Quan Barry’s new book is autobiographical, in that she did play field hockey (left center back was her position) in Danvers, Massachusetts, as a teenager in 1989.

It is not autobiographical, in that her team relied on talent and hard work to win. Not witchcraft.

In the riotously entertaining “We Ride Upon Sticks,” the Falcons use the dark arts — practiced using a Book of Shadows with a photo of Emilio Estevez on the cover — to propel themselves to the state championships. In a way, the teenage girls are just following tradition, as their hometown was the notorious site of witch trials centuries earlier.

Packed with 1980s fashion and cultural signifiers (Barry is particularly good at describing the architecture of ‘80s hairstyles, such as the ‘do called “the Claw” that she admits to sporting at the time), “Sticks” is a witty, unruly ode to female empowerment and camaraderie.

For Barry, also a poet and playwright as well as a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor, the book is a bit of a departure from her previous novel, the more somber “She Weeps Each Time You’re Born.” “We Ride Upon Sticks” hits stores on Tuesday, and Barry will give the book a big sendoff with a reading and conversation at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Room 301/302 of the Madison Public Library’s Central branch, 201 W. Mifflin St.

Barry talked with the Cap Times about the historical and autobiographical underpinnings of the novel, her shift from poetry to fiction, and the importance of being “unladylike:"

I tend to assume that a book this much fun to read would be fun to write. But is that necessarily the case?

It is in this case. My first book was about Vietnam and I did a lot of research on it. It’s very sad, it’s historically based. That book took more effort out of me. I felt more of a sense of responsibility in telling that story. It was a different kind of rewarding.

My parents are still in Danvers. I have a lot of friends there still. I saw a lot of people from the field hockey team. I’ve always known that I’ve wanted to write about women in sports, and I’ve always had an interest in writing about Salem and Danvers. It’s always been on my radar.

I can’t think of many works of literature, or even movies, about team sports involving girls or women. If a woman is an athlete in a movie, she’s usually a solo athlete, like a figure skater or a tennis player.

I was thinking very consciously that men’s team sports is usually what you read about in literature. The other thing that I was interested in doing in this book — in hindsight, because I’m not sure I realized it at the time — I was very interested in writing an "unladylike” book. I grew up in the ‘80s, I definitely heard the word “ladylike." In many ways, my characters were interested in not being ladylike. Team sports was another way to help them achieve that.

How autobiographical is this?

I played field hockey in 1989 in Danvers. Our team did make it to the state championships. I won’t talk about how good or not good we were. It’s not necessarily autobiographical, but it’s geographical. All the places that I mention, they all existed. The fact checker that we had for this, she went to town. I had memories of the sporting goods store that I thought was in the mall and she was like, “No, it was on Water Street.”

Why did you shift from poetry to fiction?

When I was a child, I always wanted to be a writer. I never made a distinction between poetry or playwriting. In the academy in so many ways, you know, people will become highly specialized. And I like to think that writers are actually the last great generalists left in the academy.

Not to pat myself on the back. But I know a lot of things, but I only know like, this much, about a ton of stuff. There's a lot of people that have one area they really dig down and know a lot about. And so I think because I do think of myself as a generalist, it kind of makes sense for me that I would have this interest in poetry and fiction and playwriting.

What did you imagine being a writer would be like when you were young?

I don't think I had any conceptions of what being an adult writer would entail, except that you make books, these finished products and that people would read them. But when you’re a kid, you write for fun, right? You have stories to tell, and it was an entertaining thing to do, and you get lost in it. For me, that aspect, hopefully I still have that. This book in particular was a lot of fun to write.

What was it like revisiting these cultural signifiers of the ‘80s?

Well, there’s a nostalgia in the air, and it has to do with what generation is in power, right? I had a lot of fun, particularly in the age of #MeToo, rethinking the ‘80s through different lenses. At the time, watching certain movies, you didn’t think about these movies as being stereotypical or even slightly racist. I did find it gratifying to rethink those things and explore them, and shed a new light on them.

This could be the poet in me, but I don’t think of audience as much as other fiction writers think of audience. I always think, if I remember something, somebody else will too, but I don't concern myself with how many people remember. The book obviously has a lot of ‘80s signifiers in it, but I don't think you have to have come of age in the '80s to appreciate them. Hopefully, there's enough context given that you can sort of figure it out if you don't know the specific reference.

Anything else you'd like to say about the book?

Although my book is about teen girls, I think it appeals to a much broader audience including men of all ages. Basically, the novel explores all kinds of issues that women face such as issues involving consent and bullying. It's important for men to be a part of these conversations as well, so I hope guys come for the team sports talk, the humor, and the '80s nostalgia but that they discover things about both genders along the way.

