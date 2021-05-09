New memoir from children's author and illustrator reflects on Wisconsin dairy farm upbringing

“Remembering Rosie, Memories of a Wisconsin Farm Girl” is a memoir by Wisconsin native Nadine Block that tells tales of the hardships and joys of growing up on a working dairy farm in north central Wisconsin the 1950s.
Block, who is 84, has long been an author, often writing and illustrating books for her grandchildren based on her travels. “Remembering Rosie” is an extension of one of those books, offering her grandchildren a more detailed history of her life on a working dairy farm.
Q: What prompted you to write “Remembering Rosie”? Had you wanted to write a memoir for a long time?
A: I had written 12 little books for my grandchildren over the years. In 2012 I wrote for them “Our Family, Wisconsin Pioneers,” a picture book with descriptions of our family. I thought “someday I’m going to really write what it was like being there.” One day my grandson complained about all the work he had to do and I remember thinking to myself “you don’t know the meaning of W-O-R-K.”
I drafted an outline and started writing and sharing it with my four siblings to make sure they agreed with what I wrote. People have said (the book) is really authentic and seemed heartfelt. One of my brothers (jokingly) said “did we grow up in the same house?”
Q: How long did it take you to write the memoir?
A: About five years. When I retired I thought “I’m going to write and I’m going to paint.” I would sometimes get heavy into painting, then I would get stuck and write for a while. I call myself a wannabe artist. I’m just really trying to do the best I can and I enjoy both writing and art. (People ask) “What do you do when you get blocked in writing” and I say “I paint.” The pandemic came and I thought “this is the time to pull this thing together.” I got started for real about a year and a half ago.
Q: What is a major theme of “Remembering Rosie”?
A: I was a school psychologist and I’m interested in behavior. Work was always in the back of my mind and how hard famers worked. I thought my dad took it like “that’s our lot and I’m a lucky guy” and my mom was kind of overwhelmed by it. How kids worked (back then) was a central part of why I wrote it. We used equipment that we were very young to use. My father had me just turn off the tractor (instead of using the brakes, which she couldn’t reach).
Q: Are you concerned that people will forget what early Wisconsin farming was like?
A: I wanted to write an authentic story with both joy and hardship. I didn’t want people to look back and idealize farming without a true picture. I am sorry for young people who would love to go into dairy farming but the cost of land, equipment and animals is prohibitive and the economic picture bleak. There were lots of people like me who were on a farm and said: “I’m not going to work this hard. There are easier ways to make a living.” Young people said, “I want to go to the bright lights in a city.” In my case, (I wanted to) not kill animals. That really bothered me.
Q: Many of the memories you share about growing up on the farm are about the difficulties — like watching your favorite cow Rosie be led away for slaughter. But some are fond — like your mother’s baking. What are some of your happiest memories?
A: Coming from a fairly large family, we always had playmates. We had a lot of fun playing hide-and-seek in the corn field and throwing the ball over the roof and catching it. Making tents out of blankets on the clotheslines. They are all fond memories of children growing up together. We always had someone to play with. I look back also fondly on the hard work that farmers do and how they don’t have much control over what they make. Overall, (farming) teaches you values, the teaching of hard work and to look back at my work and (be impressed). Some kids don’t have a chance to do that (today except for) maybe mowing the lawn. We had the chance to feel like we were part of a business and we really were important and we better not screw up because our family needed us to be whole and work hard and those were good things to learn.
Q: What are some life lessons that applied to growing up on a farm that still apply today?
A: My sons all wrote to their grandparents at one time … about what they learned (while helping on the farm) … and I saved what they wrote. They look back fondly at the experience of hard work and thistles in your shirt and trying to load the hay. I wanted to bring (home) not only how the farm had affected us, but it affects the next generation because they could go back and help their grandparents and learn how their mom grew up. They all felt like men because they could do this hard work and get paid.
Q: Your parents retired from farming in the late 1970s and opened up an antiques shop. Was that a nice alternative to farm life?
A: My mother was depressed when she was young. When she got her (antiques) business, that made her so happy and so feeling good about herself. She was an excellent businesswoman. The antiques business for her … made her smile. My mother became quite humorous. She lived to 101. She was witty and funny. In my mind, her life as a farm wife was so hard. You wash and iron with not very good equipment. You make three big from scratch meals a day. Who wants to do that? She had really not a lot of support and I can understand how that can make you feel like not smiling too much.
Q: “Remembering Rosie” is not your first book, you’ve also written about your work to eliminate corporal punishment in Ohio schools. How did that come about?
A: I’ve published two other books. You write what’s most important to you. I had never seen a paddle in Wisconsin. In Ohio, where I am now, there were over 60,000 kids who were paddled (in 1986), many of them multiple times. I was shocked. I was called in by a principal to observe a paddling. In Ohio at that time, school boards couldn’t ban corporal punishment. I did work a long time to get it banned. I just found it not tolerable to “bend over and take your whacks.” Wisconsin voted to end school corporal punishment in 1987 with only about 100 children paddled in the previous year. Wisconsin was one of the earlier states to ban. School children could thank the progressive German and Scandinavian settlers for that. Nineteen states still permit it, including neighboring states of Indiana and Kentucky. Ohio was the 30th state to ban it in 2009.
Q: What are you working on next?
A: I’m going to go back to art for a while. I’ve been taking Zoom classes during the pandemic from the New York Academy of Art. I’m also thinking of starting a blog for old people on what the advantages are of old age. What kinds of things make it worth living. How do you deal with health and keeping positive and connected to family. I think it would be fun to have a running talk with people my age. I always like to have goals, so I think my next goal is to blog.
Q: A memoir like “Remembering Rosie” is a project that can stay with you for a while. Is it good to have finished?
A: It is. I feel like I did about the best I could and that I left some tracks for my grandchildren. And down the line, (I can imagine) them saying, “this is the real experience of five children who grew up in the 1950s.”