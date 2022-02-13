'Quozy' novel is a cozy mystery with an LGBTQ+ cast of characters

Author Rob Osler has coined a new term to describe his mystery novel debut: “quozy” — a blend of the words queer and cozy. Queer, referring to how characters in his novel identify, and cozy, referring to the popular mystery genre devoid of gratuitous sex or violence. He will discuss his mystery “Devil’s Chew Toy,” published in February, during a virtual author event through Madison’s Mystery to Me bookstore later this month.

Q: How did you come up with the term “quozy.”

A: I have an MBA and am marketing oriented, so I basically sized up the market for LGBTQ+ readers and overlaid that with the numbers of one genre of fiction — mysteries. It’s a narrow market, but I’m purposely picking a narrow lane. I picked a lane with “Devil’s Chew Toy” purposely wanting to do a cozy and celebrate a rainbow of kick-ass characters. The friends that develop are central to the book. At its heart, it’s about friendship and a mystery.

Q: There are several interesting character dynamics happening in the book. Hayden, the narrator, is a small, reserved school teacher. The character Burley, is a 6-and-a-half-foot, 300-pound woman. And then there is Hollister — a Porsche-driving, mohawk-sporting woman who teams up with Hayden to solve the mystery. Is one of these women supposed to function as Hayden’s foil?

A: I really think with the focus on the main protagonist in terms of craft, they both help develop (Hayden). One thing you’ll be told by masters of the craft is your character is on a journey of self growth. By the end of the book they should have learned something, or become a slightly better version of themselves.

Q: The dog “Commander” also plays a central role in the book. Do you like dogs? Why is this character important?

A: I love animals. I’ve had a number of dogs. Right now we have a tall grey cat. The dog enables all sorts of silliness and also helps develop the character of Hayden a bit because of his interactions with the dog. It was an important plot point because Hayden is stuck ... he either has to take the dog to a shelter, leave the dog or take the dog. Of course his apartment has a “no pets” policy. That allows the plot development between him and (the character) Sarah Lee.

Q: “Devil’s Chew Toy” seems equally relatable to the non-LGBTQ+ community in a very effortless way. Was it effortless to write it that way?

A: I intentionally tried to write a book where the sexual identity of the character wasn’t driving the plot. It would be a very easy revision to the book to turn all the gay characters straight and the story still works. They’re still friends, someone goes home with someone else, someone disappears, they have a dog. The fact that Hayden is gay is incidental to making the story work.

Q: Have you always been a writer? What led to writing “Chew Toy?”

A: I actually started writing professionally when I was 24, but that was as an advertising copywriter. It wasn’t until many decades later that I found the space and was ready with stories in my head that I wanted to tell. I had a hunger, a selfishness as a reader … when I curl up in bed, I don’t criticize the bloody thriller, or the coming out story, or the anxiety and horror of the AIDS crisis, but that wasn’t the kind of book that I wanted to read. I wanted something that was light-hearted, maybe a laugh or two ... smile-inducing. A fast, fun, page-turner that featured gay and lesbian characters. They are hard to come by. You can find a lot of nonfiction, (featuring) coming out anxiety, a lot of romance. I identified a market need and selfishly, being part of that market, needed a book like this.

Q: This is your first novel, but you’ve had other works published, correct?

A: “Devil’s Chew Toy” is my debut novel, but my first publication was “Analogue” in Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine, which was awarded the 2022 Robert L. Fish Award.

Q: Do you do other work in addition to mystery writing?

A: I do. There’s the work that pays the bills, and then this. On average I’d say it’s about a 50/50 split. Like every aspiring writer who hasn’t achieved that level of sales with a bigger publisher ... that’s the dream (to write full time). I’m thankful that I can reduce the number of hours for that paying regular job. I can do that and that’s enough to enable the other. And I have a partner who is fully employed.

Q: “Devil’s Chew Toy” is not the only series you’re working on. You have another historical fiction series called Harriet Morrow Mysteries. What is that about?

A: (The series) features a female protagonist who does some of her sleuthing as (a man). Sometimes it befits her to change it up and go in as “Harry.” I had originally written her as a straight woman, a professional detective, of which there were very few in 1908, who goes to Boise, Idaho, to help her brother who is falsely accused of murder. Six months into working on edits I realized for my own brand ... if people read “Devil’s Chew Toy” (I’ll be known as) “that guy who does those fun characters, (including) lesbian characters and celebrating them in an important way in the story.” That’s the expectation that’s been set. I’m hoping that 2022 is the year to get an agent and hopefully sell the historical fiction series.

Q: What kind of research did you do to help create the cross-dressing female detective in 1908?

A: I found a 1908 Sears and Roebuck catalog and exhaustively researched her wardrobe. To be able to have her go clothes shopping ... is a lot of fun and hopefully it translates into a fun read.