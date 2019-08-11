The voices of Barack Obama and Joe Biden are so well known, that in Andrew Shaffer’s latest mystery featuring the two as a crime-fighting duo, it’s easy for the reader to imagine their conversations — even in the book’s most unlikely of settings.
“Hope Rides Again” is the second book in Shaffer’s Obama Biden Mystery Series, which takes place on St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Chicago. Biden, looking for a distraction from the constant speculation of a presidential run, meets up with his buddy Obama, who is once again enjoying life in Chicago. The two find themselves following clues to find Obama’s missing (or stolen) Blackberry, but soon end up on a wild cellphone chase that leads to a train yard where Biden discovers a murdered teen, then a Russian bath house, a shady record store and more — all under the backdrop of an increasingly crazed Chicago on St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
Throughout the quirky novel, Obama and Biden share many inside jokes and even have some Obama-imposed “quiet time.” Shaffer, who lives in Louisville, Ky., will be stopping in Madison and Milwaukee as part of his nationwide book tour this month.
Q: How do you describe your Obama Biden mystery series, specifically your latest “Hope Rides Again”?
A: The one thing that people say about the books is that they’re political fan fiction, a term I never really used when I was writing them, but certainly is apt. The books really are a buddy cop story, like “Lethal Weapon” or “48 Hours.” You don’t see a lot of that in literature, but it sort of hearkens back to the Sherlock and Watson stories. The first book was kind of like “Lethal Weapon” and the second was a little more like “Die Hard” … Joe was on his own a lot.
Q: What kind of research did you do? The details you include — like Biden seeing Tom Petty at the 1977 Delaware State Fair are impressive. Is that fact or fiction?
A: That’s actually completely fake. Someone fact checked that for me … Tom Petty didn’t even play at that state fair. I did do a lot of research, though … and a lot of the little details are true. It might be Joe Biden’s favorite drink, which is orange Gatorade, or Obama’s favorite singer, Al Green. A lot of the research that I do is on the setting and on the mystery aspect of the story because I feel like there’s a lot of room to play around with the public perception of Obama and Biden, but if you put the wrong airline in the Midway Airport in Chicago, you’ll hear from people. They’re willing to accept that these two are solving crimes together, but you have to get those (other) details right.
Q: This is the second book in the Obama Biden mystery series, which came out in July, pretty quickly after the first. Are they fun to write?
A: The first book I started writing about 18 months before it came out. The second book, I already had an idea for the sequel, but didn’t have any time to write it (while on the first book tour). So it was written … in about 6 months. I think that’s pretty typical for myself, though. I will write in bursts ... and then I might not write anything else for another 6 months.
Q: Have you met Obama or Biden and do you know if they’re aware of or have read your books?
A: I haven’t met Barack Obama, but I have met Joe Biden. Once when I was writing the book, but I didn’t mention the book to him. (Then again) last year in Kentucky for a campaign stop. He said, ‘Great job on the book, I love it.’ (Then I said) ‘That’s awesome that you’ve read it.’ And he said, ‘I haven’t read it.’ (But) he was aware of it, definitely. He thought it looked funny. I don’t know if it was just too weird for him to read or what.
Q: Much of the humor is charming, but offbeat. As are the situations the duo find themselves in — like being at Russian bath with a towel-snapping Rahm Emanuel (former Chicago mayor and former White House Chief of Staff). How did you come up with this stuff?
A: I just used stuff from my junior high time (and) part of that is you’re going to have a bully there snapping a towel at you and (in the book) that was Rahm Emanuel. When adults are behaving this way, it’s really silly. In the memes with Barack and Joe Biden, they seem like a couple of 14-year-old boys. That’s what I wanted to do with the books.
Q: So much of the book is funny, but there are the more serious underlying issues of gun violence and gang violence. What made you want to focus on that?
A: With the first book, it dealt with an opioid crisis and the second book dealt with gun violence. I thought the books should be grounded in reality and have issues that were personally important to Barack and Joe. When I first started pitching ideas, (people suggested ideas like) fighting the Russians to stop the hacking. When you read the book, you do want to escape from the current headlines … but you do need something to ground you in reality, which is oftentimes a heavy topic. When I watch the buddy cop movies from the 80s, they were always fighting a crack cocaine dealer. But I thought there were ways to look at that through a new lens. When I start writing the books, I start with just a mystery (in this case Obama’s Blackberry goes missing) and I sort of find myself unraveling the mystery as it goes.
Q: In addition to being a novelist, you also own and run a greeting card company online. How does that work?
A: I don’t do much with it these days. It was really strange. I was in my late 20s and I had been trying to write for several years … getting nowhere with it. I made some cards and posted them for sale online … and all of a sudden orders started coming in. The next year, I planned in advance and it sort of grew year by year. A bunch of Christmas cards I made got made fun of by Stephen Colbert on the Colbert Report. That was the top of the mountain, right there. I put together a book of a bunch of cards called “The Great Philosophers Who Failed at Love” and that was how I got into publishing, was through greeting cards. Since then, I’ve mostly stopped doing greeting cards to focus on writing books, which had been my goal all along.
Q: You also teach, is that right?
A: Yes, at the Carnegie Center in Lexington, Ky. It’s just a way to stay active and meet other writers and get out of the house.
Q: You’re currently on a nationwide book tour for “Hope Rides Again.” How is it going?
A: The first book tour was completely unexpected. The turnouts were great. For the second time around, the publisher cautioned to lower expectations (because) it’s the second in a series. It’s been a little bit different than last year, but I have had some crowds — especially in the Midwest — that were several times larger than last year. I don’t know if it’s because I’m a Midwesterner and they can tell, or if it’s because they might not have a lot of authors who are left-leaning that tour those places. But the response in those places has been overwhelming. I can get 80 people in Wichita, Kan. (for an event) and get five people in New York. But it’s so fun to see the different places around the country and how people think.
Q: Is the series continuing?
A: I had an idea for a third one … then Joe had his first debate. (Up until that point) he seemed like he was the inevitable (Democratic nominee). Now there’s kind of a question mark. People are sort of reevaluating him. So right now the third book is on hold. I do have an idea ready to go, I just need to find out where Joe will be at that time. He could be in the White House, or he could be in Wilmington watching the inauguration on YouTube. The setting is just as important as the emotions. The first two books (were about) where’s Joe in his life, where’s Barack in his life and how they relate to one another. In a year, it could be very different based on where Joe is.