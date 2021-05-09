New memoir from children's author and illustrator reflects on Wisconsin dairy farm upbringing

Q: Many of the memories you share about growing up on the farm are about the difficulties — like watching your favorite cow Rosie be led away for slaughter. But some are fond — like your mother’s baking. What are some of your happiest memories?

A: Coming from a fairly large family, we always had playmates. We had a lot of fun playing hide-and-seek in the corn field and throwing the ball over the roof and catching it. Making tents out of blankets on the clotheslines. They are all fond memories of children growing up together. We always had someone to play with. I look back also fondly on the hard work that farmers do and how they don’t have much control over what they make. Overall, (farming) teaches you values, the teaching of hard work and to look back at my work and (be impressed). Some kids don’t have a chance to do that (today except for) maybe mowing the lawn. We had the chance to feel like we were part of a business and we really were important and we better not screw up because our family needed us to be whole and work hard and those were good things to learn.

Q: What are some life lessons that applied to growing up on a farm that still apply today?