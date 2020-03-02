Related to this story

Most Popular

Go around the world (without leaving the house) with these 6 new-in-paperback titles
Entertainment

Go around the world (without leaving the house) with these 6 new-in-paperback titles

Here are six recommended, new-in-paperback novels that take us around the world, for cozy late-winter reading. "The Scent Keeper" by Erica Bauermeister (St Martin's, $16.99). Chosen as the Reese's Book Club selection this month, this novel takes place in the Pacific Northwest and centers on a 12-year-girl with an uncannily honed sense of smell. Kirkus Reviews singled out Bauermeister's ...

Meet the woman who likely helped you connect with your 'Top Oprah Pick.' Her new book teaches the power of storytelling and finding your audience
Entertainment

Meet the woman who likely helped you connect with your 'Top Oprah Pick.' Her new book teaches the power of storytelling and finding your audience

CHICAGO - Sally Lou Loveman was just 25 years old and working her dream job at The Oprah Winfrey Show when someone handed her a microphone to "warm up the audience." She didn't know what that meant, she said, but she spoke from the heart. Loveman laughs at having no recollection of what she said, but she does have a clear memory of how that moment made her feel. "I was like, 'Oh, I found my ...

Emily Nemens' memories of Seattle-area baseball inspired her irresistible first novel, 'The Cactus League'
Entertainment

Emily Nemens' memories of Seattle-area baseball inspired her irresistible first novel, 'The Cactus League'

SEATTLE - Emily Nemens grew up in Seattle and loved going to baseball games with her dad. She remembers Mariners games at the Kingdome - "I have distinct memories of Ken Griffey Jr.'s rookie year" - and, on sunny days, going to Tacoma to watch the Rainiers play. When she was in middle school, she and her father started going to spring training in Arizona to watch the Mariners play in Peoria; ...