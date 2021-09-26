Nickolas Butler's first novel set outside Wisconsin is a suspenseful page-turner

Q: The setting is not the only thing that’s different from your previous novels, “Godspeed’s” pace also is more suspenseful. How was that different to write compared to your other novels?

A: I wrote it way quicker. Part of it was because I kind of wanted to put (writing the book) on the same timeframe as the guys who were building the house. I wrote it in 2019 at the same time “Little Faith” was coming out. I did over 50 (promotional) dates for that book. Every place I went I had my computer with me. Little moments picking my kids up from school, I had my computer out. I think it worked to give the book that sort of desperate, grimy, gritty feel. It was not super pleasurable for me to do that.

Q: The character Gretchen, who is building the house, is a high-powered attorney for whom money is no object. And while initially she’s not super likeable, her character becomes more complex throughout the book. What was your inspiration for her?