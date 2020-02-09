More than tortoises: UW-Madison professor writes about the real Galapagos

It’s funny, and Dr. Seussian, (but) there’s actually a lot of truth to the story. Not literally, but the origin stories of many Native American cultures are very much wrapped up with turtles supporting human life. That link is really central to the story of the Galapagos, where sailors went for centuries to gather giant tortoises for food. Tortoises are also central to science and conservation and the rationale for why the Galapagos became known as a center for conservation. The story allowed me to think about how all those different histories have been interrelated.

Q: How did you get interested in the Galapagos? I know you spent extended stints there, including some time earlier this year.

A: I had the opportunity to visit when I first started graduate school and fell in love with the place. I lived there off and on for about a year total. I got really interested in the history of science. You can’t go to the Galapagos and not take Darwin seriously.

Q: I found it interesting in the book how you talk about the giant tortoises not being loved by everyone in the archipelago. Are people generally surprised by this?