Nickolas Butler's 'Godspeed' is like HGTV meets 'Treasure of the Sierra Madre'

Why did you decide to set “Godspeed” in Wyoming?

Putting it in a place like Jackson, you can sort of up the ante in a lot of different ways. The housing market is just that much more tony and expensive, and the landscapes that much more dramatic. We’ve taken a family trip out there years ago, and I guess I was pretty naïve. We went to Jackson, this amazing little town, and I wondered if a person lived there, what his real estate costs would be like. I looked it up and was like ‘Oh, my God, you can’t be a normal person and live here.’

At the beginning of the book, you say it was inspired by true events.

My family and I moved to Eau Claire in 2013, and we bought a piece of property and commenced to build a house. When it was finished, a family friend who works in construction came over to shoot the shit. He told me about this multimillion dollar house south of Eau Claire that he’d been working on, and they sort of fell behind schedule. The homeowner got everybody on the crew together and said that she would offer them all a five-figure bonus, each individual guy, if they got the house done in the next three weeks. He said, “Nick, if we had all the meth in the world, there’s no way we could have finished that house in three weeks.”