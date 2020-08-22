Reading while you walk the newest addition to the prairie at Lussier Family Heritage Center

Books along the StoryWalk, which debuted Aug. 16, will be changed on the 15th of each month, displayed year round and rotate in degree of difficulty between those in preschool, elementary and middle school. On Sept. 15, “Black is a Rainbow Color” by Angela Joy will be installed followed by “The Hike” by Alison Farrell on Oct. 15. For now, stories are displayed on yard signs but permanent and more sturdy structures are scheduled to be installed next spring once the ground thaws.

The Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area group is currently fundraising for the $5,000 project. Donations can be made through their website at www.friendsofcapsprings.org/donate.

And just like every other aspect of life, the project has also been impacted by COVID-19. Only in this case, the project has been accelerated not delayed in an effort to get more people outside during the pandemic.

“Getting temporary postings up for the time being was important to keep encouraging everyone to get outdoors and do something a little bit different,” Pascual said, as she strolled the trail on Tuesday. “So it kind of came together maybe a little bit faster than it ordinarily would have but its just as valuable to have these pages out here.”