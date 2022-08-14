Pulitzer Prize-winner David Maraniss makes it a biographical hat trick with Jim Thorpe story

Pulitzer Prize-winner David Maraniss’ biography of Jim Thorpe, “Path Lit By Lightning,” published this month, is the third in a trilogy of biographies he has written.

The first was his biography on Vince Lombardi and the second his biography of Roberto Clemente.

Maraniss said with Clemente, he “had a chance to write about the Latino experience, but also that rare athlete who was growing as a human being as their athletic abilities were diminished.”

Thorpe’s biography is the third in that vein for Maraniss.

“I saw in him the chance to write about probably the greatest athlete in American history, but also as a way to frame the Native American experience,” he said.

Thorpe, a member of the Sac and Fox tribe, made the news this summer after the International Olympic Committee reinstated his gold medals won during the 1912 Olympic games in the pentathlon and decathlon events.

Thorpe originally was stripped of the medals when it was discovered he was paid for a short time to play Major League Baseball prior to the Olympics.

Maraniss, who splits his time between Madison and Washington, D.C., will discuss “Path Lit by Lightning” during an event hosted by the Wisconsin Book Festival later this month.

Q: Congratulations on “Path Lit By Lightning.” I realized, like many people, I knew of Jim Thorpe, but not about him. Why did you decide to write this biography?

A: It’s sort of been planted in my mind for about 20 years, but I’ve had other projects. I think what I’m looking for when writing a book are two things: A dramatic arc to the story and one that illuminates history and sociology in a larger way. Thorpe fits into that. When I tell people I was writing about Thorpe, they would say “Oh, I read about him in fourth grade.” That’s sort of the general understanding of him. People know his name, but not much about what happened in his life.

Q: How long did you spend researching and writing the book?

A: I started it before I actually got a book contract. Four years ago is when I really got into it. I call it my COVID book, which is both good and bad. On the one hand, (COVID) prevented me from going to some of the places that I love to go to when I write books. (For example) I couldn’t go to Stockholm (where Thorpe participated in the 1912 Olympics), but because of COVID it gave me something to do every day. I really probably worked twice as much as I normally would. I got it done a little faster than I might have otherwise. I was able to get most of the archive research done before COVID, (though) every year more and more primary documents are digitized. (Family information) was from the Census documents that were filed (and) probate documents about his father. It was primarily primary documents. I’m not the first person to write about Jim Thorpe, so I tried to honor those who found things before me.

Q: The beginning of the book serves as a kind of primer in the history of Indian boarding schools. How widely understood are these institutions?

A: I think it’s becoming a more relevant issue in the last couple of years. With the rise of (U.S. Interior Secretary) Deb Haaland ... she has made it a point to go back into the history of those schools and her office is studying and doing reports on what’s happened in those boarding schools. I think most people didn’t realize ... they think of them as government schools and not realizing how they were an attempt to rid Native Americans of their Indian-ness — their religion, their culture, their language, their hair. It was an attempt to make them white.

Q: Of what has been written about Thorpe, how much did you feel you had to debunk or disprove?

A: There’s a lot of mythology about any major figure. Big figures are shrouded in myth. I’m not cynical, I’m just always aware of that and trying to find the real story. I think that one of the myths that I dealt with in the Thorpe book is built around his loss of the medals and how that happened. And how every major, powerful figure in the white establishment turned against him to save their reputation.

Q: He was called the greatest athlete in the world — how do you think he would stack up today?

A: I think it’s impossible to compare athletes from different generations. Training methods, diet, competition, equipment — everything is different for every generation. I think there have been athletes since Thorpe that compare with him — Bo Jackson and Jim Brown is another. Thorpe was unique. No other athlete has won the (Olympic) decathlon, has been an All-American football player and played Major League Baseball. In that sense, he is incomparable.

Q: You note in the book that much of Thorpe’s life is marked by loss — his tribe’s loss of land; his loss of Olympic medals and money — yet you feel his story is more about perseverance. Could you talk a little about that?

A: As I was researching the book, I tried to stay on an even keel with the character I am writing about, but I kept hoping something good would happen to him. There’s a temptation to call his life after (losing his medals) tragic. As I was studying what happened to him and how he responded ... I found this parallel track of (what he did) and how his people managed to survive against the odds. Jim Thorpe had many difficulties in his life. He struggled with alcohol, family to some extent, jobs, certainly trying to find his footing financially. There’s a certain element of tragedy to all of that, but there’s even more to an overwhelming will to survive and persevere, and that’s what I came to admire about him.