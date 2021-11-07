'Nice White Ladies' challenges all women, liberals and conservatives, to reexamine race

Q: You make it clear in the first paragraph of the book that you are a white lady. What was it like to write this book being a white woman? What made you decide to write this book now?

A: I’ve been thinking about these ideas for a long time, a couple of decades. I actually had been planning to write a different book, but the events of the pandemic and uprising following the murder of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd made me move this book up. It’s just such an urgent time to speak on these issues of race. For me, the events that happened last spring, the day George Floyd was murdered, was the same day as “Central Park Karen” when a woman called 911 and said she was being threatened by an African American man (after he asked her to leash her dog according to park rules). It really crystalized for me the harm that we do in society as white women. The fact that she could call 911 and threaten to bring death by cop on this man ... it filled me with a greater sense of urgency to write this book.

Q: It seems like part of what this book is trying to do is have a better understanding of who is meant by the phrase “nice white lady.” According to your book, it’s not just white conservative women, correct?