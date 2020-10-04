Northwoods novels from Portage man explore crime, wetlands and the occasional muskie

“He’s very straight to the point but very nuanced,” said Mitchell, who works out her home office nine miles east of Mineral Point. “Any person can read his work and relate or understand or enjoy. Jeff’s is just a really Midwestern type of get-to-the-point (writing) but he does it in a really clever, seamless way.”

And while Nania draws on his knowledge from 14 years in law enforcement, the passion for healthy wetlands remains a constant in his life and his books. When he bought a farm on the verge of foreclosure in the town of Lewiston along Highway 127 northwest of Portage in 1990, Nania set out to restore a six-acre wetland on the property.

He read countless books and publications, took classes and began consulting with others who had the same passion to see land returned to its natural state. In 1994 he was hired as project director for the Wisconsin Waterfowl Association and for five years served as its executive director until he retired in 2014.

In his time with the WWA, Nania pioneered an ecosystem-based approach to restoration, now considered the national standard. Over the years, Nania has helped restore hundreds of wetlands and was instrumental in working on environmental policy and education. In 1997 he founded Outdoor Adventure Days and in 2002 co-founded River Crossing Environmental Charter School.