaukee novelist Erica Ruth Neubauer’s Jane Wunderly mysteries are set at real-life historical locations in the 1920s. First in Egypt, then England and most recently on an Atlantic Ocean-liner. So research is important.

While “Danger on the Atlantic,” Neubauer’s third book, is out later this month, she was ready to board a plane to Istanbul to research her fourth novel when we chatted last week. She’ll be back in Wisconsin to discuss her latest book at an event at Mystery to Me later this month.

Q: Congrats on book three. How do you describe “Danger on the Atlantic”?

A: In this series, main character Jane Wunderly is an American widow of the Great War. In the first book she traveled to Egypt and gets embroiled in a murder mystery. In the second book she’s at a manor house in England. In this one they’re on a trans-Atlantic cruise.

Q: How did the series come about?

A: When I started writing these books I recalled popular advice “write what you want to read.” What I really loved to read was historical mysteries with really strong female protagonists. That’s what I set out to create with Jane Wunderly. I love the witty banter.

Q: I read you’ve had several different careers before becoming a writer, including a stint as a police officer. Have they influenced your writing?

A: I taught high school English and I was in the military for 11 years. And actually, currently I’m a licensed private investigator. I got my license during the pandemic, so I haven’t had a lot of work yet. I needed a job in addition to being a novelist. Given my military and police background this is something I could do. And it’s definitely fodder for future novels.

Q: All three of your books so far take place in the year 1926. Why pick that year?

A: When I sat down to write “Murder at the Mena House” I wanted to set it somewhere in Egypt. My dad raised me on old black-and-white movies, like Agatha Christie. Somewhere along the line I picked up really romantic ideas of the 1920s, especially Egypt. I imagined fancy houses with people sipping cocktails and a dead body in the corner. I knew I wanted Jane, the main character, in a different place for each book. The year 1926 — it’s enough before the crash and enough after the war that I could do things with her character that I couldn’t otherwise. I liked the 20s. It immediately brings to mind things so visually for a reader, like flappers. I think it was also an interesting time socially. Women were really starting to push against the Victorian ideas of what they were allowed to do. They wore short skirts to go dancing, and women were drinking and smoking.

Q: What type of research did you do for “Danger on the Atlantic”?

A: I set (the book) on a well-known ocean liner, the Olympic, which was the sister ship to the Titanic. I was able to find pictures and pretty detailed information about what it was like. Before I start writing a book I do a lot of reading about the setting. I found a bunch of books about the Olympic and that era of cruise ships in general. A book written by a former captain of an ocean liner … was very dry, but there was good information there about what it was like to be crew on those ships.

Q: What can you tell us about your next book?

A: It’s called “Intrigue in Istanbul.” I’m actually going to Istanbul today. This was very last minute, it is very exciting. Book characters Redvers and Jane are looking for her father and a mysterious artifact. Research for the book has been tougher than the rest. It’s one of the reasons I have to go there and see these places if I can. I like to be able to bring in the history. I’m kind of a history nerd.

Q: In mysteries like yours, readers often get attached to characters like Jane Wunderly. What do you think readers like most about her?

A: She’s smart, clever and also very human. She’s got a sassy mouth, it’s one of the things that I like in a protagonist.