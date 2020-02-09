More than tortoises: UW-Madison professor writes about the real Galapagos

When it comes to tortoises and the Galapagos islands, most people know of the connection with Darwin and have a vague knowledge of breeding efforts to repopulate the species thanks to randomly watched nature documentaries, but that’s about it. UW-Madison assistant professor Elizabeth Hennessy says this is not unusual.
What she discusses in her book “On the Backs of Tortoises: Darwin, the Galapagos, and the Fate of an Evolutionary Eden” is how the reality of what’s happening in the archipelago is vastly different than what we see on TV.
“I think that tourists want to go and see untouched nature and that has repercussions for people who live on the islands,” Hennessy said. She discusses these realities, along with the history of the archipelago, in her book that was published in October and has since been named a finalist for the PEN America Literary Award for Science Writing.
Q: The title of your book “On the Backs of Tortoises,” refers to an old tale about evolution — could you explain what this tale means?
A: It comes from the famous story about “turtles all the way down.” A famous philosopher was giving a talk about the cosmos … and at the end an old lady gets up and says “You’re wrong … we all know that the Earth really rests on the back of a turtle.” When he asks what the turtle rests on, she responds: “that turtle rests on another, larger turtle ... it’s turtles all the way down.”
It’s funny, and Dr. Seussian, (but) there’s actually a lot of truth to the story. Not literally, but the origin stories of many Native American cultures are very much wrapped up with turtles supporting human life. That link is really central to the story of the Galapagos, where sailors went for centuries to gather giant tortoises for food. Tortoises are also central to science and conservation and the rationale for why the Galapagos became known as a center for conservation. The story allowed me to think about how all those different histories have been interrelated.
Q: How did you get interested in the Galapagos? I know you spent extended stints there, including some time earlier this year.
A: I had the opportunity to visit when I first started graduate school and fell in love with the place. I lived there off and on for about a year total. I got really interested in the history of science. You can’t go to the Galapagos and not take Darwin seriously.
Q: I found it interesting in the book how you talk about the giant tortoises not being loved by everyone in the archipelago. Are people generally surprised by this?
A: Yes, I think this is surprising for people in North America. I think the vast majority of people in the Galapagos think the tortoises are very special. Yet others are kind of indifferent — the tortoises don’t have anything to do with their daily life. (The focus on tortoises) can get a little nauseating for people there. For example, years ago a tortoise was injured in a wildfire and flown to Florida for surgery. Meanwhile, the people who live on the same island have really poor health care. In that regard people see a lot of injustice about who gets the most attention in the Galapagos. So the animals have also been targets of political protests. It’s not like people hate tortoises — they understand they’re such powerful symbols, and by targeting them they can get their voices heard.
Q: How are the conservation efforts happening in the Galapagos different than in other parts of the world?
A: Galapagos is kind of inverse situation for conservation than in most places of the world. (Most national parks) have control of very small areas of land, with limited funding. In the Galapagos, it’s the opposite. Conservation institutions have been the most powerful, and the local government has much less funding. The economy really revolves around conservation and tourism.
Q: Much of this book is about ecotourism and its good and bad qualities. What are some of those struggles in the Galapagos?
A: There are about 35,000 people living in Galapagos today, (and) for each of the last two years about 280,000 people visited. All visitors pay an entrance fee to the national park, and that money is divided among the park and local government — so there is a sense that your money is staying in the islands. That and the jobs that tourism creates are positive aspects of ecotourism in the Galapagos. But a lot of (tourism) money goes to companies that own cruise ships — that money doesn’t necessarily stay in the local economy. Other problems include foreign species — from rats to parasites — that are introduced as people travel to the islands. There’s also the waste that we all produce everywhere (while traveling). Tourism in the Galapagos is well-managed, but it’s not the panacea of sustainable development that we often imagine.
Q: By restoring the Galapagos islands, do you feel society is trying to erase the past?
A: I think, obviously, you can’t erase the past. (However), because there wasn’t an indigenous population on the islands, there was for a long time this idea that the goal for conservation was to erase the human impact on the islands in order to protect “natural” processes of evolution. That rhetoric is so powerful for conservation funding. I write about these imaginations we have about the Galapagos as a pristine, nearly untouched place. That really isn’t accurate, but it is often what tourists hear about the archipelago. And I think that does a disservice to the people who live and work there. They play essential roles in conservation and the tourism economy, but if the islands are supposed to be pristine, then where do they belong?
There are huge swathes of the Galapagos that are nearly pristine, and I think that’s really valuable in this world. But I also think that we tend to romanticize this idea of pristine nature. We still want to be able to go on vacation and escape to a world of nature where things are more simple and straightforward … and that doesn’t really exist.
Q: How should people proceed with the ecotourism on the islands?
A: There’s a big debate on the way tourism is managed right now between cruise ships and land tourism. With cruise ships it’s easier to control tourism ... (visitors) are with a naturalist guide the whole time. When you’re staying in town, the park can’t have that kind of control. But land-based tourism is an important way for money to stay in the local economy.
I think there’s a problem with tourist mentality. I think it’s troubling that we want to go some place and check off a list of animals we want to see. I would encourage people to try to get to know what it’s like to live in the Galapagos and be more engaged with local communities. I think people who go to the Galapagos in general really care about the environment … and definitely are willing to learn and think about these things.
Q: Reading about the sheer number of tortoises calculated to have been killed over the last couple centuries, many for food, was astounding.
A: It is astounding. And it’s wild for me to think that it was totally normal back then. It’s shocking today, but 200 years ago people thought that all these animals were God-given resources for their own benefit.
Q: You say we should “not overemphasize the distinction between tortoises as soup and as souvenirs.” The “soup” referring to how tortoises were eaten in Darwin’s time and “souvenirs” referring to the ecotourism surrounding tortoises. That’s a powerful parallel.
A: I wanted to show that the tortoises are being commodified in a different way. Today it’s not so much about food. It’s about tourism. The environmental impacts of hunting and tourism are obviously quite different, but tourism is still a form of development based on natural resources.